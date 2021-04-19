|0.1 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|0.2 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run, the on drive comes out now. But doesnât result in anything.
|0.3 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, Four! Nicely done. Going back in his crease, waiting for the ball to arrive and then flicking it away.
|0.4 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
|0.5 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, Wide! That is flicked away but straight to the fielder.
|Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
|0.6 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run, that is punched off the back foot, but not in the gap.
|1.1 : Karan KC to Anwar Arudin, No run.
|1.2 : Karan KC to Anwar Arudin, Four! The batsman drives this through the covers and the ball races away to the fence.
|1.3 : Karan KC to Anwar Arudin, Four! Lucky, lucky, lucky! Not quite where the batsman intended to hit, but the batter will take a boundary off the inside edge to fine leg.
|1.4 : Karan KC to Anwar Arudin, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|1.5 : Karan KC to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a run.
|1.6 : Karan KC to Syed Aziz, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|2.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Ahmad Faiz, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|2.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
|2.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, Four! That is a lovely straight dive. Goes past the bowler down the ground and finds the fence.
|2.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, Six! That is pulled powerfully into the stands.
|2.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, No run, that is defended solidly off the front foot.
|2.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at covers. Bounces into the fence.
|3.1 : Karan KC to Ahmad Faiz, No run, that is a cracking pull off the back foot, but for no run.
|3.2 : Karan KC to Ahmad Faiz, OUT! The substitute fielder collects the throw and takes the bails off, appealing. It is taken upstairs and the third umpire rules the batsman OUT.
|3.3 : Karan KC to Syed Aziz, No run, the on drive comes out now. But doesnât result in anything.
|3.4 : Karan KC to Syed Aziz, No run.
|3.5 : Karan KC to Syed Aziz, No run, this is down the leg side and let through.
|3.6 : Karan KC to Syed Aziz, 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
|4.1 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, 1 run, that is defended off the front foot for a single.
|4.2 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, Wide! That is left alone for the keeper to collect.
|Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, the cover drive is played but the result is a dot.
|4.3 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, the batsman goes back in his crease to flick but cannot find the gap.
|4.4 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, the batter looks to play that but is comprehensively beaten.
|4.5 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, the cover drive is played but the result is a dot.
|4.6 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, the on drive comes out now. The batsman gets a run.
|5.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Virandeep Singh, No run.
|5.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Virandeep Singh, Four! That is a boundary. The batsman flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.
|5.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid wicket, for a single.
|5.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|5.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, No run, that is cut away but straight to the fielder at point.
|5.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
|6.1 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run, that is driven through the mid wicket, but it is a dot ball.
|6.2 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run.
|6.3 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, 1 run, this is driven through mid on for a single.
|6.4 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, that is a cracking pull off the back foot, but for no run.
|6.5 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, that is flicked away but straight to the fielder.
|6.6 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
|7.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Syed Aziz, 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and guides it through backward third man for a single.
|7.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Sharvin Muniandy, 2 runs, that is punched off the back foot for a couple.
|7.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Sharvin Muniandy, 2 runs, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a couple of runs.
|7.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
|7.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Syed Aziz, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|7.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shafiq Sharif, 1 run, this is driven through mid on for a single.
|8.1 : Abinash Bohara to Shafiq Sharif, No run, the batter cuts the ball square but it is intercepted.
|8.2 : Abinash Bohara to Shafiq Sharif, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|8.3 : Abinash Bohara to Shafiq Sharif, 1 run, that is pulled away, through the mid on, for a single.
|8.4 : Abinash Bohara to Sharvin Muniandy, Leg bye.
|8.5 : Abinash Bohara to Shafiq Sharif, Six.
|8.6 : Abinash Bohara to Shafiq Sharif, 1 run, the batsman lofts this in the air and gets a run for the team.
|9.1 : Shahab Alam to Shafiq Sharif, No run, the batter cuts the ball square but it is intercepted.
|9.2 : Shahab Alam to Shafiq Sharif, No run, the batter employs the reverse sweep but cannot gain anything from it.
|9.3 : Shahab Alam to Shafiq Sharif, 1 run, the batsman plays the square cut. Fetches him a single.
|9.4 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a run.
|9.5 : Shahab Alam to Shafiq Sharif, Four! Innovative way to get a boundary. The batsman spots the left arm orthodox and reverse sweeps it through covers.
|9.6 : Shahab Alam to Shafiq Sharif, 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
|10.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Shafiq Sharif, No run. Swing and a miss! The batsman swings hard at that one but does not connect.
|10.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Shafiq Sharif, OUT! Foxed by the googly! The batsman could not quite read the wrongâ un and has been bowled.
|10.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Aminuddin Ramly, No run, the batter cuts the ball square but it is intercepted.
|10.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Aminuddin Ramly, Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
|10.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Aminuddin Ramly, No run.
|10.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Aminuddin Ramly, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|11.1 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
|11.2 : Shahab Alam to Aminuddin Ramly, No run, that is guided away nicely but cannot get it past the fielder.
|11.3 : Shahab Alam to Aminuddin Ramly, 1 run, that is pulled away, through the mid wicket, for a single.
|11.4 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, 2 runs, that is punched off the back foot for a couple.
|11.5 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, that is slogged away through mid wicket for a single.
|11.6 : Shahab Alam to Aminuddin Ramly, OUT! It is high in the air, but there is a fielder under it, who takes it.
|12.1 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, 2 runs, that is flicked off the back foot for a runs.
|12.2 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, Wide! Wide down the leg on the leg side for Khizar Hayat to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, No run, that is defended solidly off the front foot.
|12.3 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, Leg bye.
|12.4 : Kushal Malla to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, that is pulled away, through the mid on, for a single.
|12.5 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|12.6 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, 1 run, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a run.
|13.1 : Shahab Alam to Khizar Hayat, No run, that is flicked away but straight to the fielder.
|13.2 : Shahab Alam to Khizar Hayat, 1 run, the batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
|13.3 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, Six! That is a lovely shot. The batter has just lofted this with fine timing and cleared the ropes too.
|13.4 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, the batsman lofts this in the air and gets a run for the team.
|13.5 : Shahab Alam to Khizar Hayat, No run.
|13.6 : Shahab Alam to Khizar Hayat, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|14.1 : Kushal Malla to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, lucky me. The batsman is lucky that the inside edge has missed the stumps. A run taken.
|14.2 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, OUT! The keeper has taken the bails off in a flash. The batsman is stumped by a long way.
|14.3 : Kushal Malla to Syazrul Idrus, 1 run, the batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
|14.4 : Kushal Malla to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, that is lofted away for a single.
|14.5 : Kushal Malla to Syazrul Idrus, Six! Sent into the crowd! Out comes the pull shot and off goes the ball.
|14.6 : Kushal Malla to Syazrul Idrus, 1 run, that is lofted away for a single.
|15.1 : Karan KC to Syazrul Idrus, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|15.2 : Karan KC to Sharvin Muniandy, 5 Wides! Wide down the leg on the leg side for Sharvin Muniandy to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|Karan KC to Sharvin Muniandy, No run, that is defended solidly off the front foot.
|15.3 : Karan KC to Sharvin Muniandy, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|15.4 : Karan KC to Anwar Rahman, No run.
|15.5 : Karan KC to Anwar Rahman, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
|15.6 : Karan KC to Pavandeep Singh, No run.
|16.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Anwar Rahman, No run, just a mere push. But no space for a run.
|16.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Anwar Rahman, 2 Byes.
|16.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Anwar Rahman, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|16.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Anwar Rahman, No run.
|16.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Anwar Rahman, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.