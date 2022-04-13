|Batsmen
|3.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, A direct hit at the striker's end but Shikhar DhawanÂ had made it home!
|3.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Nicely played! A length ball, darted on the pads. Mayank AgarwalÂ tucks it behind square on the leg side and collects a couple of runs.
|3.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Swing and a miss! Mayank AgarwalÂ makes room on the off side and gets followed by a slower ball, on a length. Agarwal looks to heave it across the line but he fails to make any connection.
|3.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length, around middle. Shikhar DhawanÂ tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|2.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Mayank Agarwal, DROPPED AND FOUR! A full ball, well outside off. Mayank leans and carves it over the cover fielder. The fielder there hops but the ball sneaks through his hands. The ball races away to the fence.Â
|2.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shikhar Dhawan, A yorker-length ball, around middle. Shikhar DhawanÂ skips down the track and looks to drive it through cover. It takes the thick inside edge and goes towards fine leg for a run.
|2.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shikhar Dhawan, Play and a miss! Some extra pace and bounce there! A bumper, angling across the batter, from off. Shikhar DhawanÂ stays back and looks to ramp it over the keeper but he fails to get any blade on it.
|2.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Mayank Agarwal, On a length, well outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ guides it towards third man and hands the strike back to Shikhar!
|2.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shikhar Dhawan, A yorker, around middle. Shikhar DhawanÂ digs it out to the leg side and takes a single.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Shikhar Dhawan, Wide! Another ball that is served down leg. Ishan KishanÂ dives to his right and does well to grab the ball yet again. Wide called by the umpire.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Shikhar Dhawan, Wide! A length ball, spilled down leg. Shikhar DhawanÂ misses his flick and Ishan KishanÂ behind the sticks, dives full stretch to his right to grab the ball. A stifled appeal for caught behind but the umpire is unmoved.
|2.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR LEG BYES! A wayward ball, around the pads. Shikhar DhawanÂ just helps it on its way through the fine leg region for a boundary. The umpire though thinks otherwise and signals four leg byes.
|1.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Four dots in a row! Back of a length, around off and cramping the batter for room. Mayank stays back and dabs it towards the backward point fielder.
|1.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, A slower ball, on a length, just outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ defends it to the off side. Good comeback from Unadkat after conceding a maximum on the first ball of the over..
|1.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, On a length, nipping back in a touch, around middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ hops in his crease and turns it to mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Jaydev UnadkatÂ to share the new ball.
|1.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, around off. Mayank AgarwalÂ stays back and defends it to the off side. Much better line and length from Unadkat!
|1.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan, Unadkat serves a yorker-length delivery, around middle. Shikhar DhawanÂ tucks it to the leg side and takes a single.
|1.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX! EFFORTLESS! Shikhar DhawanÂ shimmies down the track to this length ball around off and smacks it over the long off fence for a biggie. Excellent use of the feet from Dhawan!
|0.6 : Basil Thampi to Shikhar Dhawan, Leg bye! A length ball, around leg. Shikhar DhawanÂ misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls behind square on the leg side for a leg bye. 10 runs off the first over!
|0.5 : Basil Thampi to Shikhar Dhawan, Short of a length, around off and cramping the batter for room. Shikhar stays back and taps it towards backward point.
|0.4 : Basil Thampi to Mayank Agarwal, On a length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ steers it towards third man and rotates the strike.
|0.3 : Basil Thampi to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! CRUNCHED! Pierces the gap to perfection! Slightly short, around the fifth stump channel. Mayank sits back and caresses it through the cover-point region to bag another boundary. Top shot from the skipper.
|0.2 : Basil Thampi to Mayank Agarwal, This is a full ball, shaping away from outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ leaves it alone.
|0.0 : There are a few interesting match-ups to watch out for. Get your snacks ready, as this game will be no less than a thriller.
|0.1 : Basil Thampi to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! SMASHED! WOW! What a way to start the innings! Back of a length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ stays back and cuts it hard, past the diving fielder at point for a boundary. Punjab are up and running!
|0.0 : It is time for the action to begin, folks! The match officials make their way out to the middle. The players of Mumbai are in a huddle before they spread out on the field. Mayank AgarwalÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ walk out to open the batting for Punjab. Basil ThampiÂ will start with the ball.
|Liam Livingstone is in for a quick chat. HeÂ says that he has been enjoying playing for Punjab so far and they have been playing well as a team. Adds that the squad that they have, can go out and smash sixes but they need to be a bit smarter. Tells that the coaches have been backing them and it has been a very good experience.
|Mayank Agarwal, the Punjab captain is in for a chat. He says, they are actually not thinking much about the toss, not that he has won many tosses. Mentions they are sticking with the same 11. Says, Jonty Rhodes is a bundle of joy, and it is really nice to have him around in the camp.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that they will bowl first. Adds that the pitch looks good and there will be some assistance for the pacers early on. Informs that they have one change, Mills comes in for Ramandeep. Mentions that they are in a tough situation and they will need to keep pushing hard.
|Punjab (Unchanged playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tymal MillsÂ (In for Ramandeep Singh),Â Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
|TOSS - Mumbai have won the toss and they have opted to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of game number 23 between Mumbai and Punjab. We have witnessed some enthralling games so far in this competition, and this clash promises to be nothing short of a cracker, as Mumbai will be itching to get their first win of the tournament, while Punjab would be keen to get back to winning ways after losing a last-ball thriller against Gujarat.
Rohit Sharma and his men will have a lot to prove in this fixture, as the 5-time champions have lost four games on the trot this season. They haven't been quite upto the mark and have failed to win those crucial moments in the game. Punjab on the other hand, have fared reasonably well so far and have won their alternate games. In spite of losing their previous game, they will be confident heading into this game, as they dominated that match for a majority of the part.
|PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is near the pitch. He says that it is a used pitch and this is the same wicket where over 200 runs were scored in the first innings of the first game. Tells that there is some grass covering and toss might not be a huge factor. Mentions that the bowlers will have pace and bounce on offer.