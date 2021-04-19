share
Nepal vs Malaysia Live Cricket Score, Match 3, Nepal T20I Tri-Series, 2021, April 19, 2021

MAL 109/10 (16.5)
Nepal beat Malaysia by 9 wickets
NEP 113/1 (12.1)
0.1 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
0.2 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run, the on drive comes out now. But doesnât result in anything.
0.3 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, Four! Nicely done. Going back in his crease, waiting for the ball to arrive and then flicking it away.
0.4 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
0.5 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, Wide! That is flicked away but straight to the fielder.
Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
0.6 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run, that is punched off the back foot, but not in the gap.
1.1 : Karan KC to Anwar Arudin, No run.
1.2 : Karan KC to Anwar Arudin, Four! The batsman drives this through the covers and the ball races away to the fence.
1.3 : Karan KC to Anwar Arudin, Four! Lucky, lucky, lucky! Not quite where the batsman intended to hit, but the batter will take a boundary off the inside edge to fine leg.
1.4 : Karan KC to Anwar Arudin, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
1.5 : Karan KC to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a run.
1.6 : Karan KC to Syed Aziz, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
2.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Ahmad Faiz, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
2.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
2.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, Four! That is a lovely straight dive. Goes past the bowler down the ground and finds the fence.
2.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, Six! That is pulled powerfully into the stands.
2.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, No run, that is defended solidly off the front foot.
2.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at covers. Bounces into the fence.
3.1 : Karan KC to Ahmad Faiz, No run, that is a cracking pull off the back foot, but for no run.
3.2 : Karan KC to Ahmad Faiz, OUT! The substitute fielder collects the throw and takes the bails off, appealing. It is taken upstairs and the third umpire rules the batsman OUT.
3.3 : Karan KC to Syed Aziz, No run, the on drive comes out now. But doesnât result in anything.
3.4 : Karan KC to Syed Aziz, No run.
3.5 : Karan KC to Syed Aziz, No run, this is down the leg side and let through.
3.6 : Karan KC to Syed Aziz, 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
4.1 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, 1 run, that is defended off the front foot for a single.
4.2 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, Wide! That is left alone for the keeper to collect.
Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, the cover drive is played but the result is a dot.
4.3 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, the batsman goes back in his crease to flick but cannot find the gap.
4.4 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, the batter looks to play that but is comprehensively beaten.
4.5 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, the cover drive is played but the result is a dot.
4.6 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, the on drive comes out now. The batsman gets a run.
5.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Virandeep Singh, No run.
5.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Virandeep Singh, Four! That is a boundary. The batsman flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.
5.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid wicket, for a single.
5.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
5.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, No run, that is cut away but straight to the fielder at point.
5.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Syed Aziz, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
6.1 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run, that is driven through the mid wicket, but it is a dot ball.
6.2 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, No run.
6.3 : Sompal Kami to Syed Aziz, 1 run, this is driven through mid on for a single.
6.4 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, that is a cracking pull off the back foot, but for no run.
6.5 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, that is flicked away but straight to the fielder.
6.6 : Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
7.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Syed Aziz, 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and guides it through backward third man for a single.
7.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Sharvin Muniandy, 2 runs, that is punched off the back foot for a couple.
7.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Sharvin Muniandy, 2 runs, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a couple of runs.
7.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
7.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Syed Aziz, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
7.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shafiq Sharif, 1 run, this is driven through mid on for a single.
8.1 : Abinash Bohara to Shafiq Sharif, No run, the batter cuts the ball square but it is intercepted.
8.2 : Abinash Bohara to Shafiq Sharif, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
8.3 : Abinash Bohara to Shafiq Sharif, 1 run, that is pulled away, through the mid on, for a single.
8.4 : Abinash Bohara to Sharvin Muniandy, Leg bye.
8.5 : Abinash Bohara to Shafiq Sharif, Six.
8.6 : Abinash Bohara to Shafiq Sharif, 1 run, the batsman lofts this in the air and gets a run for the team.
9.1 : Shahab Alam to Shafiq Sharif, No run, the batter cuts the ball square but it is intercepted.
9.2 : Shahab Alam to Shafiq Sharif, No run, the batter employs the reverse sweep but cannot gain anything from it.
9.3 : Shahab Alam to Shafiq Sharif, 1 run, the batsman plays the square cut. Fetches him a single.
9.4 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a run.
9.5 : Shahab Alam to Shafiq Sharif, Four! Innovative way to get a boundary. The batsman spots the left arm orthodox and reverse sweeps it through covers.
9.6 : Shahab Alam to Shafiq Sharif, 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
10.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Shafiq Sharif, No run. Swing and a miss! The batsman swings hard at that one but does not connect.
10.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Shafiq Sharif, OUT! Foxed by the googly! The batsman could not quite read the wrongâ un and has been bowled.
10.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Aminuddin Ramly, No run, the batter cuts the ball square but it is intercepted.
10.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Aminuddin Ramly, Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
10.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Aminuddin Ramly, No run.
10.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Aminuddin Ramly, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
11.1 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
11.2 : Shahab Alam to Aminuddin Ramly, No run, that is guided away nicely but cannot get it past the fielder.
11.3 : Shahab Alam to Aminuddin Ramly, 1 run, that is pulled away, through the mid wicket, for a single.
11.4 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, 2 runs, that is punched off the back foot for a couple.
11.5 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, that is slogged away through mid wicket for a single.
11.6 : Shahab Alam to Aminuddin Ramly, OUT! It is high in the air, but there is a fielder under it, who takes it.
12.1 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, 2 runs, that is flicked off the back foot for a runs.
12.2 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, Wide! Wide down the leg on the leg side for Khizar Hayat to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, No run, that is defended solidly off the front foot.
12.3 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, Leg bye.
12.4 : Kushal Malla to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, that is pulled away, through the mid on, for a single.
12.5 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
12.6 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, 1 run, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a run.
13.1 : Shahab Alam to Khizar Hayat, No run, that is flicked away but straight to the fielder.
13.2 : Shahab Alam to Khizar Hayat, 1 run, the batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
13.3 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, Six! That is a lovely shot. The batter has just lofted this with fine timing and cleared the ropes too.
13.4 : Shahab Alam to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, the batsman lofts this in the air and gets a run for the team.
13.5 : Shahab Alam to Khizar Hayat, No run.
13.6 : Shahab Alam to Khizar Hayat, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
14.1 : Kushal Malla to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, lucky me. The batsman is lucky that the inside edge has missed the stumps. A run taken.
14.2 : Kushal Malla to Khizar Hayat, OUT! The keeper has taken the bails off in a flash. The batsman is stumped by a long way.
14.3 : Kushal Malla to Syazrul Idrus, 1 run, the batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
14.4 : Kushal Malla to Sharvin Muniandy, 1 run, that is lofted away for a single.
14.5 : Kushal Malla to Syazrul Idrus, Six! Sent into the crowd! Out comes the pull shot and off goes the ball.
14.6 : Kushal Malla to Syazrul Idrus, 1 run, that is lofted away for a single.
15.1 : Karan KC to Syazrul Idrus, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
15.2 : Karan KC to Sharvin Muniandy, 5 Wides! Wide down the leg on the leg side for Sharvin Muniandy to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
Karan KC to Sharvin Muniandy, No run, that is defended solidly off the front foot.
15.3 : Karan KC to Sharvin Muniandy, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
15.4 : Karan KC to Anwar Rahman, No run.
15.5 : Karan KC to Anwar Rahman, 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
15.6 : Karan KC to Pavandeep Singh, No run.
16.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Anwar Rahman, No run, just a mere push. But no space for a run.
16.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Anwar Rahman, 2 Byes.
16.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Anwar Rahman, No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
16.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Anwar Rahman, No run.
16.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Anwar Rahman, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.