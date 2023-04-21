|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Aasif Sheikh (W)b Kaleemullah0(10b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/2 (3.4 Ovs)
|7.6 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, Four! Played towards third man.
|7.5 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards point.
|7.4 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run.
|7.3 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, Six! Played towards mid on.
|7.2 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.1 : Kaleemullah to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.6 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.5 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
|6.4 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run.
|6.2 : Bilal Khan to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.1 : Bilal Khan to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|5.6 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.5 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run.
|5.4 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
|5.3 : Kaleemullah to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|5.1 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Bilal Khan to Rohit Paudel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|4.5 : Bilal Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.4 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.3 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run.
|4.2 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.1 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.6 : Kaleemullah to Rohit Paudel, No run.
|3.5 : Kaleemullah to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.4 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, OUT! b Kaleemullah.
|3.3 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.6 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run.
|2.5 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run.
|2.4 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.3 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.2 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, OUT! lbw b Bilal Khan.
|2.1 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards square leg.
|1.6 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
|1.5 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
|1.3 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
|1.1 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
|0.6 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
|0.5 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid on.
|0.4 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
|0.3 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.2 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
|0.1 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.