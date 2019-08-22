share
33913L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 » Summary

Namibia vs Botswana Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20, Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019, August 22, 2019

NAM 111/3 (14.3)
Live
CRR: 7.65
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : JP Kotzec Reginald Nehonde b Mmoloki Mooketsi12(14b1x40x6) SR:85.71, FoW:75/3 (8.4 Ovs)