|0.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
|0.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Aasif Sheikh, Leg bye.
|0.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, Wide! Wide down the leg on the leg side for Kushal Bhurtel to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batsman cuts it through third man and finds the boundary.
|0.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, Wide! Wide down the leg on the leg side for Kushal Bhurtel to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, Wide! Wide down the leg on the leg side for Kushal Bhurtel to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|0.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
|0.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid wicket, for a single.
|1.1 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Nicely done. Going back in his crease, waiting for the ball to arrive and then flicking it away.
|1.2 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Beautiful shot. The batsman leans into this one and drives this through third man on the off side for a boundary.
|1.3 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, that is guided away nicely but cannot get it past the fielder.
|1.4 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Bhurtel, No ball! The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out for a run.
|Vivian Kingma to Aasif Sheikh, No run, the batter comes forward and plays the off drive but it is a dot ball.
|1.5 : Vivian Kingma to Aasif Sheikh, No run, that is a cracking pull off the back foot, but for no run.
|1.6 : Vivian Kingma to Aasif Sheikh, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|2.3 : Julian De Mey to Gyanendra Malla, No run.
|2.1 : Julian De Mey to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, the on drive comes out now. But doesnât result in anything.
|2.2 : Julian De Mey to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid on, for a single.
|2.4 : Julian De Mey to Gyanendra Malla, 2 runs, that is lofted away for a couple.
|2.5 : Julian De Mey to Gyanendra Malla, No run, that is defended solidly off the front foot.
|2.6 : Julian De Mey to Gyanendra Malla, Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at point. Bounces into the fence.
|3.1 : Bas de Leede to Kushal Bhurtel, Wide! Too wide to attempt on the leg side for Kushal Bhurtel to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Bas de Leede to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, the batsman is on the front foot and has driven this through point for a run.
|3.2 : Bas de Leede to Gyanendra Malla, 1 run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out for a run.
|3.3 : Bas de Leede to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batsman cuts it through point and finds the boundary.
|3.4 : Bas de Leede to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batsman cuts it through point and finds the boundary.
|3.5 : Bas de Leede to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Nicely done. Going back in his crease, waiting for the ball to arrive and then flicking it away.
|3.6 : Bas de Leede to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
|4.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease. Gets a run.
|4.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Gyanendra Malla, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|4.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Gyanendra Malla, Wide! Wide down the leg on the leg side for Gyanendra Malla to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Paul van Meekeren to Gyanendra Malla, 1 run, the batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
|4.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, this is down the leg side and let through.
|4.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|4.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|5.1 : Vivian Kingma to Gyanendra Malla, No run, that is defended solidly off the front foot.
|5.2 : Vivian Kingma to Gyanendra Malla, 1 run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out for a run.
|5.3 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through square leg, for a couple.
|5.4 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, that is just a mere push for a run.
|5.5 : Vivian Kingma to Gyanendra Malla, Four! The batsman lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
|5.6 : Vivian Kingma to Gyanendra Malla, Six! Sent into the crowd! Out comes the pull shot and off goes the ball.
|6.1 : Pieter Seelaar to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
|6.2 : Pieter Seelaar to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, that is pushed away for a single.
|6.3 : Pieter Seelaar to Gyanendra Malla, No run, that is cut away but straight to the fielder at point.
|6.4 : Pieter Seelaar to Gyanendra Malla, 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid wicket, for a single.
|6.5 : Pieter Seelaar to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, that is pushed away for a single.
|6.6 : Pieter Seelaar to Gyanendra Malla, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|7.1 : Julian De Mey to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out for a run.
|7.2 : Julian De Mey to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, the cover drive is played for a couple of runs.
|7.3 : Julian De Mey to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
|7.4 : Julian De Mey to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, that is flicked away but straight to the fielder.
|7.5 : Julian De Mey to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, this is driven through the covers for a single.
|7.6 : Julian De Mey to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! That reaches the fence. The batsman sweeps this away and finds the boundary at fine leg.
|8.1 : Pieter Seelaar to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, that is pushed away for a single.
|8.2 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|8.3 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, the pull shot comes into play. One run taken.
|8.4 : Pieter Seelaar to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and guides it through backward third man for a single.
|8.5 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, punched with sweet timing but not finding the gap.
|8.6 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, just a mere push. But no space for a run.
|9.1 : Bas de Leede to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|9.2 : Bas de Leede to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, the pull shot comes into play. One run taken.
|9.3 : Bas de Leede to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.4 : Bas de Leede to Kushal Bhurtel, Wide! Too wide to attempt on the leg side for Kushal Bhurtel to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Bas de Leede to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, this is driven through mid on for a single.
|9.5 : Bas de Leede to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! The batsman lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
|9.6 : Bas de Leede to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a couple of runs.
|10.1 : Pieter Seelaar to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, the batsman plays the square cut. Fetches him a single.
|10.2 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|10.3 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, this is driven through mid on for a couple.
|10.4 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, that is cut away but straight to the fielder at point.
|10.5 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid wicket, for a couple.
|10.6 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, that is pulled away, through the mid wicket, for a couple.
|11.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid on, for a single.
|11.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played lofted shot.
|11.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, that is pulled away, through the square leg, for a single.
|11.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Kushal Bhurtel, No ball! The on drive comes out now. The batsman gets a run.
|Paul van Meekeren to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! That is a lovely shot. The batter has just lofted this with fine timing and cleared the ropes too.
|11.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
|11.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Dipendra Singh Airee, Leg bye.
|12.1 : Aryan Dutt to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, the pull shot comes into play. One run taken.
|12.2 : Aryan Dutt to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, the batter goes back and steers it, but straight to the fielder.
|12.3 : Aryan Dutt to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, that is defended off the back foot to the off side for a single.
|12.4 : Aryan Dutt to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, that is lofted away for a single.
|12.5 : Aryan Dutt to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, that is cut away but straight to the fielder at point.
|12.6 : Aryan Dutt to Kushal Bhurtel, No ball! That is a cracking pull off the back foot, but for no run.
|Aryan Dutt to Kushal Bhurtel, Six! Up, up and away! The batsman has lofted this clean as a whistle and it has cleared the boundary.
|13.1 : Julian De Mey to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! The go-to shot of many a batsman against a spinner. Get down and play the slog sweep. This one has cleared the ropes.
|13.2 : Julian De Mey to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a run.
|13.3 : Julian De Mey to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, that is cut away through covers for a single.
|13.4 : Julian De Mey to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! That is a lovely shot. The batter has just lofted this with fine timing and cleared the ropes too.
|13.5 : Julian De Mey to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
|13.6 : Julian De Mey to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, the batsman lofts this in the air and gets a run for the team.
|14.1 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Well done. The batsman gets down and paddles the ball to the fine leg fence.
|14.2 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Well done. The batsman gets down and paddles the ball to the fine leg fence.
|14.3 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Bhurtel, OUT! That is a spectacular diving catch.
|14.4 : Vivian Kingma to Dipendra Singh Airee, Leg bye.
|14.5 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Malla, No run, the batter cuts the ball square but it is intercepted.
|14.6 : Vivian Kingma to Kushal Malla, No run.
|15.1 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! That is pulled powerfully into the stands.
|15.2 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! Up, up and away! The batsman has lofted this clean as a whistle and it has cleared the boundary.
|15.3 : Pieter Seelaar to Dipendra Singh Airee, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|15.4 : Pieter Seelaar to Kushal Malla, No run, the on drive comes out now. But doesnât result in anything.
|15.5 : Pieter Seelaar to Kushal Malla, Six! The go-to shot of many a batsman against a spinner. Get down and play the slog sweep. This one has cleared the ropes.
|15.6 : Pieter Seelaar to Kushal Malla, Six! Hammered! The batsman has thrown the kitchen sink at this one, slogging this well over mid wicket.
|16.1 : Aryan Dutt to Binod Bhandari, 2 runs, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid wicket, for a couple.
|16.2 : Aryan Dutt to Binod Bhandari, Wide! That is cut away but straight to the fielder at point.
|Aryan Dutt to Binod Bhandari, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
|16.3 : Aryan Dutt to Kushal Malla, Six! Up, up and away! The batsman has lofted this clean as a whistle and it has cleared the boundary.
|16.4 : Aryan Dutt to Kushal Malla, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|16.5 : Aryan Dutt to Binod Bhandari, 1 run, that is pulled away, through the square leg, for a single.
|16.6 : Aryan Dutt to Karan KC, 1 run, that is pulled away, through the square leg, for a single.
|17.1 : Bas de Leede to Karan KC, OUT! That is a good catch in his followthrough! Never easy to take those.
|17.2 : Bas de Leede to Binod Bhandari, 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and guides it through backward third man for a single.
|17.3 : Bas de Leede to Sompal Kami, Wide! Too wide to attempt on the leg side for Sompal Kami to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Bas de Leede to Sompal Kami, No run, the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|17.4 : Bas de Leede to Sompal Kami, Four! Beautiful shot. The batsman leans into this one and drives this through point on the off side for a boundary.
|17.5 : Bas de Leede to Sompal Kami, No run, the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|17.6 : Bas de Leede to Sompal Kami, 1 run, down the leg side, nicely paddled away for a single.
|18.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Sompal Kami, Four! The batsman lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
|18.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Sompal Kami, 1 run, the hook shot comes into play. One run taken.
|18.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Binod Bhandari, Leg bye.
|18.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Sompal Kami, 2 runs, that is flicked off the back foot for a runs.
|18.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Sompal Kami, No run.
|18.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Sompal Kami, 1 run, the hook shot comes into play. One run taken.
|19.1 : Vivian Kingma to Sompal Kami, No run, the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|19.2 : Vivian Kingma to Sompal Kami, 1 run, that is just a mere push for a run.
|19.3 : Vivian Kingma to Binod Bhandari, 1 run, the paddle is out and it fetches the batsman a run through fine leg.
|19.4 : Vivian Kingma to Sompal Kami, Wide! Too wide to attempt on the leg side for Sompal Kami to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Vivian Kingma to Sompal Kami, Six! That is a lovely shot. The batter has just lofted this with fine timing and cleared the ropes too.
|19.5 : Vivian Kingma to Sompal Kami, 1 run, the batsman is on the front foot and has driven this through covers for a run.
|19.6 : Vivian Kingma to Binod Bhandari, Wide! Too wide to attempt on the side for Binod Bhandari to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Vivian Kingma to Binod Bhandari, 1 run, this is driven through the covers for a single.