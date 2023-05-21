|Batsmen
|1.2 : Cameron Green to Mayank Agarwal, 1 run.
|0.6 : Cameron GreenÂ to share the new ball with Jason Behrendorff.
|1.1 : Cameron Green to Vivrant Sharma, Begins his spell with a length delivery, on off, Vivrant SharmaÂ cuts this one along the carpet to deep point for a single.Â
|0.6 : Jason Behrendorff to Vivrant Sharma, Sees the batter advance and cramps him for room on a good length, Vivrant SharmaÂ drills this one back past Mayank AgarwalÂ at non-striker's end. The fielder at mid on slides to his right and keeps it to one.Â
|0.5 : Jason Behrendorff to Vivrant Sharma, Goes on a hard length, on off, Vivrant SharmaÂ hangs back and dabs it along the ground for a dot.
|0.3 : A slight halt in the play as the umpires quickly check the ball which seems a bit out of shape. It's just a thread that has come out and it is cut off by the umpires. We are good to go again.
|0.4 : Jason Behrendorff to Vivrant Sharma, Beauty! Bowls this one in the channel outside off, on a good length, a hint of away movement, Vivrant SharmaÂ has a poke at this delivery and is lucky not to edge this one behind.
|0.3 : Jason Behrendorff to Vivrant Sharma, FOUR! Vivrant SharmaÂ and Hyderabad are underway! BehrendorffÂ bowls it on a shortish length, outside off, Vivrant SharmaÂ puts the dancing shoes on and frees his arms. Slaps it covers for his first boundary.Â
|0.2 : Jason Behrendorff to Vivrant Sharma, On a good length and shaping away, outside off, Vivrant SharmaÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
|0.1 : Jason Behrendorff to Vivrant Sharma, Starts on a full length on middle, Vivrant SharmaÂ gets on the front foot and clips it straight to mid on.
|0.0 : All in readiness for the game to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle as the Mumbai players are seen in a huddle. Mayank AgarwalÂ and Vivrant SharmaÂ are the openers for Hyderabad. Jason BehrendorffÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Hyderabad's skipper, Aiden MarkramÂ says that they would like to finish off strong and it hasn't been their campaign but for the fans, they want to finish well. Informs that there are a few changes with Vivrant SharmaÂ getting a chance to open the innings and Umran MalikÂ is also back in the side. Adds that it is a high-scoring venue and it is a great chance for their batters to go out and with nothing to lose, they can express themselves.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that they will bowl first. Adds that they want to chase because of the nature of the pitch and adds that they are comfortable doing it. Mentions that the pitch looks dry and whatever the pitch has to offer will offer in the first half. Feels that it will get easier to bat on as the game progresses. Shares that they want to play the best cricket and win the game to give themselves a chance.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (In for Rahul Tripathi), Vivrant Sharma (In for Abhishek Sharma), Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Harry Brook, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh (In for Abdul Samad), Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik (In for Kartik Tyagi).
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya (In for Hrithik Shokeen), Akash Madhwal.Â
|Impact Players nominated by Hyderabad -Â Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Akeal Hosein.
|Impact Players nominated by Mumbai -Â Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Mumbai. They have elected to BOWL first.