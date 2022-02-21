|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 0wd 1 . . w . | 1 . 1 0wd 4 6 .
|Last bat : Hamza Tariq (W)lbw b Sandeep Lamichhane1(5b0x40x6) SR:20.00, FoW:41/5 (7 Ovs)
|7.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Saad Bin Zafar, No run, played towards third man.
|7.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Saad Bin Zafar, No run, played towards covers.
|5.2 : Abinash Bohara to Ravinderpal Singh, OUT! The fielder whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire raises the finger and the batteris run out.
|6.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Hamza Tariq, OUT! The batterhas missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
|6.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Hamza Tariq, No run, played towards third man.
|6.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Hamza Tariq, No run.
|6.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Saad Bin Zafar, 1 run, played towards third man.
|6.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Hamza Tariq, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Hamza Tariq, No run, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Abinash Bohara to Ravinderpal Singh, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|5.5 : Abinash Bohara to Ravinderpal Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
|5.4 : Abinash Bohara to Saad Bin Zafar, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|5.3 : Abinash Bohara to Ravinderpal Singh, Leg bye.
|5.1 : Abinash Bohara to Ravinderpal Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.6 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.5 : Kamal Singh to Ravinderpal Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Kamal Singh to Ravinderpal Singh, No run.
|Kamal Singh to Ravinderpal Singh, Wide.
|4.3 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|4.2 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, Four! Played towards square leg.
|4.1 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid on.
|3.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Navneet Dhaliwal, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards covers.
|3.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards third man.
|3.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Rayyan Pathan, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.6 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.5 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards point.
|2.4 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.3 : Kamal Singh to Navneet Dhaliwal, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|2.2 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, Wide.
|2.1 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|1.6 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.5 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Navneet Dhaliwal, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|1.4 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Navneet Dhaliwal, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|Jitendra Mukhiya to Navneet Dhaliwal, Wide.
|1.3 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.2 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Rayyan Pathan, No run.
|1.1 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Navneet Dhaliwal, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.6 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards point.
|0.5 : Kamal Singh to Matthew Spoors, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|0.4 : Kamal Singh to Matthew Spoors, No run.
|0.3 : Kamal Singh to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards third man.
|0.2 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, Wide.
|0.1 : Kamal Singh to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards third man.