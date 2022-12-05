share
33854L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23 » Summary

Namibia vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, Match 4, ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23, December 5, 2022

SCO 168/10 (41) , 47/2 (12.2)
Live
CRR: 3.81
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 4 4 3 . . . | 0wd . . . . . . | 1 . . 6 6 w
Last bat : Junaid Siddiquec Craig Wallace b Chris Sole12(18b1x41x6) SR:66.67, FoW:168/10 (41 Ovs)
Commentary :
40.6 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, OUT! c Craig Wallace b Chris Sole.
40.5 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, Four! Played towards mid on.
40.4 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
40.3 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
40.2 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run, played towards third man.
40.1 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
39.6 : Mark Watt to Zahoor Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
39.5 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, 1 run, played towards mid on.
39.4 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, Six! Played towards mid off.
39.3 : Mark Watt to Zahoor Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
39.2 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, OUT! c & b Mark Watt.
39.1 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, No run, played towards mid on.
38.6 : Chris Sole to Ahmed Raza, 1 run, played towards covers.
38.5 : Chris Sole to Ahmed Raza, No run.
38.4 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
38.3 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run, played towards covers.
38.2 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
38.1 : Chris Sole to Ahmed Raza, 1 run, played towards covers.
37.6 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, No run.
37.5 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, No run, played towards square leg.
37.4 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, No run, played towards covers.
37.3 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, No run.
37.2 : Mark Watt to Junaid Siddique, No run, played towards mid wicket.
37.1 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, 1 run, played towards mid off.
36.6 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
36.5 : Chris Sole to Junaid Siddique, No run.
36.4 : Chris Sole to Kashif Daud, OUT! c Safyaan Sharif b Chris Sole.
36.3 : Chris Sole to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
36.2 : Chris Sole to Kashif Daud, Four! Played towards third man.
Chris Sole to Kashif Daud, Wide.
36.1 : Chris Sole to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid off.
35.6 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, No run.
35.5 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, No run.
35.4 : Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, No run.
Mark Watt to Ahmed Raza, No run, played towards covers.
35.3 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, OUT! c Calum MacLeod b Mark Watt.
35.2 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
35.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
34.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards third man.
34.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
34.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
34.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards third man.
34.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
34.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards third man.
33.6 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, Four! Played towards third man.
33.5 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid on.
33.4 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
33.3 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run.
33.2 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run.
33.1 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid wicket.
32.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
32.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards third man.
32.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Kashif Daud, Four! Played towards covers.
32.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
32.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards point.
32.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
31.6 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
31.5 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid off.
31.4 : Mark Watt to Kashif Daud, No run.
31.3 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
31.2 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards third man.
31.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards covers.
30.6 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid off.
30.5 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run.
30.4 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid on.
30.3 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
30.2 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards square leg.
30.1 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards covers.
29.6 : Hamza Tahir to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid off.
29.5 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
29.4 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards covers.
29.3 : Hamza Tahir to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid on.
29.2 : Hamza Tahir to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
29.1 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
28.6 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards square leg.
28.5 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
28.4 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
28.3 : Michael Leask to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards covers.
28.2 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, OUT! c Chris Greaves b Michael Leask.
28.1 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
27.6 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
27.5 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
27.4 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run.
27.3 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
27.2 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
27.1 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
26.6 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
26.5 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
26.4 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
26.3 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards covers.
26.2 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
26.1 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, Wide.
25.6 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid wicket.
25.5 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
25.4 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
25.3 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
25.2 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
25.1 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
24.6 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
24.5 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid wicket.
24.4 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid wicket.
24.3 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
24.2 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards square leg.
24.1 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
23.6 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
23.5 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
23.4 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
23.3 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards square leg.
23.2 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
23.1 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
22.6 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid on.
22.5 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
22.4 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
22.3 : Michael Leask to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid wicket.
22.2 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards covers.
22.1 : Michael Leask to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards square leg.
21.6 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
21.5 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
21.4 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
21.3 : Hamza Tahir to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
21.2 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
21.1 : Hamza Tahir to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid on.
20.6 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
20.5 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
20.4 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
20.3 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
20.2 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
20.1 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
19.6 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid off.
19.5 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
19.4 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
19.3 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
19.2 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
19.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
18.6 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
18.5 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
18.4 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, No run.
18.3 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
18.2 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
18.1 : Calum MacLeod to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid off.
17.6 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
17.5 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
17.4 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
17.3 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
17.2 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
17.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
16.6 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, 3 runs, played towards covers.
16.5 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
16.4 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
16.3 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards fine leg.
16.2 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
16.1 : Calum MacLeod to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
15.6 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards point.
15.5 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
15.4 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
15.3 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
15.2 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
15.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
14.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards point.
14.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
14.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
14.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards point.
14.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
14.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
13.6 : Mark Watt to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards covers.
13.5 : Mark Watt to Rohan Mustafa, OUT! c Calum MacLeod b Mark Watt.
13.4 : Mark Watt to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards covers.
13.3 : Mark Watt to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, OUT! st Matthew Cross b Mark Watt.
13.2 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
13.1 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
12.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run, played towards mid on.
12.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Four! Played towards mid off.
12.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards square leg.
12.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
12.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
12.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
11.6 : Chris Sole to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Four! Played towards square leg.
11.5 : Chris Sole to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run, played towards covers.
11.4 : Chris Sole to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Four! Played towards third man.
11.3 : Chris Sole to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run.
Chris Sole to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Wide.
11.2 : Chris Sole to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards point.
11.1 : Chris Sole to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run, played towards mid off.
10.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run, played towards square leg.
10.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, No run, played towards covers.
10.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, OUT! c Matthew Cross b Safyaan Sharif.
10.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
10.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards third man.
9.6 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
9.5 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9.4 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9.3 : Mark Watt to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9.2 : Mark Watt to Aryan Lakra, OUT! c Matthew Cross b Mark Watt.
9.1 : Mark Watt to Aryan Lakra, Four! Played towards point.
8.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
8.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
8.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
8.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, played towards third man.
8.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards point.
8.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Lakra, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
7.6 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
7.5 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
7.4 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, No run.
7.3 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, No run.
7.2 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards square leg.
7.1 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
6.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
6.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
6.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
6.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Chirag Suri, No run.
5.6 : Chris Sole to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.5 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, Leg bye.
Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, Wide.
5.4 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards covers.
5.3 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.1 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards point.
4.6 : Hamza Tahir to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
4.5 : Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, played towards mid on.
Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, Wide.
4.4 : Hamza Tahir to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
4.3 : Hamza Tahir to Chirag Suri, 2 runs, played towards covers.
4.2 : Hamza Tahir to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
4.1 : Hamza Tahir to Chirag Suri, No run.
3.6 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.4 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.3 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run.
3.2 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid on.
3.1 : Chris Sole to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, OUT! b Hamza Tahir.
2.5 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, Six! Played towards covers.
2.4 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
2.3 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards point.
2.1 : Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.6 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run.
1.5 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards covers.
1.4 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards covers.
1.3 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards point.
1.2 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run.
1.1 : Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, No run.
Chris Sole to Muhammad Waseem, Wide.
0.6 : Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards covers.
0.5 : Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.4 : Hamza Tahir to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards mid on.
0.3 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, 3 runs, played towards point.
0.2 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, Four! Played towards third man.
0.1 : Hamza Tahir to Muhammad Waseem, Four! Played towards covers.
48.5 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards mid on.
48.4 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
48.3 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, Leg bye.
48.2 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, 2 runs, played towards third man.
48.1 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, 2 Leg byes.
47.6 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
47.5 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid on.
47.4 : Norman Vanua to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
47.3 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards square leg.
Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, No ball.
47.2 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
47.1 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid off.
46.6 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards square leg.
46.5 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards mid off.
46.4 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid wicket.
46.3 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid off.
46.2 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
46.1 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards square leg.
45.6 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
45.5 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
45.4 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
45.3 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, No run.
45.2 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
45.1 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
44.6 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards third man.
44.5 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, No run, played towards covers.
44.4 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
44.3 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
44.2 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards mid on.
44.1 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
43.6 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, No run.
43.5 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
43.4 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
43.3 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
43.2 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards square leg.
43.1 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, No run.
42.6 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
42.5 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards mid off.
42.4 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
42.3 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
42.2 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid on.
42.1 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
41.6 : Chad Soper to Dylan Budge, OUT! There is an LBW appeal made and up goes the umpireâs finger.
41.5 : Chad Soper to Dylan Budge, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
6.1 : Kabua Morea to Kyle Coetzer, No run.