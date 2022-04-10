Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
4710
3
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Uganda in Namibia, 3 T20I Series, 2022
» Summary
Namibia vs Uganda Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20, Uganda in Namibia, 3 T20I Series, 2022, April 10, 2022
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
NAM
Uganda won the toss and elected to field
Live
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp