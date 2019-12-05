Photos
3511
4
F
Nepal vs Bhutan Live Cricket Score, Match 4, South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019, December 5, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
NEP
236/3
(20)
Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
BHU
95/6
(20)
Match over
