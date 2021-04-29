|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . 1 | . . 4 1 1 .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|6.2 : Jayant Yadav to Jos Buttler, Six!
|5.6 : Time-Out! A very good Powerplay for Rajasthan. Not something they have had so far this season. They have piled on decent runs in the first phase and more importantly have managed to come out unscathed for the first time this season. Jos ButtlerÂ and Yashasvi JaiswalÂ have done well to see off Boul and Bumrah's initial spells. They are now looking set. It will be important for them to make the most of it now. Mumbai have not been very successful so far in the Powerplay with the ball this season a
|6.1 : Jayant Yadav to Yashasvi Jaiswal,Â On the pads, Jaiswal glances it to square leg for one.Â
|5.6 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Yashasvi Jaiswal, A length ball on off, Jaiswal taps it down to third man and takes a run. 47/0 in the Powerplay!
|5.5 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX! Good hit and towards the big side of the ground as well. This is now the best Powerplay for them by some distance. NCN digs in a short ball around middle, Yashasvi rides the bounce and pulls it massively over square leg.
|5.4 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Nice and strong shot from Yashasvi Jaiswal! Reminds of Sourav Ganguly! A length delivery is served in the line of the stumps, Jaiswal moves back to create room and hammers it over extra cover.
|5.3 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Jos Buttler, Slightly short and on off, Buttler hangs back to heave it over mid-wicket but ends up dragging it off the inner half to deep square leg. A single to rotate the strike.
|5.2 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Back of a length ball on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ glances it to square leg for a single. This is now the highest opening stand for Rajasthan this season.
|5.1 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Jos Buttler, Coulter-Nile begins with a full ball on middle and leg, drifting down, Buttler fails to flick and it goes off his pads to fine leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|4.6 : Jayant Yadav to Jos Buttler, Single to end the first over. Eventful first over from Jayant Yadav! 13 off it. The last ball is short on middle, Buttler comes down the track and knocks it to the on side to keep the strike.
|4.5 : Jayant Yadav to Jos Buttler, SIX! KABOOM! First maximum of the day and it comes from the bat of Jos Buttler! Short on off, Buttler decides to stay inside his crease this time. He rocks on his back foot and smashes it over the cow corner region for a biggie.
|4.4 : Jayant Yadav to Jos Buttler, FOUR! This time Buttler charges and connects too! Short around off, Buttler comes down the track and hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|4.3 : Jayant Yadav to Jos Buttler, Darted on middle, Buttler tucks it to mid on.
|4.2 : Jayant Yadav to Jos Buttler, Play and a miss! Short and outside off, Buttler looks to cut but misses.Â
|4.1 : Jayant Yadav to Jos Buttler,Â DROPPED! Rahul Chahar is the guilty party here and Jayant Yadav cannot fathom it. He could have had Jos Buttler on the very first ball. Tough chance though. Tossed up ball on off, Buttler comes down the track and swings at it. It takes the outer half of his bat and goes away from point. Rahul Chahar runs behind and stretches but cannot hold onto the ball.
|3.6 : Change in bowling. Jayant YadavÂ replaces Boult from this end.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Very full, around off. Almost a yorker. Jaiswal jams it behind point.
|3.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Direct hit and Buttler would have been gone for all money. Fullish ball on middle, Buttler taps it in front of mid on and calls for a quick run. Pollard gets to the ball quickly and tries to score a direct hit while being in motion of pick up and throw. Unfortunately, the big West Indian misses by a whisker at the bowler's end.Â
|3.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, LOBBED BUT SAFE! Good length delivery on off, Buttler looks to drive but gets an inside edge which hits the pad and lobs to the off side. Bumrah tries to reach the ball but it falls well wide of him.
|3.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler,Â Another dot. Bumrah is right on the money here. Another length ball targetting the stumps. Jos blocks it back to the bowler again.
|3.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler,Â Length delivery on off, Buttler taps it back to the bowler.Â
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Yashasvi Jaiswal,Â FOUR! Jaiswal gets his first boundary of the day! Bouncer from Boult. It is bowled at over 141 kph. It hurries onto Jaiswal. The youngster pulls but not in full control. He hits it in fornt of square on the leg side. There is no one in the deep so the young man fetches a boundary.Â
|Will Jasprit BumrahÂ get to bowl his second over? Yup, Rohit has kept him from this end.
|3.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler,Â Good length delivery on middle and off. Buttler taps it to the off side of the pitch. The Englishman comes a few steps for a run but Jaiswal quickly says no.Â
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Misfield from the skipper! Back of a length delivery on off, Jaiswal pulls it but once again not in control. It is to the left of mid on. Rohit moves to that side but misfields, allowing them to get the second.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Length ball on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ blocks this.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Shortish ball on middle, Buttler pulls it to deep square leg for one.Â
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Yashasvi Jaiswal,Â Another run off the edge! Good length ball on middle and off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to drive it on the up through the off side. The ball though comes back in, takes the inner half of his bat and goes behind square leg for one.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Fullish ball on off and middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tucks it to the on side.
|1.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Bumrah special to end the over!Â A crispy yorker on middle, Buttler does really well to jam it out.Â 6 off Jasprit Bumrah's first.
|1.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Yashasvi Jaiswal, EDGY BUT AWAY! Jaiswal gets off the mark! Good length ball on off, Jaiswal closes his face of the bat a fraction too early towards mid on. It takes the outer edge and goes towards third man for one.
|1.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Follows the boundary with a quick single. Length ball on off, Buttler taps it towards mid off and takes a quick run to give Jaiswal the strike for the first time this afternoon.
|1.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler,Â FOUR! Intentional or not? Does not matter as Buttler will take the runs! Good length ball around off, Buttler looks to defend with soft hands. Makes the adjustment at the last minute as he slightly opens the face of his bat and the ball goes past slip and short third man off the outer half of the bat and to the fence.Â
|0.6 : Who will operate from the other end? It's Jasprit BumrahÂ to speed in.
|1.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler,Â Bumrah starts right on the money. It is full and coming in a bit from off. Buttler defends it to cover.Â
|1.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler,Â Full toss on middle. Buttler cannot get it away as he just places it to mid on.Â
|0.6 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, EDGED AND AWAY! Excellent start for Boult. Very encouraging and Mumbai have started well here. Full on off, it nips back in. Buttler looks to drive but gets an inside edge which goes towards backward square leg. Jos takes a nervy single and keeps the strike.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, This one comes back into the right-hander. It is on the pads, Buttler tucks it to the on side.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Length ball outside off. Buttler looks to punch it on the off side but again a lack of foot movement sees him miss it.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Play and a miss! Full and wide outside off, Buttler looks to drive but his feet are glued to the ground and he misses his shot.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler, Good amount of swing for Boult. He will be happy to see that. Good length delivery pitching on middle and leg and angling into the right-hander. Buttler looks to flick but the ball hits his pad and lobs in front of short cover.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Jos Buttler,Â FOUR! Buttler and Rajasthan are off the mark with a boundary! Boul starts with a ball too straight. It is on the pads, Buttler clips it fine down the leg side and gets off the mark with a boundary.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to get the ball rolling in Delhi's first afternoon game of the season! The Mumbai players are in a huddle with their skipper, Rohit Sharma having a word with his troops before they disperse on the field. Jos Buttler strides out with Yashasvi JaiswalÂ to open the innings for Rajasthan. Trent BoultÂ to start the proceedings with the new ball first up for Mumbai!Â
|Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson, says that they would have liked to bowl too. Samson says they are happy to do both and now have to put a good total on the board. The skipperÂ says every game is a different game and they come with a different perspective. Adds it is a new day and they expect it to be a good game. Sanju Samson informs they are unchanged from their last game. Feels that his captaincy is getting better with each game and says when one has a good support staff, it becomes easier.Â
|RajasthanÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) -Â Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) -Â Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile (IN for Ishan Kishan), Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
|Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, says that they saw the game yesterday and it looks like a good surface, better than Chennai and they are looking forward to chasing. Adds that this surface looks a lot better and they have to back their instincts. Mentions that they want to play fearless cricket and informs that Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces Ishan Kishan. States that you got to make a few tactical changes and they are trying to find the right balance. Feels that looking at the conditions, they ha
|TOSS - We are all set for the coin to go up for the first time in the bright sunshine of Delhi. Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma is out in the middle along with Rajasthan's young captain, Sanju Samson. Rohit has the coin. Up it goes.Â Sanju calls Tails and it comes down as Heads. MUMBAI OPT TO FIELD!
|PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop and Ajit Agarkar are the pitch masters for the day. Ian Bishop says it is very warm in Delhi. Informs both sides have some issues to solve. Bishop reminds us they have played one game less. Agarkar says that Rajasthan have had better conditions to play but have not played well, while Mumbai will be happy to leave the slow pitches of Chennai. Agarkar tells the pitch will play well likeÂ last night as there is some grass on it. Tells the groundsman have had to water the p
|Hello and welcome to the first game of a double-header Thursday. Both Mumbai and Rajasthan play their first game in Delhi this season and both sides would hope to have a better outing in the capital city than their previous base in Chennai and Mumbai respectively. The defending champions have not been at their best so far this season. Rohit and co. will hope that they can improve their showing at these batting-friendly pitches of Delhi. Rajasthan, on the flip side, have blown hot and cold this s