|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 2 1 . 1 . | 1 . . . . w 1
|Last bat : Nitish Rana (C)c sub Ramandeep Singh b Hrithik Shokeen5(10b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:73/3 (8.1 Ovs)
|8.1 : Strategic-Break!
|Hrithik Shokeen to Nitish Rana, OUT! c sub Ramandeep Singh b Hrithik Shokeen.
|7.6 : Piyush Chawla to Nitish Rana, Tossed up full and in line with the stumps. Nitish RanaÂ clips this towards mid-wicket for an easy single.
|7.5 : Piyush Chawla to Nitish Rana, This is full as well and going down leg. Nitish RanaÂ misses the sweep and the umpire does not call this wide.Â
|7.4 : Piyush Chawla to Nitish Rana, Full once again and in line with the stumps. Nitish RanaÂ sweeps this towards deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.Â
|7.2 : Piyush Chawla to Venkatesh Iyer, Fires this one full and on leg, Venkatesh IyerÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a run.
|Piyush Chawla to Venkatesh Iyer, Bowls this slightly short and in line with the stumps. Venkatesh IyerÂ rocks back and cuts this straight to the cover fielder.
|7.1 : Piyush Chawla to Nitish Rana, Loops this one full and outside the off stump. Nitish RanaÂ eases this down to long off and takes a single.Â
|6.6 : Hrithik Shokeen to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! The over ends the way it started, with a boundary! Hrithik ShokeenÂ goes full once again and outside off. Varun ChakaravarthyÂ sweeps this firmly towards deep square leg for a run.Â
|6.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to Venkatesh Iyer, Flights this one outside the off stump on a fuller length. Varun ChakaravarthyÂ knocks this towards the cover fielder.Â
|6.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to Nitish Rana, Floated full and in line with the stumps. Nitish RanaÂ gets forward to block and gets an inside edge towards the leg side. They steal a single.Â
|Hrithik Shokeen to Nitish Rana, WIDE! Fires this one down leg and keeps it full. Nitish RanaÂ looks to play this fine but misses and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|6.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to Nitish Rana, Angled into the stumps on a fuller length. Nitish RanaÂ dabs this into the leg side and it will be a dot ball.Â
|6.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to Venkatesh Iyer, Tosses up full this time and outside the off pole. Varun ChakaravarthyÂ pushes this towards long off and takes a run.Â
|6.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! A shade of fortune there for Venkatesh Iyer but he will take it gladly! Hrithik ShokeenÂ fires this one on a shortish length and into the batter. Venkatesh IyerÂ goes on the back foot and looks to push this away but gets an inside edge to fine leg for four runs.Â
|5.6 : Piyush Chawla to Nitish Rana, Outside the off pole this time on a fuller length. Nitish RanaÂ continues to be watchful and taps this towards cover. Great over by Piyush ChawlaÂ with just 2 runs coming from it and a wicket.Â
|5.5 : Piyush Chawla to Nitish Rana, Loopy delivery bowled full and in line with the stumps. Nitish RanaÂ dabs this back down the pitch towards the bowler.Â
|5.3 : Skipper Nitish RanaÂ comes out to the middle now.
|5.4 : Piyush Chawla to Nitish Rana, Flights this full and outside the off stump. Nitish RanaÂ knocks this towards mid off.Â
|5.3 : Piyush Chawla to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! CAUGHT! Piyush ChawlaÂ manages to get his man this time! Another delivery floated full and just outside the off pole. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to make room and go for the expansive drive through the off side. He gets a thick outside edge and the ball lobs up to the right of short third man. Duan JansenÂ moves well and grabs hold of the ball with both hands. Kolkata lose their second wicket and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ struggling inning comes to an end.Â
|5.2 : Piyush Chawla to Venkatesh Iyer, Tosses up full and in line with the stumps. Piyush ChawlaÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|5.1 : Piyush Chawla to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dropped! Great effort though by Hrithik Shokeen!Â Piyush ChawlaÂ flights this full and outside the off stump. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to go hard and slices this into the air towards backward point. Hrithik ShokeenÂ dives to his left and gets a hand to it but spills it. The batters cross for a run.Â
|4.6 : Duan Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, SIX! Venkatesh IyerÂ connects this time alright! Duan JansenÂ once again bowls this a bit fuller and on off, Venkatesh IyerÂ uses his feet to get to the pitch of it and smokes it over the long off fence for another biggie.
|4.5 : Duan Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, In the air...safe again! This is full and on off, Venkatesh IyerÂ looks to clear mid off, but miscues his shot, and it lands safely well wide of the mid off fielder who is running backwards. Two runs taken! Venkatesh IyerÂ is still struggling to run with the injury.
|Duan Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, Duan JansenÂ tries the bouncer, but it goes well over the batter as Venkatesh IyerÂ ducks under it. Wided.
|4.4 : Duan Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, Back of a length and on middle, Venkatesh IyerÂ misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
|4.3 : Duan Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, SIX! BOOM! Duan JansenÂ serves this a bit full and on middle, Venkatesh IyerÂ skips down the track and dispatches it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|4.2 : Duan Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length again and on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ guides it towards third man for a single.
|4.1 : Duan Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Duan JansenÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|3.6 : Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Short of a length and around leg, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ misses his flick and it goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
|3.5 : Cameron Green to Venkatesh Iyer, Full again and on off, Venkatesh IyerÂ drills it wide of mid off where the fielder dives to his right to stop it. They cross.
|3.4 : Cameron Green to Venkatesh Iyer, EDGED AND FOUR! This is full and around off, Venkatesh IyerÂ looks to drive it, but gets an inside edge past short fine leg and beats the dive of the deep square leg fielder to go for a boundary.
|3.3 : Venkatesh IyerÂ is down on the floor and writhing in pain! The ball seems to have hit himÂ on the knee cap and the Mumbai players are around him to check if he is okay. The physios are out to check on him and after some magic spray, he looks good to go. We are all set to resume now...
|Cameron Green to Venkatesh Iyer, Oh..that must have hurt! This is on a hard length and around off, Venkatesh IyerÂ moves across to scoop it, but misses and gets hit on the side of his knees where there is no protection. He is on the ground and looks in some pain.
|3.2 : Cameron Green to Venkatesh Iyer, SIX! A streaky one, but Venkatesh IyerÂ would not mind at all! Cameron GreenÂ bangs this short and outside off with third man up in the ring, Venkatesh IyerÂ slashes at it, and it goes off the top edge too fly over the third man fence for a maximum.
|3.1 : Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Green bangs this short and on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets hurried a bit and mistimes his pull shot towards deep square leg for a single.
|2.6 : Arjun Tendulkar to Venkatesh Iyer, SIX! BANG! Venkatesh IyerÂ goes big now! This is full again and around off, Venkatesh IyerÂ dances down the track and lofts it over the wide long off fence for a biggie.
|3.1 : Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Cameron GreenÂ sees the batter advance, and bowls this on a hard length, but down the leg side, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leaves it in the end. Wided.
|2.5 : Arjun Tendulkar to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! Nice shot! Arjun TendulkarÂ lands this back of a length and on off, Venkatesh IyerÂ transfers his weight on the back foot and punches it nicely through covers for a boundary.
|2.4 : Arjun Tendulkar to Venkatesh Iyer, Short of a length and around off, keeps very low, Venkatesh IyerÂ tries to pull it away, but it goes under his bat and on two bounces to the keeper.
|2.3 : Arjun Tendulkar to Venkatesh Iyer, Back of a length and around leg, Venkatesh IyerÂ nudges it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|Arjun Tendulkar to Venkatesh Iyer, Arjun TendulkarÂ loses his line and bowls this full, but down the leg side, Venkatesh IyerÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
|2.2 : Arjun Tendulkar to Venkatesh Iyer, Swing and a miss! Arjun TendulkarÂ serves this full again and on off, swinging away, Venkatesh IyerÂ uses his feet and swings through the line, but fails to connect.
|2.1 : Arjun Tendulkar to Venkatesh Iyer, Fuller one and around off, Venkatesh IyerÂ offers no shot at it.
|1.6 : Cameron Green to Venkatesh Iyer, Back of a length and on off, Venkatesh IyerÂ pushes it past point for a single and gets off the mark.
|1.5 : Venkatesh IyerÂ makes his way out to the crease at number 3.Â
|1.4 : Hrithik ShokeenÂ has taken a good catch diving forward at extra cover. The umpires are going upstairs to check if it was taken cleanly and the soft signal is out. Replays show that the fielder has his fingers under the ball and Narayan JagadeesanÂ is OUT!Â
|1.5 : Cameron Green to Narayan Jagadeesan, OUT! TAKEN! Cameron GreenÂ draws first blood! Narayan JagadeesanÂ goes back to the hut without troubling the scorers. Green bowls this full again and around off, Narayan JagadeesanÂ looks to drive it, but does so without much timing and uppishly too, Hrithik ShokeenÂ at covers dives forward brilliantly and takes a great low catch very close to the ground. The umpires wants to check if that is a clean catch or not and sends it upstairs. After a few replay
|1.4 : Cameron Green to Narayan Jagadeesan, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Narayan JagadeesanÂ steers it towards point, and there is some hesitation among the batters, but no harm done in the end.
|Cameron Green to Narayan Jagadeesan, FIVE WIDES! Free runs for Kolkata! Green loses his line and bowls this full again but way down the leg side, swings further away, Narayan JagadeesanÂ leaves it alone, and Ishan KishanÂ also dives to his left, but fails to reach it and the ball races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|1.3 : Cameron Green to Narayan Jagadeesan, On a length and on off, Narayan JagadeesanÂ dabs it towards point.
|1.2 : Cameron Green to Narayan Jagadeesan, BEATEN! Cameron GreenÂ serves this full and around off, nips away a bit, Narayan JagadeesanÂ looks to push it away, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.6 : Cameron GreenÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
|1.1 : Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Cameron GreenÂ begins with a hard-length delivery, on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ bunts it onto the ground as the ball rolls to the leg side after hitting the pitch. They cross.
|0.4 : Arjun Tendulkar to Narayan Jagadeesan, A huge shout for LBW, but turned down! Arjun TendulkarÂ lands this on a good lemgth and on middle, shaping in, Narayan JagadeesanÂ looks to work it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls in front of point. A leg bye is taken. Arjun TendulkarÂ appeals for it, but Suryakumar YadavÂ decides against the review in the end.
|0.6 : Arjun Tendulkar to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This is on a hard length and on off, shaping in again, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ chops it to the right of the keeper for another run.
|0.5 : Arjun Tendulkar to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Arjun TendulkarÂ bangs in a bouncer, around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|0.3 : Arjun Tendulkar to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ tucks it past mid-wicket for a single.
|0.2 : Arjun Tendulkar to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, In the air...safe! This is a low full toss, on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to loft it, but mistimes it in the air. However, it lands just over mid on who is running backwards. Two runs taken andÂ Kolkata are underway!
|0.1 : Arjun Tendulkar to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Arjun TendulkarÂ starts with a full delivery, outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leaves it alone as the ball goes on two bounces towards the keeper.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Mumbai players walk onto the field and take their respective fielding positions. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Narayan JagadeesanÂ will open the inning for Kolkata and will want to get a good partnership going. Arjun TendulkarÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|Nitish Rana, the captain of Kolkata says that they would have batted first anyways. Adds that the wicket here has always been good for batting, but tells that it is a bit dry and there may be some turn in the second innings. Reckons a score around 180 would be a good total. Informs they are playing the same team thatÂ played while chasing in the previous game.
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer (In place of Suyash Sharma), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tim David (In placeÂ of Arshad Khan), Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar (In place of Rohit Sharma), Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen (in place of Jason Behrendorff), Riley Meredith.Â
|Suryakumar Yadav, the stand-in skipper for MumbaiÂ says that he will love to bowl first as the wicket seems dry and the ball will come onto the bat better in the second inning. Informs that Rohit SharmaÂ is missing due to a stomach bug. Mentions that they are looking to do the same like what they have been doing. Reckons that it is a special day in front of all the little girls and they want to put a show.
|Impact Players - Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya.
|Impact Players for Kolkata - Mandeep Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese.
|Toss - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Suryakumar Yadav. Mumbai have decided to BOWL first.