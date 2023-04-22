|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 2 1 . . 4 | . 1 0wd 1 . 0wd 1 .
|Last bat : Atharva Taideb Piyush Chawla29(17b3x41x6) SR:170.59, FoW:83/4 (9.4 Ovs)
|13.2 : Cameron Green to Harpreet Singh, 1 run.
|13.1 : Cameron Green to Sam Curran, Single to start!
|12.6 : Hrithik Shokeen to Harpreet Singh, FOUR! Finally, a boundary for Punjab! They need more of this! Overpitched and outside off. Singh drives it through the point region for a boundary.
|12.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to Harpreet Singh, On the shorter side on middle. Singh pulls it to deep square leg for a couple. A good dive from Harpreet SinghÂ to make his ground in the end.
|12.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to Harpreet Singh, Bowls a flatter delivery on off. Singh tries to push it but gets an inside half of his blade to mid on.
|12.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to Sam Curran, Slides it on middle and leg. Curran pushes it to long on for a single.
|12.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to Sam Curran, Shortish and on off. Curran punches it back to the bowler.
|12.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to Harpreet Singh, Angles it on off. Singh fends it towards cover-point and takes a single.
|11.6 : Cameron Green to Sam Curran, On the shorter side again and Curran just defends it towards the off side. Just a single from the over!
|11.5 : Cameron Green to Sam Curran, Bangs it short and angles it on the body. Curran backs away and fends it to backward point. Curran needs to get a move on here!
|11.4 : Cameron Green to Sam Curran, Bowls it full and outside off. Curran goes chasing for it but misses.
|11.3 : Cameron Green to Harpreet Singh, On middle and back of a length. Singh pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|11.2 : Cameron Green to Harpreet Singh, Shorter in length again and outside off. Harpreet SinghÂ tries to punch it but gets an inside edge that goes just past the off stump.
|11.1 : Cameron Green to Harpreet Singh, Shortish and around off. Singh dabs it to the point region.
|10.6 : Hrithik Shokeen to Harpreet Singh, Touch shorter on off. Singh punches it to deep point for a single. Just 5 from the over.
|10.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to Harpreet Singh, Fires it on middle and leg. Harpreet SinghÂ clips it to mid-wicket this time.
|10.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to Harpreet Singh, Fullish delivery on off. Singh makes room and lifts it over extra cover for a couple.
|10.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to Harpreet Singh, Tossed up nicely on middle. Singh pushes it back to the bowler.
|10.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to Sam Curran, Pushes it bit quicker this time, on off again. Curran punches it to long off and gets off the mark.
|10.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to Harpreet Singh, Tossed up on off. Singh knocks it down to long off for a single.
|9.6 : Hrithik ShokeenÂ is into the attack now.
|Piyush Chawla to Sam Curran, Floated and full, on off. Curran defends it back to the bowler. A successful over from Piyush ChawlaÂ comes to an end.
|9.5 : Piyush Chawla to Sam Curran, On off, defended out solidly.Â
|9.4 : Sam CurranÂ walks out to the middle.
|Piyush Chawla to Atharva Taide, OUT! Sound of timber! Piyush ChawlaÂ makes a loud appeal for lbw but withdraws from the appeal in a flash, as the ball roll on to the sticks and takes the bails off. An unfortunate way to depart for Atharva Taide, who was looking really good for Punjab. Mumbai now have their noses in front and it is the experienced Piyush ChawlaÂ who has done the trick for the hosts here. It is looped up, on middle and leg. Atharva TaideÂ tries to sweep it away but misses it
|9.3 : Piyush Chawla to Harpreet Singh, Darted on the pads, Harpreet SinghÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one. He gets off the mark.
|9.2 : Harpreet SinghÂ is the next man in.
|Piyush Chawla to Harpreet Singh, Full and on off. Singh gets it uppishly towards mid off.
|Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, OUT! STUMPED! Piyush ChawlaÂ gets his first wicket and he takes out the big fish as well. Brilliant work from Ishan KishanÂ behind the sticks, he gave no time to Liam LivingstoneÂ to turn back and get back into the crease. Piyush ChawlaÂ once again sees Liam LivingstoneÂ dance down the track and goes full, down the leg side, a bit quicker as well. Liam LivingstoneÂ tries to tickle it around the corner but fails to get any bat on it. Ishan KishanÂ shuffles
|9.1 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Shorter, outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ tries to chop it away but misses.
|8.6 : Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, A slower bouncer now, on off. Liam LivingstoneÂ mistimes his pull towards mid on and makes his way to the other end. Jofra ArcherÂ did extremely well to pull things back after going for a biggie early on.
|8.5 : Jofra Archer to Atharva Taide, Short and on off. Taide pulls it through square leg for a single.
|8.4 : Jofra Archer to Atharva Taide, Very full, on off, attacking the stumps. Taide stays back and tucks it to mid-wicket.
|8.3 : Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, On a length, outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ slashes it through the gap at point for just one.
|Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, WIDE! The umpire extends his arms now as Liam LivingstoneÂ spills it down the leg side.
|8.2 : Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, SIX! BANG! Liam LivingstoneÂ is back on the field and flexing his muscles after a long break due to injury. It is a short ball, angled in on middle. Liam LivingstoneÂ swivels and smokes it way over the mid-wicket fence.Â
|8.1 : Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, Jofra ArcherÂ now starts with a dot ball. It is a full-length ball, outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ tries to tonk it down the park but gets no bat on it.
|7.6 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Piyush ChawlaÂ angles it in full and into leg. Liam LivingstoneÂ whips it down to long on for a single.
|7.5 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Around off, blocked out solidly. 5 dots in a row now.
|7.4 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Looped up, in the channel. Liam LivingstoneÂ tries to chase it but misses.Â
|7.3 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Liam LivingstoneÂ moves out of the crease early and Piyush ChawlaÂ is early to see the movement. He flights it up, wide outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ almost gets undone by it but somehow manages to get a bat on it.
|7.2 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Full and on off, defended out.
|7.1 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Tossed up, outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ gets forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.6 : Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, FOUR! Not the end Arjun TendulkarÂ was looking for. The pacer spills it full, down the leg side. Taide flicks it down to fine leg for four runs. Easy pickings for the youngster who is looking in good touch.Â
|6.4 : Liam LivingstoneÂ walks out to the middle now.
|6.5 : Arjun Tendulkar to Liam Livingstone, Full ball, on leg. Liam LivingstoneÂ clips it to mid-wicket and gets off the mark.Â
|6.4 : Arjun Tendulkar to Prabhsimran Singh, OUT! LBW! Arjun TendulkarÂ gets his second wicket of his Indian T20 League career, but he needs to wait to start the celebrations as Prabhsimran SinghÂ takes the review. Coming to the delivery, Arjun TendulkarÂ nails his yorkerÂ this time. It is a toe-crushing yorker as well. Prabhsimran SinghÂ tries to flick it away but ends up playing all around it before wearing it on the pads. Arjun TendulkarÂ appeals and the finger goes up in no time. Prabhsimran S
|6.3 : Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, Good length, on off. Taide punches it through point for a single.
|Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, WIDE! Spills it down the leg side, Atharva TaideÂ fails to flick it away. Wide called.
|6.2 : Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, FOUR! Nicely played. Atharva TaideÂ finds another boundary here. It is a short ball, on the body. Atharva TaideÂ pulls it through square leg for four runs.Â
|0.0 : Strategic break! Punjab are going along nicely here. The pitch is a belter and Prabhsimran SinghÂ along with Atharva TaideÂ are not shying away from taking on the bowlers. They did lost Matthew ShortÂ early but with great power to follow, they are set for a big total. However, a wicket or two quickly here can halt Punjab onslaughtÂ and Rohit Sharma would be hoping that his bowlers bowl to their plans in the middle overs of this innings.
|6.1 : Arjun Tendulkar to Prabhsimran Singh, Good-length ball, angled across the right-hander, in the channel. Prabhsimran SinghÂ stands tall and punches it through covers for just a single.
|5.6 : Piyush Chawla to Atharva Taide, FOUR! Wonderful shot! Atharva TaideÂ is finding boundaries at will as well. It is flighted and full, on middle. Atharva TaideÂ gets low and sweeps it through the gap at square leg. The ball has enough legs to reach the fence. Punjab are 58/1 at the end of the Powerplay.Â
|5.5 : Piyush Chawla to Atharva Taide, Very full, sliding down leg. Taide sweeps it to short fine leg.
|5.4 : Piyush Chawla to Prabhsimran Singh, Prabhsimran SinghÂ drives this full ball gently into covers for a quick single this time.
|5.3 : Piyush Chawla to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Up and over! Prabhsimran SinghÂ is on a roll here. It is tossed up, around off. Prabhsimran SinghÂ smaches it over extra cover and it races away to the fence.
|5.2 : Piyush Chawla to Atharva Taide, Floated and full, on off. Atharva TaideÂ laps it to short fine leg. The fielder there fumbles and the batters take three runs.
|5.1 : Piyush Chawla to Atharva Taide, Floated and full, outside off. Atharva TaideÂ gets it to backward point off the outside edge.
|4.6 : Jofra Archer to Atharva Taide, Bowls it full and on off. Taide drives it wide of mid off for a single.
|4.5 : Jofra Archer to Atharva Taide, SIX! The Vidarbha star plays a lovely shot now! Short and around off. Taide waits for it and just plays the ramp shot that travels all the way over the third man fence for a maximum.
|4.4 : Jofra Archer to Atharva Taide, Serves it full again on middle at 144 clicks. Taide glances it to short mid-wicket.
|4.3 : Jofra Archer to Atharva Taide, Bowls a fullish delivery on the pads. Taide flicks it to deep square leg for a couple.
|4.2 : Jofra Archer to Prabhsimran Singh, Lands it on a length, on middle. Singh works it to square leg for a single.
|4.1 : Jofra Archer to Prabhsimran Singh, Starts off with a full delivery on middle. Prabhsimran SinghÂ fends it to the leg side.
|3.6 : Jason Behrendorff to Atharva Taide, Shortish and around off. Good timing from Taide as he steers it towards deep backward point for a couple. 16 from the over!
|Jason Behrendorff to Atharva Taide, WIDE! Lands it on a length but spills it down the leg side. Taide tries to flick it but misses.
|3.5 : Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, Another slower delivery, on a length, around off. Singh dabs it to cover-point for a single.
|3.4 : Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, A slower fullish delivery and outside off. Singh dances down the track and goes for a big hoick across the line but misses.
|3.3 : Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX! This young man is full of talent! Back of a length, on middle. Singh flicks it all the way over deep backward square leg again for a maximum.
|3.2 : Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, A fullish delivery, around off. Singh drives it firmly to mid off.
|3.1 : Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX! First six of the game! Short and on middle. Singh picks the length quickly and pulls it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
|2.6 : Cameron Green to Prabhsimran Singh, Serves it on a length, on middle. Singh works it wide of mid on for a single.
|2.5 : Cameron Green to Atharva Taide, A fullish delivery and around off. Taide drives it off the outside off his blade towards third man for a single.
|2.3 : Atharva TaideÂ is the new man in.
|2.4 : Cameron Green to Atharva Taide, On a length, on off. Taide fends it towards the cover fielder.
|2.3 : Cameron Green to Matthew Short, OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, gone and Cameron GreenÂ draws first blood! Short and on off. Matthew ShortÂ pulls it hard but straight to Piyush ChawlaÂ at mid-wicket. He takes a sharp catch and this is a big wicket for Mumbai. Matthew ShortÂ can be a dangerous player but he walks back now and Punjab lose an early wicket.
|2.2 : Cameron Green to Matthew Short, FOUR! Short is a dangerous player and these conditions suit him! On a length, drifting on the pads. Short flicks it towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary.
|2.1 : Cameron Green to Prabhsimran Singh, On a length and on the pads. Singh flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|1.6 : Jason Behrendorff to Matthew Short, FOUR! Finds the edge but it runs away towards the fence! Back of a length and outside off. Short tries to punch it away but gets an outside edge and the ballÂ races towards the third man fence.
|1.5 : Jason Behrendorff to Matthew Short, On a length, around off. Short punches it towards cover-point.
|1.4 : Jason Behrendorff to Matthew Short, Goes fuller again and on middle. Short clips it wide of mid on.
|1.3 : Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, Now Rohit Sharma with a good effort! This is full and outside off. Singh drives it right of the cover fielder where Sharma half-stops it with a dive. Just a single.
|1.2 : Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, Outstanding commitment from Green! On a length, on off. Singh punches it wide of mid off and the ball seems to be racing towards the fence but Green runs all the way behind it and keeps it just inside the fence with a slide. Two taken.
|1.1 : Jason Behrendorff to Matthew Short, On a length, on leg. Short flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|0.6 : Jason BehrendorffÂ to share the new ball.
|Arjun Tendulkar to Prabhsimran Singh, Good start from Arjun Tendulkar! Just 5 from the first over. It is very full and outside off. Singh mistimes his drive to cover-point.
|0.5 : Arjun Tendulkar to Matthew Short, Continues to bowl full and around off. Short drives it wide of mid off for a single.
|Arjun Tendulkar to Matthew Short, WIDE! Gets his line wrong this time! A full delivery that swings down the leg side and Short misses his flick shot as umpire signals wide.
|0.4 : Arjun Tendulkar to Matthew Short, Bowls a good inswinger again. It is around off and full length. Short tries to drive it but gets beaten on the inside edge.
|0.3 : Arjun Tendulkar to Prabhsimran Singh, Nice full delivery on off. Singh drives it wide of mid off for a single.
|Arjun Tendulkar to Prabhsimran Singh, WIDE! A fullish delivery and spills it down the leg side. Singh tries to clip it but misses.
|0.2 : Arjun Tendulkar to Matthew Short, Serves it fuller and on middle. It swings in again and Short works it wide of mid on for a single. Punjab and Short are underway!
|0.1 : Arjun Tendulkar to Matthew Short, Arjun TendulkarÂ starts off with a lovely length delivery on off. Bit of shape into the batter and Short mistimes his drive towards covers.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! The Mumbai players are in the huddle and they disperse now to take their respective positions. Prabhsimran SinghÂ and Matthew ShortÂ are the openers for Punjab. Arjun TendulkarÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh (In place of Nathan Ellis), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer (In place of Nehal Wadhera), Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar.Â
|Danny Morrison is down for the Pitch Report.Â He says that it is not a big ground and square boundaries are pretty short. Hayden joins him and adds that it is a good batting track but pacers will also enjoy the conditions and someone like Jason BehrendorffÂ and Rabada can make an impact. He mentions that it is a high-scoring ground and a good chasing one too.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai,Â says that they will bowl first. Mentions that it is a good feeling to get wins under their belt but adds that they know it is just a start and they are looking to start afresh. States that the weather is good and it is a surprise in the month of April and informs that Jofra Archer is back. Mentions that Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on generally and they would like to chase down later.
|Sam Curran, the skipper of Punjab, says that back-to-back games and they did not have much time to think about losses. Informs that Shikhar is still recovering and should be back soon. Adds that it is a great opportunity for other boys. States that they have played many close games and are hoping to have good Powerplay and then take it from there.
|Impact Players for Punjab -Â Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar.
|Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani.
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Mumbai. They have elected to BOWLÂ first.