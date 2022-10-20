|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 1 . 2 0wd . . | . 1 . 0wd . 0wd 2 1
|Last bat : Muhammad Waseemc Ruben Trumpelmann b Ben Shikongo50(41b1x43x6) SR:121.95, FoW:97/2 (15 Ovs)
|14.6 : Ben Shikongo to Muhammad Waseem, OUT! c Ruben Trumpelmann b Ben Shikongo.
|Who will walk out now?
|14.5 : Ben Shikongo to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Quite short, around off. Rizwan works it to backward point for one.
|14.4 : Ben Shikongo to Muhammad Waseem, FIFTY FOR WASEEM! An incredible knock just when his side needed it the most. Touch short, on middle. Waseem tucks it to mid-wicket and crosses. He gets an appaluse from the crowd but he know his job is still half done here.Â
|14.3 : Ben Shikongo to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, A risky run! Fuller, on off. Rizwan blocks it towards short extra covers and scampers across for one.
|14.1 : United Arab EmiratesÂ will be hoping to get some quickÂ runs on the board now. The partnership is looking good as of now. NamibiaÂ would be hoping to break this as soon as possible.
|14.2 : Ben Shikongo to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, FOUR! Rizwan is finding his groove now. It is fuller, on middle and leg. Rizwan flicks it down to fine leg and gets a boundary.Â
|14.1 : Ben Shikongo to Muhammad Waseem, Good length, in the channel. Waseem dabs it down to third man for one.
|13.6 : Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem, A single to end the over! A length ball, outside off. Waseem taps it o covers and scampers across. A good over for UAE, 12 runs off it. Also, the stand moves to 50 now.
|13.5 : Jan Frylinck to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, A quick single now as this full delivery is driven into covers.
|13.4 : Jan Frylinck to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, FOUR! Gorgeous shot by Rizwan! It is full, on fourth stump. In the arc for Rizwan, he gets under it and lofts it over mid off. A couple of bounces into the ropes.
|13.3 : Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem, A low full toss, around middle. Waseem whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|13.2 : Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem, Very full, wide outside off. Waseem reaches out and slashes it to deep point for two more.
|13.1 : Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem, A length ball, outside off. Waseem punches it to sweeper cover off his back foot. They take a couple. It could've been curtains for Waseem if the throw was a good one.
|Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem, WIDE! Jan FrylinckÂ comes 'round the wicket and spills it way outside the tramline. Waseem lets it be and the umpire spreads his arms.
|11.6 : JJ Smit to Muhammad Waseem, SIX! BANG! Just what the doctor ordered for UAE. A short ball, on off. Waseem stands tall and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|12.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, Flatter, outside off. Waseem chops it to the off side.
|12.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Slightly shorter and down leg, Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
|12.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, On middle, worked back to the bowler.
|12.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, On off, defended out.
|12.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fuller, outside off. Rizwan works it to wide of long off for a couple.
|12.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, Slightly short, wide of off. Waseem hangs back and gets a better connection this time. He cuts it to backward point and scampers across for a quick single.
|11.5 : JJ Smit to Muhammad Waseem, A length ball, on off. Waseem blocks it out solidly.
|11.4 : JJ Smit to Muhammad Waseem, A short ball this time, outside off. Waseem gets on his toes and cuts it over backward point. It lands safely and they take two runs.
|11.3 : JJ Smit to Muhammad Waseem, Off-pace delivery yet again, wide of off. Waseem looks to chase it but misses.
|11.2 : JJ Smit to Muhammad Waseem, On a length, outside off, a slower one. Waseem gets a small nick on it. The batters take two and the ball runs into the off side.
|11.1 : JJ Smit to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, This one is on the pads, Rizwan stays back and flicks it square on the leg side. They cross.
|10.6 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, Play and a miss! On a length, outside off. Waseem shuffles and looks to hoick it across the line. He fails to get any connection on it, as the ball dies as it reaches the keeper. A tidy over fom Ruben TrumpelmannÂ comes to an end.
|10.5 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Full length, around off. Rizwan opens the face and plays it to point. One taken.
|10.4 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, A length ball, angled across the right-hander, in the channel. Rizwan looks to have a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|10.3 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, Much fuller, on off stump. Muhammad WaseemÂ drives it to extra cover and gets to the other side.
|0.0 : Drinks! United Arab EmiratesÂ are off to a slow start and they will look to catch up some pace now. They will have to look for a solid partnership now. NamibiaÂ will be hoping to grab some quick wickets and restrict theÂ United Arab Emirates to a low total. The scoreboard reads 58/1 as of now. Ruben TrumpelmannÂ comes into the attack now.
|10.2 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, On a length, wide of off. Muhammad WaseemÂ plays it late and guides it down to third man for a brace.
|10.1 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, A length ball, around middle. This one straightens a bit after hitting the deck. Muhammad WaseemÂ uses the depth of the crease to block it back to the bowler.
|9.6 : Jan Frylinck to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Slower and short on off, Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ guides it over the keeper for a couple of runs. The third man fielder does the cleaning work. An expensive over by Jan Frylinck.
|9.5 : Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem, Short of a length on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ clips it to deep square legÂ for a single.
|9.4 : Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem, SIX! THUMPED! Slower outside off, Muhammad WaseemÂ advances down the track, fetches it from outside off and deposits it towards the sight screens for his first six. Muhammad WaseemÂ is starting to get a move on here.
|9.3 : Jan Frylinck to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Off cutter on off, Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ works it to deep cover and gets off the mark.
|9.2 : Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem, Slightly shorter and on off, slower too. Muhammad WaseemÂ works it to short mid-wicket for one.
|9.1 : Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR! Full on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ shimmies down the track and lofts it over extra cover for a much-needed boundary.
|8.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, Bowls it outside off, Bernard ScholtzÂ cuts it towards backward point for one. A single to end the over.
|8.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Goes fuller and on off, Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ knocks it to long off for one.
|8.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Tossed up, on off. Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ eases it to the fielder at backward point.
|8.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, Fuller and on off, this is flicked towards square leg for one.
|8.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ is off the mark instantly. It is full and on off. Rizwan eases it to long off for one.
|0.0 : Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ comes in at number 3.
|8.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Vriitya Aravind, OUT! TAKEN! NamibiaÂ finally have a breakthrough in the game. This one lands faster and outside off with a hint of turn, Vriitya Aravind gets on his knee and looks to loft it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball carries towards backward point.Â Michael Van Lingen goes backward and takes it over his head. United Arab EmiratesÂ lose their first wicket!
|7.6 : Jan Frylinck to Vriitya Aravind, Full on off, Vriitya AravindÂ gets forward and plays it to mid-off for a single.
|7.5 : Jan Frylinck to Vriitya Aravind, Peach of a delivery! Off cutter by Frylinck goes just past the outside edge as Aravind tried to work it on the onside.
|7.4 : Jan Frylinck to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length on off, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to punch it through the covers but gets beaten.
|7.3 : Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem, Short on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ guides to third man for a run.
|7.2 : Jan Frylinck to Muhammad Waseem,Â Fuller length and outsideÂ off. Waseem pokes at it and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|7.1 : Jan Frylinck to Vriitya Aravind, Full outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ gets forward and drives it to the right of mid-off. Michael Van LingenÂ prevents a boundary by diving it to his right.
|6.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Vriitya Aravind, On off, this is played towards long off for one.
|6.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Goes fuller and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ cuts it through the diving fielder at backward point for a boundary. United Arab EmiratesÂ need more of these!
|6.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ eases it towards the fielder at mid off. Dot again.
|6.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Vriitya Aravind, Flighted up, on off. This is defended back towards the bowler.
|6.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, Bowls it fuller and outside off, Muhammad WaseemÂ taps it to covers. They cross.
|6.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, Tossed up, on middle, Muhammad WaseemÂ defends it to mid on.
|5.6 : Change. Bernard ScholtzÂ (1-0-8-0) is back into the attack now.
|Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, Short on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ opens the bat face and guides it to the left of backward point. The fielder dives to his left and parries it to short third-man.Â
|5.5 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, Full going away from the batter, Muhammad WaseemÂ gets beaten on the drive.
|5.4 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, Full outside off, Muhammad WaseemÂ lofts it over mid-off for a couple of runs. Erasmus at mid off runs backwardsÂ and keeps it to two.
|Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, Wide! Banged in short down the leg side, Muhammad WaseemÂ lets it go.
|5.3 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, Back of a length on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ knocks it off the front foot to point.
|5.2 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ cuts it to deep backward point and takes a single.
|5.1 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Vriitya Aravind, Full outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ goes for the full fledged drive and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|4.6 : David Wiese to Muhammad Waseem, A dot again to finish with. On a length and just outside leg, Muhammad WaseemÂ uses his feet to loft it but misses. That was close. Just a run off the over!
|4.5 : David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length and on leg, Vriitya AravindÂ eases it to mid on for one.
|4.4 : David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Touch fuller this time, this is defended back towards the bowler. Four dots in a row now!
|4.3 : David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Length ball on off, defended out.
|4.2 : David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Slightly shorter with some extra bounce, Vriitya AravindÂ gets on his knee to scoop it but misses.
|4.1 : David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Good length and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ defends it as it bounces off the deck. He wanted a quick single but the fielder was quick enough to cover it.Â
|3.6 : JJ Smit to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length on off, Vriitya AravindÂ taps it off the backfoot to mid-off and sets off for a quick single. Gerhard ErasmusÂ hits at the non-striker's end but Aravind is well in.
|3.5 : JJ Smit to Vriitya Aravind, Full on off, Vriitya AravindÂ defends it off the front foot.
|3.4 : JJ Smit to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Short and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ cuts this one fine between backward point and short third man for a boundary. Smart batting by Aravind.
|3.3 : JJ Smit to Vriitya Aravind, Cutter on off, Vriitya AravindÂ punches it to covers but doesn't find the gap.
|3.2 : JJ Smit to Vriitya Aravind, Short on off, Vriitya AravindÂ advances and defends on the offside. Waseem sets off for a single but gets sent back by Aravind.
|3.1 : JJ Smit to Vriitya Aravind, Short on off, Vriitya AravindÂ defends it on the off side.
|2.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, Fuller and on off again, Muhammad WaseemÂ taps it but finds the fielder at point.
|2.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, On off, defended to covers.
|2.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, SIX! Excellent shot. Fuller one on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ gets on his knees and slog sweeps it over square leg for a biggie!
|2.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, Tosses it on off, this is defended to short mid-wicket.
|2.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Vriitya Aravind, Slightly shorter, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ punches it between extra covers and mid off for one.
|2.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Muhammad Waseem, Tossed up, on off. Muhammad WaseemÂ eases it to mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|1.6 : David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Sharp bounce by Wiese, the ball hits Arvind on the gloves as he tried to play it fineÂ and rolls through to the keeper. David Wiese starts off with a 5-run over.
|1.5 : David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Short on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ clips it to mid-wicket.
|David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Wide! David WieseÂ drifts down the legside and it is wided.
|1.4 : David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length on off, Vriitya AravindÂ punches it off the backfoot to deep backward point for a couple of runs.
|1.3 : David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Full outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ drives it with a straight bat to mid-off..
|1.2 : David Wiese to Muhammad Waseem, Short on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ drops it on the off side and sets off for a single.
|1.1 : David Wiese to Vriitya Aravind, Short of a length outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ plays it off the backfootÂ to short-third man for a single.
|0.6 : David WieseÂ to share the new ball.
|Ruben Trumpelmann to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller one on leg, Vriitya AravindÂ flicks it to square leg for one.Â
|0.5 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Vriitya Aravind, Touch fuller and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ gets on his knee and eases it to point for a brace.
|Ruben Trumpelmann to Vriitya Aravind, Wide! Another one outside leg, Vriitya AravindÂ leaves it alone.Â
|0.4 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Vriitya Aravind, On off, this is defended towards the off side.
|Ruben Trumpelmann to Vriitya Aravind, Wide! Another length ball outside leg, Vriitya AravindÂ lets it go.
|0.3 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Vriitya Aravind, On a length and down leg, it nips in as well. Vriitya AravindÂ flicks it towards the leg side. That was close!
|0.2 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, Length again, outside off. Muhammad WaseemÂ taps it to backward point and gets off the mark. They collect one.
|0.0 : So we are done with all the pre-match proceedings. The Namibia players are seen to be in a huddle near the ropes before they take the field. Muhammad WaseemÂ and Vriitya AravindÂ walk out to open for United Arab Emirates. Ruben TrumpelmannÂ to start with the new ball.
|0.1 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Muhammad Waseem, Starts with a length ball on middle, Muhammad WaseemÂ defends it towards the off side. A dot to start with.
|0.0 : Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibian skipper says that toss wonât matter with the dew settling in later. Informs that Ruben Trumpelmann is in the side tonight in place of Divan la Cock. Says that they are going to go out there and enjoy tonight. Ends by adding that itâs all in their hands.
|Right then. Both the teams now making their way out on the field. All the players will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be UAE's first followed by Namibia's.
|Chundangapoyil Rizwan, the captain of United Arab Emirates is in for a chat. He starts by saying that they will bat first. Adds the ball starts to do something in the latter stages and hence have opted to bat first here. Informs that there are three changes to the side as well.
|Namibia (Playing XI) - Michael Van Lingen, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (WK), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben TrumpelmannÂ (In for Divan la Cock).
|United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Ahmed RazaÂ (In for Aryan Lakra), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Alishan SharafuÂ (In for Chirag Suri), Basil Hameed, Fahad NawazÂ (In forÂ Kashif Daud), Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour United Arab Emirates. They have opted to BAT first.Â