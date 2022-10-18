|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . w 2 2 | . . . 4 . .
|Last bat : Stephan Baardc Fred Klaassen b Roelof van der Merwe19(22b0x40x6) SR:86.36, FoW:63/4 (11.2 Ovs)
|14.3 : Bas de Leede to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run.
|14.2 : Bas de Leede to Jan Frylinck, 1 run.
|14.1 : Bas de Leede to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run.
|0.0 : Is that stumped? Scott EdwardsÂ whips off the bails and appeals for a stumping but doesn't seem too excited about it. The third umpire is called into action. The replays show that Gerhard ErasmusÂ had his back foot always planted inside the crease. NOT OUT!
|13.2 : Tim Pringle to Gerhard Erasmus, NOT OUT! Gerhard ErasmusÂ survives! Great work by the keeper though. It is tossed up, outside off. Gerhard ErasmusÂ looks to slog it away but misses. The keeper gathers the ball and takes the bails off in a jiffy. The square leg umpires takes it upstairs to have a look. The replays confirm that Erasmus had his back leg grounded.
|13.6 : Tim Pringle to Jan Frylinck, No run.
|13.5 : Tim Pringle to Jan Frylinck, A low full toss, on off. Jan FrylinckÂ works it to deep mid-wicket. They take a couple.
|13.4 : Tim Pringle to Gerhard Erasmus, A single now as this is worked to long on.
|13.3 : Tim Pringle to Gerhard Erasmus, Fuller, on off. Gerhard ErasmusÂ looks to smash it down the track but finds the bowler instead.
|13.1 : Tim Pringle to Gerhard Erasmus, This is a sliding down leg. Gerhard ErasmusÂ flicks it past short fine. The batters take two.Â
|12.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Gerhard Erasmus, A single to end the over! Full length, outside off. Gerhard ErasmusÂ throws his blade at it. The ball takes the outside edge and lobs towards third man. The fielder is charging in from deep but it lands safely.
|12.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Gerhard Erasmus, A length ball, on off. Gerhard ErasmusÂ gets it to mid on off the inner half. A bit of a mix-up but no trouble.
|12.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Gerhard Erasmus, Paul van MeekerenÂ attacks the stumps this time with a length ball. Gerhard ErasmusÂ hangs back and defends it out watchfully.
|12.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Jan Frylinck, Jan FrylinckÂ hangs inside the crease and flicks it to square leg off his pads for one more.
|12.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Gerhard Erasmus, Paul van MeekerenÂ dishes another short ball, on off this time, closer to the batter. Gerhard ErasmusÂ waits for it and guides it past the keeper, down to third man. They cross.
|12.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Jan Frylinck, Back of a length. Jan FrylinckÂ pulls it off his hips towards fine leg. The batters cross for a single.
|11.6 : Roelof van der Merwe to Jan Frylinck, On off, Jan FrylinckÂ shuffles across and nudges it to mid-wicket for a single. A successful over from Roelof van der MerweÂ comes to an end.Â
|Roelof van der Merwe to Jan Frylinck, WIDE! This one is spilled down leg. Jan FrylinckÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|11.5 : Roelof van der Merwe to Gerhard Erasmus, Flatter, outside off. Erasmus goes back and drives it to point. The fielder does well to dive to his right and make a sharp stop, although the throw isn't a good one and the batters cross for one.
|11.2 : Gerhard ErasmusÂ walks in to bat now.
|11.4 : Roelof van der Merwe to Jan Frylinck, Looped up, full and around off. Jan FrylinckÂ flicks it to the gap at mid-wicket for one more.
|11.3 : Roelof van der Merwe to Gerhard Erasmus, Short ball, outside off. Gerhard ErasmusÂ goes on his back foot and cuts it to deep point for a single. Erasmus is off the mark.
|11.2 : Roelof van der Merwe to Stephan Baard, OUT! CAUGHT! Roelof van der MerweÂ finds the breakthrough and a crucial one. Stephan Baard tries to break the shackles but holes out instead. It is tossed up, full and on off. Stephan BaardÂ goes down on one knee and slogs it to deep mid-wicket. He does not get the desired distance on it. Fred KlaassenÂ takes a sharp catch in the deep. NetherlandsÂ have their noses in front yet again.
|0.0 : Roelof van der MerweÂ comes into the attack now.
|11.1 : Roelof van der Merwe to Jan Frylinck, A single to start with as this is flicked into the leg side.
|10.6 : Colin Ackermann to Jan Frylinck, Flatter, outside off. Jan FrylinckÂ drives it to covers for one more. These two batters are making sure to keep the runs ticking.
|10.5 : Colin Ackermann to Stephan Baard, On middle and leg, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|10.4 : Colin Ackermann to Stephan Baard, Baard this time goes for the reverse sweep but finds the man at short third.
|10.3 : Colin Ackermann to Jan Frylinck, This is driven to sweeper covers for another single.
|10.2 : Colin Ackermann to Stephan Baard, On the pads, yet again. Baard comes down the track and flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|10.1 : Colin Ackermann to Stephan Baard, Darted on the pads, Baard tucks it towards mid on. There is no man inside the circle which allows the batters to take two.
|9.6 : Drinks break! NetherlandsÂ are on the driving seat here. They have started well with the ball and would hope to squeeze the run flow in the middle overs. NamibiaÂ need their middle-order to come to the rescue once again just like they did against Sri Lanka. NamibiaÂ do have the players in their rank who can take the game away. Can they pull off another miracle on the big stage?
|Tim Pringle to Jan Frylinck, Short and outside off, Jan FrylinckÂ backs away and taps it straight towards cover-point. At the halfway mark, NamibiaÂ are 56/3!
|9.5 : Tim Pringle to Jan Frylinck, On the pads this time, Jan FrylinckÂ sweeps it nicely and behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
|9.4 : Tim Pringle to Jan Frylinck, Around middle and leg, flicked away towards mid-wicket.
|9.3 : Tim Pringle to Stephan Baard, Nicely bowled! Tim PringleÂ sees Baard coming and darts it in down the leg side. Baard adjusts well and works it in front of mid-wicket for a single.
|9.2 : Tim Pringle to Jan Frylinck, Length, at the stumps and eased away through mid on for one more.
|9.1 : Tim Pringle to Stephan Baard, This is shorter and on middle, Stephan BaardÂ goes for the reverse sweep and gets it towards sweeper cover for a run.
|8.3 : Timm van der Gugten to Jan Frylinck, Top delivery! Fullish length from Timm van der Gugten, close to the off stump and this one just skids through. Jan FrylinckÂ looks to work it away leg side but gets completely squared up and beaten past the inside edge.
|5.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! NetherlandsÂ on a roll here as they pick up a third wicket inside the Powerplay. Paul van MeekerenÂ serves this one on a hard length again and just angles it across the left-hander. Nicol Loftie-EatonÂ stays back and just has a dab at it. The feet don't move and the outside edge is found. Scott EdwardsÂ behind the sticks makes no mistakes and NamibiaÂ in a spot of bother here.
|8.6 : Timm van der Gugten to Stephan Baard, Short of a length and around off stump, Stephan BaardÂ pulls it in front of mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|8.5 : Timm van der Gugten to Stephan Baard, Slower one, shorter too and around off, Stephan BaardÂ keeps it down on the off side.
|8.4 : Timm van der Gugten to Jan Frylinck, Good length, around middle and this is worked away towards mid-wicket for a single. The 50 is up now for Namibia.
|8.2 : Timm van der Gugten to Stephan Baard, Length again, around off, Baard just nudges it down to third man and rotates the strike.
|8.1 : Timm van der Gugten to Jan Frylinck, Length ball, around off, this is driven on the up by Jan FrylinckÂ and through extra cover. The fielder over there chases it down but they get three runs.
|7.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Jan Frylinck, On the shorter side and outside off, this is cut away off the back foot towards deep point for a single.
|7.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Jan Frylinck, Banged in short this time, Jan FrylinckÂ pulls it nicely towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|7.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Jan Frylinck, Back of a length and over middle, Jan FrylinckÂ keeps it out off the back foot.
|7.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Jan Frylinck, EDGED AND FOUR! Fuller and around off, Jan FrylinckÂ looks for the booming cover drive but gets a thick outside edge that runs away to the third man fence.
|5.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Stephan Baard, The third umpire gets it right in the end and Stephan BaardÂ survives.Â Stephan BaardÂ seems to be undone by a peach of a yorkerÂ and the umpire raises the finger for lbw. Baard has a chat with his partner and decides to review. The UltraEdge is checked and there might be a slight edge on this but it is actually the ball hitting the pad. The third umpire is thoroughly checking it and finds that indeed it is an inside edge. The on-field decision is overtur
|7.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Stephan Baard, Good length again, Stephan BaardÂ stays back and just dabs it down towards the vacant gully region for a quick run.
|7.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Jan Frylinck, Good length, around off, Jan FrylinckÂ punches it out towards cover for a run.
|6.6 : Colin Ackermann to Jan Frylinck, Fuller and at the stumps, this is pushed down to long on for a single.
|6.5 : Colin Ackermann to Jan Frylinck, Tossed up, full and on off, blocked out.
|6.4 : Colin Ackermann to Jan Frylinck, BEATEN! This is nicely flighted, on off stump and the ball just grips and turns away sharply. There's some additional bounce as well and Jan FrylinckÂ is beaten all ends up.
|6.3 : Colin Ackermann to Jan Frylinck, Length, angling into middle and leg, Jan FrylinckÂ leans forward and blocks it out.
|6.2 : Colin Ackermann to Stephan Baard, Tossed up, around middle, Baard drives it down to long on and rotates the strike.
|6.1 : Colin Ackermann to Jan Frylinck, At the stumps, this is just eased away towards mid on for a single.
|5.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Jan Frylinck, Around the top of off, punched away towards extra cover for a quick single. Good running.
|5.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Jan Frylinck, Back of a length, angling across, Jan FrylinckÂ looks to cut it away but gets beaten past the outside edge.
|5.2 : Jan FrylinckÂ is the new man in.
|5.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Jan Frylinck, Pitches it up now, around off and this is stroked away towards mid off.
|5.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Stephan Baard, Leg bye! Fuller now and once again angling it down leg. Stephan BaardÂ looks to flick but gets it off the pads towards short fine leg. They get a leg bye.
|Paul van Meekeren to Stephan Baard, WIDE! Starts off with a hard-length delivery but angles it down the leg side, wide siganlled.
|4.6 : Paul van MeekerenÂ comes on to bowl now.
|4.3 : Colin Ackermann to Michael Van Lingen, FOUR! And again! Michael Van LingenÂ gets two boundaries in two. This one is sliding down leg. Michael Van LingenÂ swivels and pulls it down to fine leg for a boundary.Â
|4.5 : Nicol Loftie-EatonÂ is in at number 4.
|4.6 : Colin Ackermann to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, On off, Nicol Loftie-EatonÂ blocks it out on his front foot.
|4.5 : Colin Ackermann to Michael Van Lingen, OUT! Colin AckermannÂ has the last laugh here. NetherlandsÂ lose their second wicket inside the Powerplay. It is tossed up, around middle, spinning away off the deck. Michael Van LingenÂ makes room and looks to clear the man at mid off. Although, he does not connect well and chips it just over mid off. Bas de LeedeÂ is required to do minimal work here to gather the catch and he does so with ease.Â
|4.4 : Colin Ackermann to Michael Van Lingen, Fuller, outside off, driven into covers.
|3.6 : Colin AckermannÂ is into the attack now.
|4.2 : Colin Ackermann to Michael Van Lingen, FOUR! Up and over! Michael Van LingenÂ finding his groove here. It is tossed up, full and on off. Michael Van LingenÂ lofts it over mid on. It races away to the fence.
|4.1 : Colin Ackermann to Michael Van Lingen, Fuller, attacking the stumps. Michael Van LingenÂ blocks it out solidly.
|3.6 : Bas de Leede to Stephan Baard, Bas de LeedeÂ goes full, on the pads. Baard hangs back and flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket. The batters take a couple this time.
|3.3 : Bas de Leede to Michael Van Lingen, This one in angling down leg. Michael Van LingenÂ looks to pull it away but does not connect well. They take one more.
|3.5 : Bas de Leede to Stephan Baard, Fuller, on off, driven to covers.
|3.4 : Bas de Leede to Stephan Baard, It is a good-length ball, outside off. Baard rides the bounce well and punches it through covers. The batters take a couple.
|3.2 : Bas de Leede to Stephan Baard, Length ball, on off. Baard works it to square leg for a single.
|3.1 : Bas de Leede to Michael Van Lingen, A length ball, on middle and leg. Michael Van LingenÂ stays inside the crease, closes the face of the blade and helps it to short mid-wicket. The batters are quick to take a single.
|2.6 : Fred Klaassen to Michael Van Lingen, Back of a length, outside off. Michael Van LingenÂ stays back and works it behind square on the off side. The batters cross for three runs.
|2.5 : Fred Klaassen to Michael Van Lingen, Good-length ball, shaping away late. Michael Van LingenÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|2.4 : Fred Klaassen to Michael Van Lingen, Full length, on leg. Michael Van LingenÂ hangs back and clips it to mid-wicket.
|Tim Pringle to Michael Van Lingen, Floated and full, on leg. Michael Van LingenÂ slogs it towards fine leg. The batters take a couple.
|2.3 : Fred Klaassen to Stephan Baard, Fuller in length, swinging away. Baard works it to sweeper cover for a single.
|2.2 : Fred Klaassen to Stephan Baard, On off, Stephan BaardÂ gets a thick outside edge as he looks for the drive. The ball lands short of the man at backward point.
|2.1 : Fred Klaassen to Michael Van Lingen, Michael Van LingenÂ blocks this length ball to the off side and crosses for one.
|Fred Klaassen to Michael Van Lingen, A dot to start with! Some swing straightaway. An outswinger, full and around off. Michael Van LingenÂ stays back and defends it out towards covers.
|1.6 : Tim Pringle to Stephan Baard, A golden opportunity goes abegging. Tim PringleÂ could've gotten his second. It is tossed up, outside off. Baard looks to drive it away. It takes the outside edge and flies past the keeper. The batters take a couple to third man.
|1.2 : Tim Pringle to Divan la Cock, OUT! CAUGHT! Tim PringleÂ draws the first blood. Divan la CockÂ looks to take the aerial route but holes out instead. It is quite short, outside off. Divan la CockÂ looks to whack it away. The ball though flies to long off off the top edge. Bas de LeedeÂ there takes a solid catch. Early success for Netherlands, just what they had envisioned.
|Stephan BaardÂ is the new man in.
|1.5 : Tim Pringle to Michael Van Lingen, LEG BYE! Loops it up, full and on off. Michael Van LingenÂ looks to sweep it away but takes a hit on his pads. There is a stifled appeal but it is pitching outside leg. They collect a leg bye.Â
|1.3 : Tim Pringle to Stephan Baard, Stephan BaardÂ gets off the mark. It is tossed up, on off, driven to covers for a single.
|0.6 : Tim PringleÂ to operate from the opposite end.
|1.1 : Tim Pringle to Divan la Cock, Tim PringleÂ comes 'round the wicket. It is full, angled in on off. Divan la CockÂ defends it out solidly.
|0.6 : Fred Klaassen to Michael Van Lingen, A length ball, on off, blocked out. A probing over from Fred KlaassenÂ comes to an end.Â
|0.5 : Fred Klaassen to Michael Van Lingen, FOUR! Incredible shot to get off the mark. It is full, swinging away, outside off. Michael Van LingenÂ leans in and drives it through the gap at covers for a boundary.Â
|0.4 : Fred Klaassen to Michael Van Lingen, An appeal for lbw but turned down! Good length, this one lands outside off and shapes into the left-hander. Michael Van LingenÂ is rapped on his thigh pads. Surely the height saves him here.
|0.0 : All in readiness now. The umpires are out in the middle as the NetherlandsÂ team can be seen in a huddle. Michael Van LingenÂ and Divan la CockÂ are the openers for NamibiaÂ Fred KlaassenÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play....
|0.3 : Fred Klaassen to Michael Van Lingen, Swing and a miss! Fred KlaassenÂ goes wide of the crease. This one lands in the channel and shapes away a touch. Michael Van LingenÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|0.2 : Fred Klaassen to Michael Van Lingen, Length ball this time, in the channel. Michael Van LingenÂ dabs it to point.
|0.0 : We are minutes away from play but first the two sides line up for their respective national anthems. First, it will be the national anthem of NetherlandsÂ followed by the national anthem of Namibia.
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C) (WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten (In for Logan van Beek), Fred Klaassen andÂ Paul van Meekeren.
|Namibia (Unchanged XI) - Michael Van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (WK), Bernard Scholtz andÂ Ben Shikongo.
|TOSS - NamibiaÂ have won the toss and they will BAT first.