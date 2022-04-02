|0.1 : Muhammad Wafiq to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|0.2 : Muhammad Wafiq to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards mid on.
|0.3 : Muhammad Wafiq to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Muhammad Wafiq to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.5 : Muhammad Wafiq to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards fine leg.
|0.6 : Muhammad Wafiq to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
|1.1 : Pavandeep Singh to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards mid on.
|1.2 : Pavandeep Singh to Aasif Sheikh, Wide.
|Pavandeep Singh to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|1.3 : Pavandeep Singh to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.4 : Pavandeep Singh to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.5 : Pavandeep Singh to Aasif Sheikh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|1.6 : Pavandeep Singh to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.1 : Muhammad Wafiq to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards square leg.
|2.2 : Muhammad Wafiq to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.3 : Muhammad Wafiq to Kushal Bhurtel, OUT! The batterhas missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
|2.4 : Muhammad Wafiq to Rohit Paudel, Wide.
|Muhammad Wafiq to Rohit Paudel, No run.
|2.5 : Muhammad Wafiq to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.6 : Muhammad Wafiq to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
|3.1 : Pavandeep Singh to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.2 : Pavandeep Singh to Aasif Sheikh, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|3.3 : Pavandeep Singh to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|3.4 : Pavandeep Singh to Rohit Paudel, No run.
|3.5 : Pavandeep Singh to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards covers.
|3.6 : Pavandeep Singh to Rohit Paudel, No run.
|4.1 : Muhammad Wafiq to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played towards covers.
|4.2 : Muhammad Wafiq to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.3 : Muhammad Wafiq to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|4.4 : Muhammad Wafiq to Rohit Paudel, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|4.5 : Muhammad Wafiq to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.6 : Muhammad Wafiq to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.1 : Pavandeep Singh to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|5.2 : Pavandeep Singh to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 Wides.
|Pavandeep Singh to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|5.3 : Pavandeep Singh to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.4 : Pavandeep Singh to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.5 : Pavandeep Singh to Dipendra Singh Airee, Leg bye.
|5.6 : Pavandeep Singh to Rohit Paudel, Wide.
|Pavandeep Singh to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.1 : Syazrul Ezat to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards covers.
|6.2 : Syazrul Ezat to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards point.
|6.4 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.5 : Syazrul Ezat to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards square leg.
|6.6 : Syazrul Ezat to Rohit Paudel, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Pavandeep Singh to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.2 : Pavandeep Singh to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played towards covers.
|7.3 : Pavandeep Singh to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|7.4 : Pavandeep Singh to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|7.5 : Pavandeep Singh to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.6 : Pavandeep Singh to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|8.1 : Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.
|8.2 : Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.3 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|8.4 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|8.5 : Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.6 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, Wide.
|Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, Wide.
|Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards point.
|9.1 : Muhammad Amir to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards square leg.
|9.2 : Muhammad Amir to Rohit Paudel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|9.3 : Muhammad Amir to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards point.
|9.4 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|9.5 : Muhammad Amir to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.6 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.1 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|10.2 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards third man.
|10.3 : Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, Wide.
|Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|10.4 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|10.5 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.6 : Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
|11.1 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards covers.
|11.2 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.3 : Muhammad Amir to Rohit Paudel, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|11.4 : Muhammad Amir to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|11.5 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|11.6 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played towards mid off.
|12.1 : Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|12.2 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.3 : Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, Wide.
|Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|12.4 : Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|12.5 : Syed Aziz to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.6 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|13.1 : Muhammad Amir to Rohit Paudel, Wide.
|Muhammad Amir to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|13.2 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played towards covers.
|13.3 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
|13.4 : Muhammad Amir to Rohit Paudel, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|13.5 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards point.
|13.6 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards mid off.
|14.1 : Syazrul Ezat to Aarif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|14.2 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played towards covers.
|14.3 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|14.4 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|14.5 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|14.6 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|15.1 : Muhammad Amir to Aarif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.2 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, 4 Byes.
|15.3 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|15.4 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! Played towards mid on.
|15.5 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|15.6 : Muhammad Amir to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards point.
|16.1 : Syazrul Ezat to Aarif Sheikh, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
|16.2 : Syazrul Ezat to Aadil Ansari, 2 runs, played towards point.
|16.3 : Syazrul Ezat to Aadil Ansari, 2 runs, played towards point.
|16.4 : Syazrul Ezat to Aadil Ansari, No run.
|16.5 : Syazrul Ezat to Aadil Ansari, Six! Played towards mid off.
|16.6 : Syazrul Ezat to Aadil Ansari, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|17.1 : Muhammad Wafiq to Aadil Ansari, No run.
|17.2 : Muhammad Wafiq to Aadil Ansari, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|17.3 : Muhammad Wafiq to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards mid on.
|17.4 : Muhammad Wafiq to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|17.5 : Muhammad Wafiq to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|17.6 : Muhammad Wafiq to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|18.1 : Syazrul Ezat to Aadil Ansari, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|18.2 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|18.3 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! Played towards covers.
|18.4 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|18.5 : Syazrul Ezat to Aadil Ansari, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|18.6 : Syazrul Ezat to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
|19.1 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, Wide.
|Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards point.
|19.2 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|19.3 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|19.4 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! Played towards mid off.
|19.5 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, Six! Played towards mid on.
|19.6 : Syed Aziz to Dipendra Singh Airee, OUT! The fielder takes the bails off and appeals for the run out. The umpire raises the finger.