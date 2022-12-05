|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 4 3 . . . | 0wd . . . . . . | 1 . . 6 6 w
|Last bat : Junaid Siddiquec Craig Wallace b Chris Sole12(18b1x41x6) SR:66.67, FoW:168/10 (41 Ovs)
|40.6 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, OUT! c Craig Wallace b Chris Sole.
|40.5 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, Four! Played towards mid on.
|40.4 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
|40.3 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
|40.2 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run, played towards third man.
|40.1 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
|39.6 : Mark Watt to Zahoor Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
|39.5 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|39.4 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, Six! Played towards mid off.
|39.3 : Mark Watt to Zahoor Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|39.2 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, OUT! c & b Mark Watt.
|39.1 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, No run, played towards mid on.
|38.6 : Chris Sole to Ahmed Raza, 1 run, played towards covers.
|38.5 : Chris Sole to Ahmed Raza, No run.
|38.4 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|38.3 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run, played towards covers.
|38.2 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
|38.1 : Chris Sole to Ahmed Raza, 1 run, played towards covers.
|37.6 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, No run.
|37.5 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, No run, played towards square leg.
|37.4 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, No run, played towards covers.
|37.3 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, No run.
|37.2 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|37.1 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|36.6 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
|36.5 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
|36.4 : Chris Sole to Kashif Daud, OUT! c Safyaan Sharif b Chris Sole.
|36.3 : Chris Sole to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
|36.2 : Chris Sole to Kashif Daud, Four! Played towards third man.
|Chris Sole to Kashif Daud, Wide.
|36.1 : Chris Sole to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid off.
|35.6 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, No run.
|35.5 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, No run.
|35.4 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, No run.
|Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, No run, played towards covers.
|35.3 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, OUT! c Calum MacLeod b Mark Watt.
|35.2 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|35.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|34.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards third man.
|34.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|34.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|34.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards third man.
|34.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|34.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards third man.
|33.6 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, Four! Played towards third man.
|33.5 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid on.
|33.4 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
|33.3 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run.
|33.2 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run.
|33.1 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|32.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|32.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards third man.
|32.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Kashif Daud, Four! Played towards covers.
|32.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
|32.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards point.
|32.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|31.6 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|31.5 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid off.
|31.4 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run.
|31.3 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|31.2 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|31.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards covers.
|30.6 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid off.
|30.5 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run.
|30.4 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid on.
|30.3 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
|30.2 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|30.1 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|29.6 : Hamza Tahir to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid off.
|29.5 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|29.4 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|29.3 : Hamza Tahir to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|29.2 : Hamza Tahir to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
|29.1 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|28.6 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards square leg.
|28.5 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|28.4 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|28.3 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
|28.2 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, OUT! c Chris Greaves b Michael Leask.
|28.1 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|27.6 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|27.5 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|27.4 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run.
|27.3 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|27.2 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|27.1 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|26.6 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|26.5 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|26.4 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|26.3 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|26.2 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|26.1 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, Wide.
|25.6 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|25.5 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|25.4 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|25.3 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|25.2 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|25.1 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|24.6 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|24.5 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|24.4 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|24.3 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|24.2 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|24.1 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|23.6 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|23.5 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|23.4 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|23.3 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards square leg.
|23.2 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|23.1 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|22.6 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|22.5 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|22.4 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|22.3 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|22.2 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|22.1 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards square leg.
|21.6 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|21.5 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|21.4 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|21.3 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|21.2 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|21.1 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid on.
|20.6 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|20.5 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|20.4 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|20.3 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|20.2 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|20.1 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|19.6 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid off.
|19.5 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|19.4 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|19.3 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|19.2 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|19.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|18.6 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|18.5 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|18.4 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, No run.
|18.3 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|18.2 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|18.1 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid off.
|17.6 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|17.5 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|17.4 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|17.3 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|17.2 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|17.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|16.6 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|16.5 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|16.4 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|16.3 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|16.2 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|16.1 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|15.6 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards point.
|15.5 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|15.4 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|15.3 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|15.2 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|15.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|14.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards point.
|14.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|14.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|14.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards point.
|14.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|14.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.6 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
|13.5 : Mark Watt to Rohan Mustafa, OUT! c Calum MacLeod b Mark Watt.
|13.4 : Mark Watt to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards covers.
|13.3 : Mark Watt to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, OUT! st Matthew Cross b Mark Watt.
|13.2 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|13.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|12.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run, played towards mid on.
|12.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Four! Played towards mid off.
|12.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|12.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|12.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|12.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|11.6 : Chris Sole to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Four! Played towards square leg.
|11.5 : Chris Sole to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run, played towards covers.
|11.4 : Chris Sole to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Four! Played towards third man.
|11.3 : Chris Sole to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run.
|Chris Sole to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Wide.
|11.2 : Chris Sole to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards point.
|11.1 : Chris Sole to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run, played towards mid off.
|10.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run, played towards square leg.
|10.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run, played towards covers.
|10.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, OUT! c Matthew Cross b Safyaan Sharif.
|10.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
|10.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards third man.
|9.6 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|9.5 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|9.4 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|9.2 : Mark Watt to Aryan Lakra, OUT! c Matthew Cross b Mark Watt.
|9.1 : Mark Watt to Aryan Lakra, Four! Played towards point.
|8.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
|8.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|8.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
|8.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, played towards third man.
|8.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards point.
|8.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Lakra, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|7.6 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|7.5 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|7.4 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, No run.
|7.3 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, No run.
|7.2 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards square leg.
|7.1 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
|6.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|6.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
|6.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|6.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
|5.6 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.5 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, Leg bye.
|Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, Wide.
|5.4 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards covers.
|5.3 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.1 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards point.
|4.6 : Hamza Tahir to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.5 : Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, Wide.
|4.4 : Hamza Tahir to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|4.3 : Hamza Tahir to Chirag Suri, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|4.2 : Hamza Tahir to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.1 : Hamza Tahir to Chirag Suri, No run.
|3.6 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.4 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.3 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run.
|3.2 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid on.
|3.1 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, OUT! b Hamza Tahir.
|2.5 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, Six! Played towards covers.
|2.4 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.3 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards point.
|2.1 : Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.6 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run.
|1.5 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards covers.
|1.3 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards point.
|1.2 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run.
|1.1 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run.
|Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, Wide.
|0.6 : Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards covers.
|0.5 : Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.4 : Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid on.
|0.3 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, 3 runs, played towards point.
|0.2 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, Four! Played towards third man.
|0.1 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, Four! Played towards covers.
|48.5 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards mid on.
|48.4 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|48.3 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, Leg bye.
|48.2 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|48.1 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, 2 Leg byes.
|47.6 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
|47.5 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid on.
|47.4 : Norman Vanua to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
|47.3 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, No ball.
|47.2 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|47.1 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid off.
|46.6 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards square leg.
|46.5 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|46.4 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|46.3 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid off.
|46.2 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|46.1 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards square leg.
|45.6 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|45.5 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|45.4 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
|45.3 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, No run.
|45.2 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|45.1 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|44.6 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards third man.
|44.5 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, No run, played towards covers.
|44.4 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
|44.3 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|44.2 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|44.1 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|43.6 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, No run.
|43.5 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|43.4 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|43.3 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
|43.2 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards square leg.
|43.1 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, No run.
|42.6 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|42.5 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards mid off.
|42.4 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
|42.3 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|42.2 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid on.
|42.1 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|41.6 : Chad Soper to Dylan Budge, OUT! There is an LBW appeal made and up goes the umpireâs finger.
|41.5 : Chad Soper to Dylan Budge, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|6.1 : Kabua Morea to Kyle Coetzer, No run.