share
53791L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ACC Men's Premier Cup, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's Premier Cup, 2023, April 29, 2023

NEP 78/1 (11.1)
Kuwait elected to field
Live
CRR: 6.99
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 1 . 4 0wd 1 1 | . 4 1 1 4 2
Last bat : Kushal Bhurtelc Yasin Patel b Adnan Idrees43(39b7x41x6) SR:110.26, FoW:77/1 (10.5 Ovs)
Commentary :
11.1 : Mohammed Aslam to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
10.6 : Adnan Idrees to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.5 : Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, OUT! c Yasin Patel b Adnan Idrees.
10.4 : Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
10.3 : Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
10.2 : Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
10.1 : Adnan Idrees to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9.6 : Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9.5 : Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
9.4 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.3 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
9.2 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
9.1 : Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
8.6 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, Six! Played towards mid on.
Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No ball.
8.5 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.4 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
8.3 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards third man.
8.2 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.1 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
7.6 : Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
7.5 : Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid on.
7.4 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
7.3 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
7.2 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
7.1 : Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards covers.
6.5 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
6.4 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards third man.
6.3 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.2 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
6.1 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.6 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards third man.
5.5 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards covers.
5.4 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, Wide.
5.3 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
5.1 : Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
4.5 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
4.3 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.
4.2 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid on.
4.1 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
3.6 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, Six! Played towards square leg.
3.5 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
3.4 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, Six! Played towards square leg.
3.3 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
3.2 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
3.1 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.
2.6 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
2.5 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
2.4 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
2.3 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
2.2 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
2.1 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.6 : Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
1.4 : Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.3 : Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards third man.
1.2 : Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
1.1 : Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
0.6 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.5 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, Wide.
0.4 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards third man.
0.3 : Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
0.2 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.1 : Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.