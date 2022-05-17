|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 2 . 1 . . | 1 . . . . .
|Last bat : Abhishek Sharmac Mayank Markande b Daniel Sams9(10b1x40x6) SR:90.00, FoW:18/1 (2.4 Ovs)
|8.6 : Strategic break! The pair of Priyam GargÂ and Rahul TripathiÂ has taken the attack to Mumbai's bowlers and they have laid a solid foundation for the batters to follow. Mumbai will need to break this ominous-looking partnership sooner rather than later, if they are to restrict Hyderabad to a par score.
|Mayank Markande to Priyam Garg, Full and on off, pushed to covers.
|8.5 : Mayank Markande to Priyam Garg, FOUR! Garg is playing so freely here as if there is no pressure on him! Tossed up, on off. Garg slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket where the ball bounces just in front of the ropes.Â
|8.4 : Mayank Markande to Rahul Tripathi, A loopy ball, on off.Â Tripathi pushes it to covers for another easy single.Â
|8.3 : Mayank Markande to Priyam Garg, Length and on off. Priyam works it to point for a single.
|8.2 : Mayank Markande to Priyam Garg, FOUR! Innovation! Fuller and on middle. Garg presses forward and reverse sweeps it through point as Jasprit BumrahÂ lets it through his hands for a boundary.Â
|8.1 : Mayank Markande to Priyam Garg, Both the spinners are failing to hit the line! Floated and on the pads. Garg tickles it past short fine leg for a brace.
|7.6 : Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Better ball from Yadav! Flatter, at a good pace and around off.Â Tripathi punches off the back foot to covers.Â
|Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Wide! Too full but again down the leg side.Â Tripathi misses his sweep.Â
|7.5 : Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Full and angling on the pads, swept behind square on the leg side for a couple.
|Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Wide! Slants a full ball down the leg side.Â Tripathi misses his flick.Â
|7.4 : Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Beautiful shot! tossed up, touch quicker and around off.Â Tripathi skips down and goes inside-out over covers and wide of long off for a boundary. Rahul TripathiÂ looks in really good touch.Â
|7.3 : Sanjay Yadav to Priyam Garg, Too full and outside off, pushed to deep cover for a run.
|7.2 : Sanjay Yadav to Priyam Garg, SIX! IN THE AIR AND OVER THE FENCE! Tossed up, full and on off. Garg kneels and slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|7.1 : Sanjay Yadav to Priyam Garg, An arm ball, length and outside off, it grips on the surface. Garg looks to push but misses.
|6.5 : Stumping-check! Rahul TripathiÂ has missed his sweep and Ishan KishanÂ behind the sticks has disturbed the stumps quite quickly. The umpire has sent it upstairs. The replay shows that Tripathi had his back foot grounded.
|6.6 : Mayank Markande to Rahul Tripathi, NOT OUT!Â Flighted ball, full and outside off, it turns away a bit. Tripathi steps down to sweep but misses and Kishan, behind the stumps, whips the bails off in a flash. He appeals and the replay shows no bat was involved in the process while Tripathi had his back foot grounded.Â
|6.5 : Mayank Markande to Priyam Garg, On middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one more.
|6.4 : Mayank Markande to Rahul Tripathi, Fuller and outside off.Â Tripathi drops it to point and scampers across for a quick single.
|6.3 : Mayank Markande to Priyam Garg, Slightly short and on off. Garg opens his body and pushes it wide of long on for a single.
|0.0 : Mayank MarkandeÂ comes into the attack.
|6.2 : Mayank Markande to Rahul Tripathi, Slower ball, on middle.Â Tripathi works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.1 : Mayank Markande to Priyam Garg,Â Markande starts with a flatter ball, outside off. Garg punches it to deep cover for a single.
|5.6 : Daniel Sams to Priyam Garg, Too full and on off, it is pushed through covers for a single. Kane WilliamsonÂ coming down the order has worked for Hyderabad as they finish the Powerplay nicely at 57 for 1.
|5.5 : Daniel Sams to Priyam Garg, SIX! This was a freebie! Short and down the leg side. Garg pulls it, not off the middle but dispatches it to the shorter side at deep backward square leg for a biggie.Â
|5.4 : Daniel Sams to Rahul Tripathi, Length ball, outside off.Â Tripathi dabs it to third man for a single. 50 up as well!
|5.2 : Daniel Sams to Priyam Garg, DROPPED! Sanjay YadavÂ is the culprit! Sams bangs a bouncer, on middle. Garg tries to take him on as he tries to pull but gets a top edge and the ball goes high in the air. Sanjay YadavÂ at deep square leg,Â runs across to his right and Jasprit BumrahÂ from short fine legÂ converges as well but it was Yadav who called for it and eventually drops it. Two runs taken.Â
|5.3 : Daniel Sams to Priyam Garg, On middle, tucked to deep square leg for a single.
|5.1 : Daniel Sams to Priyam Garg, An off-pace delivery, full and outside off. Garg tries to push but misses.
|4.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Bumrah goes for a yorker but ends up serving a low full toss, around off, Tripathi drives it past the mid off fielder and bags another boundary. 15 runs off the over!
|4.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Deft touch! A length ball, around off. Rahul TripathiÂ hangs back and just guides it past the diving fielder at short third man for a boundary this time. Clever batting from Tripathi. Bumrah under pressure now!
|4.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rahul Tripathi, SIX! BOOM! That is a cracking shot from Rahul Tripathi! Bumrah changes his length and hurls a short ball, angling in from off. Tripathi sits back and swivel-pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a biggie.
|4.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rahul Tripathi, Good-length ball, angling in from outside off. Rahul TripathiÂ prods and defends it towards the backward point fielder.
|4.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rahul Tripathi, Bumrah serves a pinpoint yorker, around middle. Rahul TripathiÂ does well to squeeze it out.
|4.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Priyam Garg, Aerial but safe! Bumrah begins with a length ball, on middle. Priyam GargÂ chips it towards the on side and the ball falls just short of Mayank MarkandeÂ at mid on. A single taken.
|3.6 : Jasprit BumrahÂ is into the attack.
|Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Much better length from the debutant! Flatter and quicker, on a length, around off. Tripathi stays back and taps it towards the short third man fielder.
|3.5 : Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! UP AND OVER! Floated, on a length, around off. Rahul TripathiÂ goes inside-out over extra cover and collects a boundary. Top shot!
|3.4 : Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, An appeal for LBW but the umpire says no! Tossed up, just outside off. Rahul TripathiÂ looks to sweep by getting forward but he misses and gets hit on his pad. The impact might have been outside off.
|3.3 : Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Nicely played! Floated, full and on middle and leg. Tripathi kneels and sweeps it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
|3.2 : Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Tossed up, on middle. Rahul TripathiÂ pushes it towards mid on.
|0.0 : Sanjay Yadav, on his debut, willÂ bowl now.
|3.1 : Sanjay Yadav to Rahul Tripathi, Yadav starts with a yorker-length ball, around off. Rahul digs it out towards cover.
|2.6 : Daniel Sams to Priyam Garg, FOUR! Not where Priyam GargÂ intended it to go, but he will take that! This is full and outside off. Garg skips down the track and looks to smack it over mid off. Although, he gets it from the outer half of the blade, over the extra cover fielder. The ball races away to the fence.
|2.5 : Daniel Sams to Rahul Tripathi, Uppish but safe! On a length, around middle. Rahul TripathiÂ looks to flick but he gets a bit early into his shot. The ball goes off the shoulder of the bat, towards deep square leg for a single.
|2.4 : Rahul TripathiÂ walks out at number 3.
|Daniel Sams to Abhishek Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT! Daniel SamsÂ gets the breakthrough and the in-form Abhishek SharmaÂ has to walk back to the hut! This is a length ball, around off. Abhishek sits back and looks to go over the mid off fielder. However, he mistimes his shot and the ball goes high in the air towards Mayank MarkandeÂ at mid off who settles under it and pouches it with ease. Hyderabad lose their first wicket.
|2.3 : Daniel Sams to Priyam Garg, On a length, around middle. Priyam GargÂ tucks it around the corner and settles for a run.
|2.2 : Daniel Sams to Priyam Garg, FOUR! GARG IS OFF THE MARK! A short ball, around leg. Garg swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side to bag a boundary.
|2.1 : Daniel Sams to Abhishek Sharma, A length ball, around off. Abhishek SharmaÂ taps it towards backward point. The fielder there fails to grab the ball and the batters collect a run.
|1.6 : Riley Meredith to Priyam Garg, Another ball, just outside off. But this time the ball jags back in late. Garg looks to defend but he misses as the ball sneaks through the gap between his bat and pad. Lovely bowling.
|1.5 : Riley Meredith to Priyam Garg, BEATEN! Good-length ball, around the corridor of uncertainty and jagging away just that little bit. Garg has a poke at it but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
|1.4 : Riley Meredith to Abhishek Sharma, A short ball, around leg. Abhishek SharmaÂ mistimes his pull shot, just wide of the square leg fielder. Tristan StubbsÂ there collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but he misses by a big margin. A single taken.
|1.3 : Riley Meredith to Abhishek Sharma, Meredith runs in and hits the deck hard, around off. Abhishek SharmaÂ taps it towards backward point.
|1.2 : Riley Meredith to Abhishek Sharma, A length ball, angling in from middle. Abhishek SharmaÂ flicks it past the mid-wicket fielder for a brace.
|1.1 : Riley Meredith to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Easy pickings! A half-volley from Meredith, just outside off. Abhishek SharmaÂ frees his arms and carves it through the cover region for a boundary.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Riley Meredith.
|0.3 : Daniel Sams to Abhishek Sharma, On a length, around off. Abhishek keeps it out.
|0.2 : Daniel Sams to Abhishek Sharma, BEAUTY! Good-length delivery, angling in from outside off and then shaping away late after landing. Sharma prods to block but the ball zips past his outside edge. Excellent delivery.
|0.6 : Daniel Sams to Priyam Garg, Garg skips down the track, so Sams bangs it into the deck, around middle. Garg ducks underneath watchfully. Good start from the Australian.
|0.1 : Daniel Sams to Abhishek Sharma, Sams starts with a length ball, around middle. Abhishek SharmaÂ blocks it out towards mid on.
|0.5 : Daniel Sams to Priyam Garg, FOUR LEG BYES! A full ball, around leg. Priyam GargÂ misses his flick. The ball ricochets off the pads and races away to the fine leg fence. An appeal from the bowler but the umpire is unmoved. Rohit has a chat with the keeper and Daniel Sams, but they don't opt for a review.
|0.4 : Daniel Sams to Abhishek Sharma, This is a length ball, just outside off. Abhishek SharmaÂ taps it behind square on the off side and gets to the other end. Hyderabad are up and running!
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The Mumbai players are in the huddle while the openers of Hyderabad - Priyam GargÂ and Abhishek SharmaÂ make their way out in the middle. Daniel SamsÂ is all set to start with the ball. Here we go...
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says they will bowl first, they just want to try different things and bowling first is working for them as well. Informs there are two changes, two spinners are out and Mayank MarkandeÂ and Sanjay Yadav come in. Admits they have to keep an eye on certain players and for the team's future as well. Mentions that the core group should continue to play and they thought about resting some players but they will try it out in the last game.
|Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad,Â says that they wanted to bat first anyway. Adds that it looks like a dry surface and they want to put up a good total on the board. Informs that they have made a couple of changes to their side - Priyam GargÂ and Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ come in for Shashank SinghÂ and Marco Jansen respectively.Â Says that Priyam Garg will be opening the batting for them.
Nicholas Pooran is up for a chat. He says they are just focusing on what they have done as a team. They want to finish on a high and there's a possibility that they can qualify as well but have to win the last two games. Shares that he's doing the job, he has been asked to do but the last couple of games were disappointing. He could have done something special but he ran out of partners. Mentions that he tries to learn every time from the likes of Kane Williamson, Brian Lara, Dale Steyn, and
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanjay Yadav (On debut) (In for Hrithik Shokeen), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande (In for Kumar Kartikeya), Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.Â
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg (In for Shashank Singh), Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi (In for Marco Jansen), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
|PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He says the wicket as always looks a very good one. Adds there isn't a lot of grass, and whatever little there is, is dry. Mentions there are some cracks, and the spinners should come into play and pace off the ball, should control the middle overs. Shares the wickets at this stage of the competition look torn and 170-180 should be a par score. InformsÂ runs on the board will be important as dew has not played a big factor.
|TOSS - Mumbai have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|...MATCH DAY...
|Hello and a warm welcome to game number 65 of the Indian T20 League, where Mumbai will take on Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The 5-time champions will be playing for pride, while the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad would be looking to get a comprehensive win, as they still have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs.
|Mumbai have been well below-par this season but they have managed to find some form in the latter half of the tournament, having won three out of their last four games. They were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race, but having said that, Rohit Sharma and his troops would be itching to end the season on a high with more wins under their belt.
Hyderabad are coming into this clash at the back of five losses in a row and finds themselves in deep trouble. They need to win their remaining two games by a good margin and hope that the other results go their way. They have a solid bowling attack but it is their batters who have been inconsistent throughout the season. Can the Orange Army put on a show at Wankhede, or will Mumbai spoil Hyderabad's party and register yet another win? We shall find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.