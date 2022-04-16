|0.0 : Quinton de KockÂ is up for a chat. He says the environment is on a high and they have done well till now and hopes to tick on today and get a win. Adds with Rahul, there is a mutual understanding and they understand each other quite well. Tells that they need to get the momentum back and they know, Mumbai will come hard on them but they are ready.Â
|KL Rahul, the captain of LucknowÂ says that they are playing some good cricket and there are positive vibes in the dressing room as well. Tells that they have got a good bunch of players and all are coming together as a group. Adds that there is one change as Manish Pandey comes back in.Â
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai says that they will bowl first. Mentions that it's a day game so they wanted to get a slower bowler in Fabian Allen. Tells that it is a good pitch to play cricket and with his experience, it will be good for them. Informs that they have got Mills, Brevis, Allen and Pollard as their 4 overseas players. Tells that they just try to keep calm and keep things under control. Adds that they don't need to overcomplicate things and will just play basic cricket.
|Lucknow (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey (In for Krishnappa Gowtham), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.Â
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen (In for Basil Thampi), Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.Â
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Mumbai. They have elected to BOWL first.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the first match of the Super Saturday where Mumbai will be crossing swords against Lucknow. Both teams are coming after a defeat and would want to get winning momentum but it is Mumbai who needs this win more as they are yet to record their first win of the season. With plenty of starpower in both teams, a cracking contest beckons at the Brabourne Stadium.
|Mumbai have been one of the best teams in the Indian T20 League for many years and their records speaks for itself but their present has been catastrophically compromised. Winless in five games, Mumbai need to find their feet and start winning. Their middle order has performed really well and it is their opening pair that needs to start firing now. In the bowling front, barring Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling hasn't been upto the mark and that has to be noticed. Mumbai are in the dumps but the five-
|Fabian AllenÂ gets his cap from Kieron Pollard. He is all set to make his debut for Mumbai.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Graeme Swann is near the pitch and he reckons that this pitch was used for match 2 - Mumbai vs Delhi and it is very good for batting and it is hard. Tells that there is a bit of grass covering and there was some good bounce in that game as well. Mentions that the bowlers will get more value by bowling short. Informs that it's a lovely batting track and he'd be tempted to bat first, pile runs on the board and win the game.
|Lucknow have a more balanced outfit and have been in better recent form. They lost their last match but before that were on a 3-match winning streak. The side has been bolstered by the arrival of Marcus Stoinis who nearly pulled off a heist against Rajasthan. Their bowling attack looks good and their batting order looks settled as well. They would be confident to get back on winning track as they are up against the current wooden spoon holders. Will Lucknow come out on top? Or will Mumbai finall