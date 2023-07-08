share
56083L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Uganda in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20, Uganda in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2023, July 8, 2023

NAM 190/4 (19)
Namibia need 14 runs in 6 balls at 14 rpo
UGA 203/6 (20)
Live
CRR: 10.15
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : JJ Smitc Kenneth Waiswa b Dinesh Nakrani8(12b0x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:144/4 (14.2 Ovs)