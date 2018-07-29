share
Nepal vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, Match 3, Marylebone Cricket Club Tri-Nation T20 Series, 2018, July 29, 2018

NED 174/4 (16.4)
Match Abandoned
Match over
Commentary :
0.1 : S Kami to T Visee, No run.
0.2 : S Kami to T Visee, FOUR.
0.3 : S Kami to T Visee, No run.
0.4 : S Kami to T Visee, 2 runs.
0.5 : S Kami to T Visee, No run.
0.6 : S Kami to T Visee, Wide.
S Kami to T Visee, FOUR.
1.1 : B Regmi to Max O'Dowd, 1 run.
1.2 : B Regmi to T Visee, 1 run.
1.3 : B Regmi to Max O'Dowd, No run.
1.4 : B Regmi to Max O'Dowd, 1 run.
1.5 : B Regmi to T Visee, OUT b Basant Regmi. Netherlands have lost their first wicket.
1.6 : B Regmi to W Barresi, No run.
2.1 : K KC to Max O'Dowd, 3 runs.
2.2 : K KC to W Barresi, FOUR.
2.3 : K KC to W Barresi, 2 runs.
2.4 : K KC to W Barresi, 1 run.
2.5 : K KC to Max O'Dowd, OUT c Aarif Sheikh b Karan KC. Netherlands have lost their second wicket.
2.6 : K KC to W Barresi, No run.
3.1 : S Lamichhane to ten Doeschate, No run.
3.2 : S Lamichhane to ten Doeschate, No run.
3.3 : S Lamichhane to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
3.4 : S Lamichhane to W Barresi, No run.
3.5 : S Lamichhane to W Barresi, FOUR.
3.6 : S Lamichhane to W Barresi, 1 run.
4.1 : S Kami to W Barresi, FOUR.
4.2 : S Kami to W Barresi, SIX.
4.3 : S Kami to W Barresi, 1 run.
4.4 : S Kami to ten Doeschate, Leg bye.
4.5 : S Kami to W Barresi, 1 run.
4.6 : S Kami to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
5.1 : B Regmi to ten Doeschate, SIX.
5.2 : B Regmi to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
5.3 : B Regmi to W Barresi, 3 runs.
5.4 : B Regmi to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
5.5 : B Regmi to W Barresi, FOUR.
5.6 : B Regmi to W Barresi, 1 run.
6.1 : S Lamichhane to W Barresi, 1 run.
6.2 : S Lamichhane to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
6.3 : S Lamichhane to W Barresi, No run.
6.4 : S Lamichhane to W Barresi, FOUR.
6.5 : S Lamichhane to W Barresi, No run.
6.6 : S Lamichhane to W Barresi, FOUR.
7.1 : L Rajbanshi to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
7.2 : L Rajbanshi to W Barresi, 2 Wides.
L Rajbanshi to ten Doeschate, No run.
7.3 : L Rajbanshi to ten Doeschate, No run.
7.4 : L Rajbanshi to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
7.5 : L Rajbanshi to W Barresi, 1 run.
7.6 : L Rajbanshi to ten Doeschate, No run.
8.1 : S Kami to W Barresi, 1 run.
8.2 : S Kami to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
8.3 : S Kami to W Barresi, 1 run.
8.4 : S Kami to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
8.5 : S Kami to W Barresi, OUT b Sompal Kami. Netherlands have lost their third wicket.
8.6 : S Kami to M Rippon, 1 run.
9.1 : L Rajbanshi to M Rippon, 1 run.
9.2 : L Rajbanshi to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
9.3 : L Rajbanshi to M Rippon, No run.
9.4 : L Rajbanshi to M Rippon, No run.
9.5 : L Rajbanshi to M Rippon, 2 runs.
9.6 : L Rajbanshi to M Rippon, 2 runs.
10.1 : P Khadka to ten Doeschate, 2 runs.
10.2 : P Khadka to ten Doeschate, 2 runs.
10.3 : P Khadka to ten Doeschate, SIX.
10.4 : P Khadka to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
10.5 : P Khadka to M Rippon, No run.
10.6 : P Khadka to M Rippon, FOUR.
11.1 : B Regmi to ten Doeschate, No run.
11.2 : B Regmi to ten Doeschate, 2 runs.
11.3 : B Regmi to ten Doeschate, FOUR.
11.4 : B Regmi to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
11.5 : B Regmi to M Rippon, 1 run.
11.6 : B Regmi to ten Doeschate, 3 runs.
12.1 : S Lamichhane to ten Doeschate, 1 run.
12.2 : S Lamichhane to M Rippon, OUT Ryan ten Doeschate run out (Dipendra Singh Airee). Netherlands have lost their fourth wicket.
12.3 : S Lamichhane to S Edwards, 2 runs.
12.4 : S Lamichhane to S Edwards, 2 runs.
12.5 : S Lamichhane to S Edwards, FOUR.
12.6 : S Lamichhane to S Edwards, 1 run.
13.1 : L Rajbanshi to S Edwards, 1 run.
13.2 : L Rajbanshi to M Rippon, SIX.
13.3 : L Rajbanshi to M Rippon, 1 run.
13.4 : L Rajbanshi to S Edwards, FOUR.
13.5 : L Rajbanshi to S Edwards, 1 run.
13.6 : L Rajbanshi to M Rippon, 1 run.
14.1 : S Kami to M Rippon, 2 runs.
14.2 : S Kami to M Rippon, 1 run.
14.3 : S Kami to S Edwards, No run.
14.4 : S Kami to S Edwards, FOUR.
14.5 : S Kami to S Edwards, 1 run.
14.6 : S Kami to M Rippon, SIX.
15.1 : S Lamichhane to S Edwards, SIX.
15.2 : S Lamichhane to S Edwards, SIX.
15.3 : S Lamichhane to S Edwards, 1 run.
15.4 : S Lamichhane to M Rippon, FOUR.
15.5 : S Lamichhane to M Rippon, No run.
15.6 : S Lamichhane to M Rippon, No run.
16.1 : K KC to S Edwards, 1 run.
16.2 : K KC to M Rippon, FOUR.
16.3 : K KC to M Rippon, No run.
16.4 : K KC to M Rippon, 2 runs.