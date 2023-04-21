share
53797L
vs Live Cricket Score, Match 7, ACC Men's Premier Cup, 2023, April 21, 2023

NEP 21/2 (8.1)
Oman elected to field
CRR: 2.57
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . . . .
Last bat : Aasif Sheikh (W)b Kaleemullah0(10b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/2 (3.4 Ovs)
7.6 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, Four! Played towards third man.
7.5 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards point.
7.4 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run.
7.3 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, Six! Played towards mid on.
7.2 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
7.1 : Kaleemullah to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.5 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
6.4 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run.
6.2 : Bilal Khan to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards point.
6.1 : Bilal Khan to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
5.6 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
5.5 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run.
5.4 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
5.3 : Kaleemullah to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, played towards mid on.
5.1 : Kaleemullah to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Bilal Khan to Rohit Paudel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
4.5 : Bilal Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.4 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.3 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run.
4.2 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
4.1 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
3.6 : Kaleemullah to Rohit Paudel, No run.
3.5 : Kaleemullah to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.
3.4 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, OUT! b Kaleemullah.
3.3 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
3.2 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.
3.1 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.6 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run.
2.5 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run.
2.4 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
2.3 : Bilal Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
2.2 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, OUT! lbw b Bilal Khan.
2.1 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards square leg.
1.6 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
1.5 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
1.4 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
1.3 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
1.1 : Kaleemullah to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
0.6 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
0.5 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid on.
0.4 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
0.3 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.2 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
0.1 : Bilal Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.