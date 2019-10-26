|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 w . . 6 w | 1 3 . w 1 1 | 1 . . 0wd 1 1 .
|Last bat : Janak Prakashc JP Kotze b Jan Frylinck10(12b0x40x6) SR:83.33, FoW:72/7 (12.2 Ovs)
|14.6 : Jan Frylinck to S Singh, OUT c Zane Green b Jan Frylinck. Singapore have lost their eighth wicket.
|14.5 : Jan Frylinck to S Singh, SIX.
|14.4 : Jan Frylinck to S Singh, Singh pushes this full ball towards cover.
|14.3 : Jan Frylinck to N Param, Param drives this fuller length ball through mid on for a single.
|14.2 : Jan Frylinck to S Singh, Length ball on middle, Sidhant pull this one towards long on and takes one.
|14.1 : Jan Frylinck to S Singh, Sidhant pushes this one towards the man at mid off.
|Jan Frylinck to S Singh, Wide! Way outside off, Sidhant looks to have a swipe at it but misses. Wided!
|13.6 : B Scholtz to N Param, On the pads of Param, he flicks it towards mid-wicket for a couple.
|13.5 : B Scholtz to S Singh, Singh pushes this one off the back foot towards long on for one.
|13.4 : B Scholtz to N Param, Shortish in length, Param pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|13.3 : B Scholtz to S Singh, Full toss on the pads, Sidhant Singh pushes it through mid on for a single.
|13.2 : B Scholtz to N Param, Param again gets down on one knee but this time he sweeps it towards backward square leg for one.
|13.1 : B Scholtz to N Param, FOUR! Param this time gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|12.6 : Jan Frylinck to S Singh, Play and a miss now! Length ball outside off, Sidhant goes for a heave but misses.
|12.5 : Jan Frylinck to N Param, Another full toss outside off, Navin looks to drive it over the covers but mistimes, the ball goes towards cover-point uppishly for a run.
|12.4 : Jan Frylinck to S Singh, Full toss outside off, eased through covers for a run this time.
|12.3 : Jan Frylinck to S Singh, Good length ball outside off, pushed through point and short third man for a couple.
|12.2 : Sidhant Singh is the next man in for Singapore.
|Jan Frylinck to J Prakash, OUT! CAUGHT! Prakash holes out! Frylinck bowls one outside off, Janak looking to go over the cover-point region could only manage it to squeeze it straight to point. Kotze there grabs an easy sitter. Singapore in dire straits with 7 down.
|12.1 : Jan Frylinck to N Param, Fuller length ball way outside off, Param squeezes it to point for as single.
|11.6 : Jan Frylinck is back into the attack. Two wickets in his first over for him.
|B Scholtz to N Param, On the pads, Param gets down on one knee and sweeps this one towards backward square leg for one.
|11.5 : B Scholtz to J Prakash, This time Prakash pushes this through mid on for a single.
|11.4 : B Scholtz to J Prakash, Floated on middle and off, defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|11.3 : B Scholtz to N Param, Shorter in length this time, Param pushes it off the back foot towards long off for one.
|11.2 : B Scholtz to N Param, Floated outside off again, Param drives this one towards deep cover. The fielder in the deep dives and saves a couple of runs for his side. Good fielding this.
|11.1 : B Scholtz to J Prakash, Floated on off, pushed towards mid off for a single.
|10.6 : C Williams to J Prakash, length and outside off, Prakash runs it down to third man for a single.
|10.5 : C Williams to J Prakash, Short one on off, Prakash looks to pull it towards the mid-wicket but gets a top edge over the keeper towards fine leg fence. The batsmen take a couple.
|10.4 : C Williams to N Param, Length and outside off, Param drives it to covers for a single.
|10.3 : C Williams to N Param, On a length and outside off, Param leaves it alone.
|10.2 : C Williams to J Prakash, A low full toss outside off, Prakash plays it to long on for a single.
|10.1 : C Williams to J Prakash, Length and on off, Prakash slashes it over point for a couple.
|9.6 : B Scholtz to J Prakash, On the pads, Prakash flicks this one towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|9.5 : B Scholtz to N Param, Param pushes this one through mid off and takes another single.
|9.4 : B Scholtz to N Param, Param gets down on one knee and plays the reverse sweep. The ball goes straight towards the fielder at gully.
|9.3 : B Scholtz to J Prakash, Prakash drives this floated one through mid off for a single.
|9.2 : B Scholtz to N Param, Floated on middle and leg, Param plays the paddle sweep and the ball goes towards fine leg for a single.
|9.1 : B Scholtz to N Param, Floated just outside off, the ball pitches and turns away. The batter looks to flick but is beaten.
|8.6 : C Williams to J Prakash, Yorker! A good one too. Prakash gets his bat down in time to dig it out.
|8.5 : C Williams to J Prakash, Another bumper around off, Prakash sways away.
|8.4 : C Williams to N Param, Another short of a length ball around off, tapped towards point for a run.
|8.3 : Janak Prakash comes out to bat.
|C Williams to M Singh, OUT! CAUGHT! Manpreet holes out! A shortish length ball outside off, Manpreet goes for the pull shot but gets a top edge. The ball goes high and finds Shikongo at deep square leg. Wicket no. 6 and the game is going out of reach of Singapore now.
|8.2 : C Williams to N Param, On middle this time, Param flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|8.1 : C Williams to N Param, Good length ball on stumps, tucked towards point.
|7.6 : B Scholtz to M Singh, The batsman has been struck on the pads as he looked to play that off the front foot.
|7.5 : B Scholtz to M Singh, Manpreet Singh flicks this one towards mid-wicket and takes a couple.
|7.4 : B Scholtz to N Param, On the pads of Param, he flicks this one towards square leg for a single. He is off the mark with this.
|7.3 : Navin Param is the new man in.
|B Scholtz to Tim David, OUT! STUMPED! Zane Green is quick to whip the bails off and David has to walk back. David looks to up the ante as he comes down the track. Scholtz spots this and pushes a flatter delivery. David misses his flick due to the change in pace and Green whips the bails off with David way outside the crease. Half the side back in the hut for Singapore!
|7.2 : B Scholtz to M Singh, This time outside off, Singh pushes this one towards backward point for a single.
|7.1 : B Scholtz to Tim David, Flatter on the pads, the batter pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|6.6 : Bernard Scholtz to bowl now.
|C Williams to M Singh, Again MS is beaten as he misses his cut shot to this length ball. End of over 7 and Singapore need 145 runs from 78 balls.
|6.5 : C Williams to M Singh, Fuller in length this time, Singh looks to push it towards cover for a single but is beaten as the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
|6.4 : C Williams to M Singh, Length ball way wide outside off, Manpreet Singh goes chasing after it but misses his cut shot.
|6.3 : C Williams to Tim David, David connects this time and the ball goes towards long on for one.
|6.2 : C Williams to Tim David, Length ball wide outside off, David looks to smash it down the ground but misses the ball completely.
|6.1 : C Williams to M Singh, Williams starts with a length ball around middle, Manpreet works it behind square leg for a single.
|5.6 : Craig Williams is into the attack.
|Ben Shikongo to M Singh, Good length ball around off, pushed towards covers for a single. 45/4 in the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Ben Shikongo to Tim David, Full ball on the pads, eased through mid on for a single. Not good use of the free hit.
|Free Hit time!
|Ben Shikongo to Tim David, NO BALL! It has been called no ball for the height. Short ball down the leg side, David looks to pull but misses.
|5.4 : Ben Shikongo to Tim David, FOUR! Hammered! Good length ball on off and middle, David makes room by moving towards the leg side and creams his drive through cover-point.
|5.3 : Ben Shikongo to M Singh, Another shortish ball, worked on the leg side by Manpreet for a quick run.
|5.2 : Ben Shikongo to Tim David, Shortish ball outside off, David punches it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.1 : Ben Shikongo to Tim David, Starts with a shortish length ball on the body, tucked behind square for a couple of runs.
|4.6 : Manpreet Singh is in now with his side reeling at 34/4. Ben Shikongo to bowl the last over of the Powerplay.
|JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, OUT! CAUGHT! Stephan Baard takes the catch and Rangarajan departs! Fuller one on the pads, Rohan looks to flick this one towards mid-wicket but does so uppishly. It goes straight to Baard at mid-wicket inside the circle who takes an easy catch. Singapore 36/4 after the end of 5 overs.
|4.5 : JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Rangarajan tries to have a slash at it but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a boundary.
|4.4 : JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, FOUR! Innovation at it's peak! Rangarajan shuffles across the wickets and paddle scoops this one over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
|4.3 : JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, Length ball outside off, Rangarajan tries to cut but misses.
|JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, Wide! Bowls it wide outside off,, but too wide for the umpire's liking. Wide signalled.
|4.2 : JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, Rangarajan hits this one straight over the bowler's head. The ball lobs towards long on and the batters take two.
|4.1 : JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, Length ball wide outside off, Rohan slaps it through the cover region. The fielder from inside the circle hares after it and keeps it down to two.
|3.6 : C Viljoen to R Rangarajan, Shortish length on middle, tapped towards point for a single.
|3.5 : C Viljoen to R Rangarajan, Swing and a miss! Length just outside off, Rangarajan swings hard but misses.
|3.4 : C Viljoen to Tim David, Length ball on middle, tucked towards mid on for a quick run.
|3.3 : C Viljoen to R Rangarajan, Length ball around off, pushed towards backward point for a single.
|3.2 : C Viljoen to R Rangarajan, Beaten! Good length ball around off, Rangarajan looks to push it off his back foot but misses to get any bat on the ball.
|3.1 : C Viljoen to Tim David, On the pads, worked towards square leg for an easy single.
|2.6 : JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, Down the leg side, Rangarajan looks to paddle sweep this one but misses.
|2.5 : JJ Smit to Tim David, Another catch dropped! What is Namibia doing here? Another one wide outside off, this time David slashes at it and gets a top edge. The ball balloons over the cover fielder who is trying to run back and take the catch but puts it down. Should be taking those catches.
|2.4 : JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, Driven through the covers by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, Wide! This time this is way outside off and a wide is signalled.
|2.3 : JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, Another one outside off, Rangarajan looks to cut again but is beaten.
|2.2 : JJ Smit to R Rangarajan, Length ball on off, Rangarajan looks to cut but misses.
|2.1 : JJ Smit to Tim David, DROPPED! This one was way wide outside off, David looks to chase this and gets a top edge on it as he looks to slash this one towards cover. It goes high in the sky, the fielder settles himself under it but puts down a dolly. The batters take one.
|1.6 : JJ Smit into the attack now.
|C Viljoen to Tim David, On the pads, Tim flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|1.5 : C Viljoen to R Rangarajan, Rangarajan plays that one off the front foot and onto the pitch. The batters take a quick single and Rohan is off the mark.
|1.4 : Rohan Rangarajan comes out to bat now.
|C Viljoen to A Dutta, OUT! CAUGHT! Singapore falling like nine-pins here! Length ball just outside off, Aritra Dutta looks to slog this one over mid on. However, this comes off the bottom half of the bat and the ball goes straight to JJ Smit at mid on. He takes an easy catch and Singapore lose their third wicket.
|1.3 : C Viljoen to A Dutta, Length ball outside off, Dutta drives but misses.
|1.2 : C Viljoen to Tim David, Short ball around middle, David pulls it through mid-wicket The short mid-wicket fielder hares after the ball, dives and pulls the ball back in play.
|1.1 : C Viljoen to A Dutta, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|0.6 : Aritra Dutta is the new man in. Christi Viljoen to share the new ball from the other end.
|Jan Frylinck to A Sunil, OUT! He throws his wicket away now. Full ball outside off, Sunil skips down the track to loft it over the long on region but mistimes. The ball takes thick outside edge and flies high towards short third man region. Kotze takes a fine catch there to send Sunil packing.
|0.5 : Jan Frylinck to A Sunil, SIX! Up and over! Fuller length ball outside off, Sunil reaches out and lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie. Top shot that one.
|0.4 : Jan Frylinck to A Sunil, Length ball on middle, Sunil looks to tuck it on the leg side again but misses to get hit on the pads.
|0.3 : Jan Frylinck to A Sunil, NOT OUT! A risky run that one. A better throw would have seen another batter gone for a golden duck. Length ball around off, Sunil pushes it towards cover and takes off for a run. He has been sent back. A better throw would've been curtain for Sunil.
|0.2 : Aryaman Sunil is the new man in.
|Jan Frylinck to S Chandramohan, OUT! Timber! A golden duck for Chandramohan. A good length ball around middle, Chandramohan looks to tuck it towards the leg side but the ball swings in sharply and demolishes the timber behind. What a start this is for Namibia.
|0.1 : Jan Frylinck to T David, Shortish length ball around off, David punches it towards point and takes for a quick single.
|0.0 : The Namibia players are back on the pitch. They are taking their fielding positions. The Singapore batters follow them and they will be looking to get off to a good start. Tim David and Surendran Chandramohan are at the crease. Jan Flylinck to start the proceedings with the ball.