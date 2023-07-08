Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
5608
3
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Uganda in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2023
» Summary
vs Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20, Uganda in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2023, July 8, 2023
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
NAM
190/4
(19)
Namibia need 14 runs in 6 balls at 14 rpo
UGA
203/6
(20)
Live
CRR:
10.15
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
JJ Smitc Kenneth Waiswa b Dinesh Nakrani8(12b0x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:144/4 (14.2 Ovs)