|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . 4 0wd 1 1 | . 4 1 1 4 2
|Last bat : Kushal Bhurtelc Yasin Patel b Adnan Idrees43(39b7x41x6) SR:110.26, FoW:77/1 (10.5 Ovs)
|11.1 : Mohammed Aslam to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
|10.6 : Adnan Idrees to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.5 : Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, OUT! c Yasin Patel b Adnan Idrees.
|10.4 : Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|10.3 : Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|10.2 : Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|10.1 : Adnan Idrees to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|9.6 : Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.5 : Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
|9.4 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.3 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
|9.2 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
|9.1 : Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|8.6 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, Six! Played towards mid on.
|Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No ball.
|8.5 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.4 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|8.3 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards third man.
|8.2 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|8.1 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.5 : Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.4 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|7.3 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.2 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
|6.6 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards covers.
|6.5 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
|6.4 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards third man.
|6.3 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.2 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|6.1 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|5.6 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards third man.
|5.5 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.4 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, Wide.
|5.3 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|5.1 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|4.5 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|4.3 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.2 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.1 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|3.6 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, Six! Played towards square leg.
|3.5 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
|3.4 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, Six! Played towards square leg.
|3.3 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
|3.1 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.6 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
|2.5 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|2.4 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
|2.3 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.2 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|2.1 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.6 : Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|1.5 : Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
|1.4 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.3 : Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards third man.
|1.2 : Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|1.1 : Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
|0.6 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.5 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, Wide.
|0.4 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards third man.
|0.3 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
|0.2 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.1 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.