Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
Videos
Topics
3391
2
F
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019
» Summary
Namibia vs Botswana Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019, August 20, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
NAM
240/3
(20)
Namibia beat Botswana by 124 runs
BOT
116/2
(20)
Match over
