|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : w . . . 2 . | 4 4 . . . . .
|Last bat : Riazat Ali Shahb Tangeni Lungameni12(11b0x41x6) SR:109.09, FoW:73/3 (12.3 Ovs)
|16.6 : Jan Frylinck to Dinesh Nakrani, Six! Played towards covers.
|16.5 : Jan Frylinck to Dinesh Nakrani, Four! Played towards mid off.
|16.4 : Jan Frylinck to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|16.3 : Jan Frylinck to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards covers.
|16.2 : Jan Frylinck to Dinesh Nakrani, Four! Played towards mid off.
|16.1 : Jan Frylinck to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.6 : Dylan Leicher to Simon Ssesazi, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
|15.5 : Dylan Leicher to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|15.4 : Dylan Leicher to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.3 : Dylan Leicher to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|15.2 : Dylan Leicher to Simon Ssesazi, No run.
|15.1 : Dylan Leicher to Simon Ssesazi, No run.
|14.6 : JJ Smit to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards third man.
|14.5 : JJ Smit to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards covers.
|14.4 : JJ Smit to Simon Ssesazi, No run.
|14.3 : JJ Smit to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|14.2 : JJ Smit to Dinesh Nakrani, No run, played towards fine leg.
|14.1 : JJ Smit to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.6 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.5 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.4 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards covers.
|13.3 : Gerhard Erasmus to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.2 : Gerhard Erasmus to Dinesh Nakrani, Four! Played towards covers.
|13.1 : Gerhard Erasmus to Dinesh Nakrani, No run, played towards mid on.
|12.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Riazat Ali Shah, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
|12.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Riazat Ali Shah, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.6 : Dylan Leicher to Riazat Ali Shah, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|11.5 : Dylan Leicher to Riazat Ali Shah, No run, played towards point.
|11.4 : Dylan Leicher to Riazat Ali Shah, Six! Played towards mid off.
|11.3 : Dylan Leicher to Riazat Ali Shah, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|11.2 : Dylan Leicher to Riazat Ali Shah, No run, played towards mid on.
|11.1 : Dylan Leicher to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|10.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Riazat Ali Shah, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|10.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Riazat Ali Shah, No run, played towards mid off.
|10.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Riazat Ali Shah, No run, played towards square leg.
|10.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards covers.
|9.6 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.5 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards covers.
|9.4 : Gerhard Erasmus to Riazat Ali Shah, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|9.3 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|9.2 : Gerhard Erasmus to Kenneth Waiswa, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|9.1 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|8.6 : Jan Frylinck to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards third man.
|8.5 : Jan Frylinck to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards point.
|8.4 : Jan Frylinck to Kenneth Waiswa, 2 Byes.
|8.3 : Jan Frylinck to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Jan Frylinck to Kenneth Waiswa, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|8.1 : Jan Frylinck to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|7.5 : Gerhard Erasmus to Kenneth Waiswa, Leg bye, played towards mid wicket.
|7.4 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.3 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.2 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Gerhard Erasmus to Simon Ssesazi, No run.
|6.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, No run.
|6.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards point.
|6.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards covers.
|6.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Kenneth Waiswa, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|5.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Kenneth Waiswa, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|5.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Simon Ssesazi, Six! Played towards square leg.
|4.6 : Jan Frylinck to Kenneth Waiswa, No run.
|4.5 : Jan Frylinck to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Jan Frylinck to Kenneth Waiswa, Six! Played towards mid on.
|4.3 : Jan Frylinck to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards covers.
|4.2 : Jan Frylinck to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards point.
|4.1 : Jan Frylinck to Kenneth Waiswa, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Kenneth Waiswa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Kenneth Waiswa, No run.
|3.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Kenneth Waiswa, No run.
|3.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.6 : JJ Smit to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.5 : JJ Smit to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.4 : JJ Smit to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards covers.
|2.3 : JJ Smit to Kenneth Waiswa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.2 : JJ Smit to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|JJ Smit to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
|2.1 : JJ Smit to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards point.
|1.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kenneth Waiswa, No run.
|Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, 2 Wides! Played towards fine leg.
|1.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards point.
|1.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|1.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards third man.
|0.6 : JJ Smit to Kenneth Waiswa, No run.
|0.5 : JJ Smit to Kenneth Waiswa, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|0.4 : JJ Smit to Kenneth Waiswa, No run.
|0.3 : JJ Smit to Kenneth Waiswa, No run.
|0.2 : JJ Smit to Kenneth Waiswa, No run.
|0.1 : JJ Smit to Arnold Otwani, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.