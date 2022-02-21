share
Nepal vs Canada Live Cricket Score, Match 11, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A, 2022, February 21, 2022

CAN 41/5 (7.2)
CRR: 5.59
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 0wd 1 . . w . | 1 . 1 0wd 4 6 .
Last bat : Hamza Tariq (W)lbw b Sandeep Lamichhane1(5b0x40x6) SR:20.00, FoW:41/5 (7 Ovs)
7.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Saad Bin Zafar, No run, played towards third man.
7.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Saad Bin Zafar, No run, played towards covers.
5.2 : Abinash Bohara to Ravinderpal Singh, OUT! The fielder whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire raises the finger and the batteris run out.
6.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Hamza Tariq, OUT! The batterhas missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
6.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Hamza Tariq, No run, played towards third man.
6.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Hamza Tariq, No run.
6.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Saad Bin Zafar, 1 run, played towards third man.
6.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Hamza Tariq, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Hamza Tariq, No run, played towards covers.
5.6 : Abinash Bohara to Ravinderpal Singh, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
5.5 : Abinash Bohara to Ravinderpal Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
5.4 : Abinash Bohara to Saad Bin Zafar, 1 run, played towards square leg.
5.3 : Abinash Bohara to Ravinderpal Singh, Leg bye.
5.1 : Abinash Bohara to Ravinderpal Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.6 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards mid on.
4.5 : Kamal Singh to Ravinderpal Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Kamal Singh to Ravinderpal Singh, No run.
Kamal Singh to Ravinderpal Singh, Wide.
4.3 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
4.2 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, Four! Played towards square leg.
4.1 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid on.
3.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Navneet Dhaliwal, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards covers.
3.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards third man.
3.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards mid off.
3.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Rayyan Pathan, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
2.6 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid off.
2.5 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards point.
2.4 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid off.
2.3 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
2.2 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, Wide.
2.1 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, Four! Played towards fine leg.
1.6 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid off.
1.5 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Navneet Dhaliwal, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
1.4 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Navneet Dhaliwal, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Jitendra Mukhiya to Navneet Dhaliwal, Wide.
1.3 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.2 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Rayyan Pathan, No run.
1.1 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Navneet Dhaliwal, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.6 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards point.
0.5 : Kamal Singh to Matthew Spoors, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
0.4 : Kamal Singh to Matthew Spoors, No run.
0.3 : Kamal Singh to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards third man.
0.2 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, Wide.
0.1 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards third man.