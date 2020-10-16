|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 0wd 0wd 4 1 0wd . 1 . | . 1 . 0wd . . 1
|Last bat : Andre Russellc Quinton de Kock b Jasprit Bumrah12(9b1x41x6) SR:133.33, FoW:61/5 (10.4 Ovs)
|19.6 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Eoin Morgan, SIX! Morgan connects once again and ends the innings with a bang! 21 from the over and Kolkata finish with 148! It is once again a fuller one on middle. It is lofted over the long off fence for a biggie.
|19.5 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Eoin Morgan, A couple now! Fuller and on middle, Morgan hits it down towards the long on fielder. It is to his right and two is taken.
|19.4 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Eoin Morgan, TWO! Brilliant running! A yorker outside off. It is jammed out towards point. They take one and go for the second. The fielder runs in and fires it to the keeper but it is not a good throw and hence, two is completed.
|19.3 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Eoin Morgan, SIX! BOOM! Morgan finally finds the fence. This is right in his arc. A full ball and it is a slower one. Morgan waits and then sends it sailing over the long on fence for a biggie. 3 more balls to go. Can Kolkata get to 150?
|19.2 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Pat Cummins, Shorter and on the body, Cummins mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket for one.
|18.6 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to bowl the last!
|19.1 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Pat Cummins, FOUR! Slapped and up comes the fifty for Cummins! What a knock this is! Yes, he was given a life but take nothing away from the innings he has played. Outstanding. Has given his side something to bowl at. It is outside off. Cummins slaps it through covers. Also, it is a brilliant start to the last over.
|18.6 : Trent Boult to Pat Cummins, A single to end but 14 from the over. It is fuller and on off, Cummins jams it through covers for one.
|18.5 : Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan, Fuller and on middle, it is hit down towards long off for one. Morgan happy to give the strike to Cummins once again.
|18.4 : Trent Boult to Pat Cummins, Now a single! A yorker this time on middle, it is jammed towards mid-wicket for one.
|18.3 : Trent Boult to Pat Cummins, FOUR! 11 now from the first three balls. Cummins is playing a gem of a knock! It is a full toss on off. Cummins hits it hard towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary. Look away Quinton.
|18.2 : Trent Boult to Pat Cummins, SIX! Nailed! 7 from the first two balls. It is length and Cummins loves it. Poor by Boult. It is hit over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|18.1 : Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan, It is very full and on middle, it is jammed out towards mid on for one.
|17.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, DROPPED! It is fuller and on off, it is a slower one. Cummins looks to loft it over the mid off fielder but is way too early in the shot. He only manages to hit it high up in the air towards point. De Kock runs there, calls for it but spills it. Will this prove coslty? A single is taken. End of a brilliant over from Bumrah. Excellent from Bumrah as he pats de Kock's back.
|17.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, Cummins misses out there! It is a high full toss outside off. He is taken by surprise and swings but misses by a long way. He wants a no ball but nothing from the umpire.
|17.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Eoin Morgan, A yorker on middle, it is jammed out towards cover for one.
|17.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, A short slower one around off, it is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|17.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Eoin Morgan, A single now! On off, it is hit hard towards long off for one. 50-run stand up. One that has actually saved the Kolkata innings. They need to help Kolkata finish strongly.
|17.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Eoin Morgan, A couple! A low full toss. It is hit back towards Bumrah who looks to stop it with his feet. It deflects towards the mid-wicket region and hence two is the result.
|0.0 : DRINKS! Kolkata have got some momentum going! Cummins has counter-attacked and it has paid off for him and his team. He needs to stay out there though with Morgan who is going along nicely for now. One believes he would probably press the accelerator in the last 3 overs. They really need their new skipper to fire here. Mumbai, on the other hand, will want to keep Kolkata under 140. They need to get Morgan for that. Can they do so?
|16.6 : Trent Boult to Pat Cummins, Boult spears in a yorker in the line of the sticks, Cummins does well to dig it out in time. 9 from the over!
|16.5 : Trent Boult to Pat Cummins, Clever delivery by Trent. Hurls in a slower bouncer around off, Pat is deceived a bit and ends up allowing it to the keeper.
|16.4 : Trent Boult to Pat Cummins, FOUR! Cummins is playing a gem here, moves to 35 now! He picks the short length early and thumps it via a pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence. Vital runs flowing from the bat of the Aussie.
|16.3 : Trent Boult to Pat Cummins, Ufff! That missed the leg stump by a whisker! Boult senses the movement from the batsman who is shuffling across and bowls a fuller length ball around leg. Cummins tries his best to paddle it but misses.
|16.2 : Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan, Super stop by Kishan! Back of a length ball outside off, Morgan cracks it off his back foot to backward point where Kishan stops it from racing away with a dive. A single is taken.
|16.1 : Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Finds the fence! Not sure Morgan meant to play it that square. Fuller in length and on off, Morgan looks for an inside-out over covers but it flies off the thick outside edge and loops behind backward point for a boundary. 100 up for Kolkata!
|15.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, A slower short one and outside off. Cummins looks to drag his pull but misses again. Two good slower ones to end.
|15.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, A good bumper, slower in pace. Cummins is done in by the pace. He looks to upper cut it but misses.
|15.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, On middle, a slower one. Cummins hits it past the bowler down to long off for two.
|15.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Eoin Morgan, On middle, it is shorter. Morgan pulls it towards mid-wicket for one.
|15.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, It is a slower one outside off. It is hit down to long off for one.
|15.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, A dipping full toss outside off. Cummins looks to put bat on ball but misses.
|14.6 : Krunal Pandya to Eoin Morgan, A low full toss on off, it is mistimed towards cover.
|14.5 : Krunal Pandya to Pat Cummins, On off, it is pushed through covers for one.
|14.4 : Krunal Pandya to Pat Cummins, Fuller and on off, Cummins lofts it nicely towards wide long off for two.
|14.3 : Krunal Pandya to Pat Cummins, Two! It is on the pads, Cummins works it nicely through mid-wicket. Two taken.
|14.2 : Krunal Pandya to Pat Cummins, Angled into the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket.
|14.1 : Krunal Pandya to Eoin Morgan, On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one. Morgan happy to turn the strike over to Cummins.
|13.6 : Rahul Chahar to Pat Cummins, On middle, it is defended nicely.
|13.5 : Rahul Chahar to Pat Cummins, It is outside off, Cummins waits for it and plays it nice and late through point for two.
|13.4 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, On the pads, Morgan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|13.3 : Rahul Chahar to Pat Cummins, It is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|13.2 : Rahul Chahar to Pat Cummins, It is tossed up on off, Cummins lofts it over covers for a couple. He is finding the gap nicely.
|13.1 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
|12.6 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Pat Cummins, FOUR! End of a brilliant over for Kolkata! They would hope this gives them some movementum. It is shorter and outside off, it is lofted over covers and it races away to the fence.
|12.5 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Pat Cummins, SIX! This is beautifully struck by Cummins! The Aussie rides the bounce and pulls it handsomely in front of square leg for a biggie.
|12.4 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Pat Cummins, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|12.3 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Eoin Morgan, Fullish and around off, Morgan drives it off the outer half down to third man for a run.
|12.2 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Pat Cummins, On a length outside off, guided to the third man region for a run.
|12.1 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Pat Cummins, FOUR! Supreme shot! Good length ball close to off, Cummins hangs back to make room and drills it past the left side of the mid off fielder for a boundary. A good start to the over for Kolkata.
|11.6 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, Shortish but close to the stumps, Morgan mistimes his square cut to covers.
|11.5 : Rahul Chahar to Pat Cummins, A touch flatter and shorter on off, Pat punches it to long on to rotate the strike.
|11.4 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, Nicely tossed up and too full on off, Morgan knocks it down to long off for another single.
|11.3 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, That is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
|11.2 : Rahul Chahar to Pat Cummins, 1 run, the batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
|0.0 : Rahul Chahar to continue...
|11.1 : Rahul Chahar to Pat Cummins, Flighted and full outside off, pushed gently off the front foot to covers.
|10.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, Back of a length ball on middle, Pat punches it back towards the bowler. Bumrah goes down low to stop but it beats his outstretched right hand. The mid off fielder circles around it and they cross for a single. Fabulous over by Bumrah. Came and did the job expected from him.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, Wide! The batsman lets the ball go outside his leg stump.
|10.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, Good length delivery on off, Cummins keeps it out.
|10.4 : Pat Cummins is in very early.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Andre Russell, OUT! Bumrah wins the battle, this is the third time he has dismissed Russell in the League. A ripper of a bouncer by Bumrah. It's well-directed and Russell decides to sway away from the line after moving towards the leg stump slightly. He though takes his eyes off the delivery which is a massive mistake to do. The ball takes the outside half of the bat and Quinton de Kock behind the stumps makes no mistake. A big blow to Kolkata who now have lost half their
|10.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Andre Russell, Spears a length ball in the line of the stumps, Russell is forced to block from the crease.
|10.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Andre Russell, FOUR! Bang! Bumrah goes short and wide outside off, Russell uses the depth of his crease to make room and slaps it wide of the point fielder for a cracking boundary. This is going to be some contest.
|10.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Andre Russell, Good length ball on middle and leg, Russell is hurried up a bit due to the extra pace and plays it out off the inner half to square leg.
|9.6 : Zaheer Khan is up for a chat from the Mumbai camp. Says that the variety of style is something they are lucky to have in their bowling attack as it adds different dimensions to their bowling. Adds that it's just about planning and understanding the conditions. Also says that they give the freedom to the bowlers to go out there and express themselves. Wants his players to stay in the zone as the cricketing rhythm has been very good. Thinks that they don't have to try anything extra and just stay
|Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|9.5 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Need a few more do Kolkata! The paddle sweep comes out. With no short fine leg, it is a smart shot. Morgan does so very effectively and it goes for a boundary.
|9.4 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, Nice and slow again on off, it is guided to point.
|9.3 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, The googly, it is slower and outside off. Morgan looks to play the paddle sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
|9.2 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, On off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|0.0 : DRINKS! Mumbai are flying at this stage. They have removed the cream of Kolkata's batting and are right on top. Having said that, they cannot afford to relax. The two batsmen in the middle have the reputation to change the landscape of a match in a matter of minutes. So, the defending champions will have to be right on the money. For Kolkata, they are in a deep hole at the moment and their innings is screaming for partnerships. Let's see how they respond.
|9.1 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, Very full and outside off, it is driven nicely through covers for two.
|8.6 : Krunal Pandya to Andre Russell, No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
|8.5 : Krunal Pandya to Andre Russell, SIX! Not for too long, Dre Russ has dumped this one into the stands! Krunal tosses it up in the air and lands it full, Russell gets the chance to get underneath it and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Brings up 50 for Kolkata. We have lost the ball, so the umpires have decided to take the drinks break.
|8.4 : Krunal Pandya to Andre Russell, Quicker and flatter on middle, Russell defends it from the crease. For how long will he block?
|8.3 : Krunal Pandya to Eoin Morgan, Morgan brings out the paddle scoop. Gets across the stumps to a full ball and eases it behind square leg for one.
|8.2 : Krunal Pandya to Eoin Morgan, Flatter and shorter outside off, Morgan punches it back and Krunal stops it to his right.
|8.1 : Krunal Pandya to Andre Russell, Tossed up ball around middle, clipped behind square leg for a run.
|7.6 : Rahul Chahar to Eoin Morgan, A googly to end a brilliant over! It is outside off and then turns away. Morgan looks to push at it but is beaten.
|7.5 : Rahul Chahar to Andre Russell, No hat-trick! It is tossed up outside off. Russell drives it nicely but to covers. He misfields and a run is taken.
|7.4 : Andre Russell is the new man in. He too has not had a good time with the bat but could this be his night? Kolkata will hope so. He has to face the heat straightaway as he will be facing the hat-trick ball.
|Rahul Chahar to Dinesh Karthik, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Karthik is out of here now and his poor run in this year's edition continues. Mumbai all over Kolkata right now. It is nice and slow, dips as it gets to the batter. It is a googly outside off. Karthik looks to play the paddle sweep but gets an inside edge. It goes between his legs and onto the stumps. Chahar has two in two. He is on a hat-trick.
|7.3 : Eoin Morgan walks out to bat! The new skipper needs to play a captain's knock here.
|Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Kolkata slip further. The well-set Gill is out of here. He looked to take on the leg spinner as he tries to loft it over the long on fence but does not get the desired elevation. Pollard there seems to have ran in but takes it nicely with a leap above his head. So timely wickets are keeping Mumbai on top.
|7.2 : Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill, A couple now! On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket and in the gap for two.
|7.1 : Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill, On middle, it is pushed to covers.
|6.6 : Rahul Chahar to bowl now!
|Krunal Pandya to Dinesh Karthik, FOUR! That should get Karthik going! Shorter and on middle, it is pulled nicely, it is in the gap and towards the mid-wicket region for a much-needed boundary. DK gets off the mark on the 7th ball.
|6.4 : Krunal Pandya to Dinesh Karthik, On middle, it is pushed through covers for one.
|Krunal Pandya to Dinesh Karthik, LEG BYE! Karthik makes room and it is fired on the pads, Karthik tries to flick but it goes off the pads and it goes towards the off side for one.
|0.0 : Dinesh Karthik is the new man in. He is now relieved of the captaincy duties, let's see how DK goes now.
|6.3 : Krunal Pandya to Dinesh Karthik, On off, it is pushed to covers.
|6.2 : Krunal Pandya to Dinesh Karthik, On the pads, Karthik looks to work it on the leg side but it flicks the pads and goes to the keeper.
|6.1 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
|5.6 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Dinesh Karthik, It is on middle, it is pushed back to the bowler. An excellent end to the over after going for a boundary early on. End of the Powerplay and it is dominated by Mumbai. Kolkata are 33 for 2.
|5.5 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Dinesh Karthik, Length again, this is pushed towards mid on.
|5.4 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Dinesh Karthik, On a length and around middle, Karthik defends it onto the ground.
|5.3 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Nitish Rana, OUT! GLOVED AND TAKEN! Nathan gets his first! This should make him feel a lot better as he has not had the best of starts. This is shorter and on the body, Rana looks to pull but it goes off the glove and to the keeper. Kolkata in trouble early on. Rana never looked comfortable and he is a goner.
|5.2 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shubman Gill, Shorter and outside off, Gill makes room and cuts it through point for one.
|5.1 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Up and over! Fuller and on middle, Gill lofts it with ease over the mid on fielder for a boundary. Good start to the last over of the Powerplay.
|4.6 : Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana, Leading edge but safe! This is angled on middle and going away with the angle. Rana looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge but lands short of the bowler.
|4.5 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|4.4 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Gill comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He hits it uppishly but short of long on.
|4.3 : Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana, On middle, it is chipped uppishly but wide of the diving bowler and down to long on for one.
|4.2 : Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana, Outside off, it is left alone.
|0.0 : Krunal Pandya is on now!
|4.1 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, On off, it is hit down to long off for one.
|3.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana, FOUR! A full toss and it puts away! It is a full toss and on the pads, Rana works it through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
|3.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana, Outside off, left alone.
|3.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shubman Gill, A direct hit and it would have been close! It is on middle, it is pushed towards mid on. Gill takes off. The fielder gets to the ball and has a shy but misses. Had he hit, Gill would have been a goner.
|3.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shubman Gill, It is on the pads, it is worked nicely through mid-wicket for two.
|3.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shubman Gill, Shorter and on off, it is pushed towards mid off.
|0.0 : NItish Rana is the new man in. Also, Bumrah comes onto bowl.
|3.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shubman Gill, On off, it is defended.
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi, OUT! TAKEN! That is a stinger! What a take by Yadav. That was hit like a tracer bullet towards him. It is shorter and outside off. Rahul cuts it hard and towards the point fielder. Yadav takes it above his head with two hands falling to his left. Brilliant from him. Mumbai have not started that well but this should lift their spirit. Tripathi will feel very unlucky.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter in length and on middle, Tripathi stays back and pulls it through wide mid on for a boundary.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, On middle, it is guided down to third man for one.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi, It is shorter and on the body, it is pulled towards deep square leg for one.
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi, Slashes and misses! Outside off, it is fuller and there to be hit. Tripathi looks to go over covers.
|1.6 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shubman Gill, Slight bit of movement from around off, defended from the back foot to complete a long over by NCN.
|1.5 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Rahul Tripathi, Yet another misfield, this time by Kishan. Tripathi has bunted a length ball to mid on where Ishan takes his eyes off the ball while collecting it. It sneaks past him and the batsmen cross.
|1.4 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Rahul Tripathi, Good length ball on off, Rahul blocks it from the back foot to the off side.
|Nathan Coulter-Nile to Rahul Tripathi, Third wide of the over! NCN is all over the place with his line. Struggling to find his rhythm. Another one down the leg side, given as a wide.
|1.3 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shubman Gill, On a length and outside off, played down to covers for a single.
|1.2 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Misfield from Bumrah! You don't see Mumbai so sloppy. Coulter-Nile overpitches and lands it around off, Gill drives it from the inner half towards mid on where Bumrah dives over the ball and lets it sneak through.
|Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shubman Gill, Wide again! NCN fails to get his line right for the inswinger. Gets another delivery to go down. Gill tries his best to flick but misses.
|Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shubman Gill, Wide! Slips a full ball down the leg side, Shubman attempts to flick but misses.
|0.6 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shubman Gill, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Gill watches it well before making a leave.
|0.6 : Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, Taps a length ball down to cover-point and takes a single. A good start for Mumbai!
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, Angles across a length ball outside off, Shubman mistimes his shot off the inner half back in the direction of the bowler.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, Fullish and outside off, driven off the front foot to mid off.
|0.0 : Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile (In for James Pattinson), Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, Wide called for height! Sharp bouncer by Boult. He digs it in short around off, it rises and goes over the head of the batsman. Gill leaves it and de Kock jumps to collect.Â
|0.0 : Kolkata (Playing XI) -Â Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Chris Green (In for Tom Banton), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi (In for Kamlesh Nagarkoti), Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, On a length and around off, Gill punches it from the back foot towards mid off.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi, Lovely! A bit of swing there, full and on middle, a hint of inswing, Tripathi pushes it towards short mid-wicket where Sharma misfields slightly and allows the first run to Kolkata.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi, Boult begins with a good length ball close to off, Rahul plays it near his front foot, opens the face of his bat and pushes it to backward point.
|0.0 : It is time for the action to begin! The countdown is done! The Mumbai players now make their way out to the middle. The Kolkata openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi stride towards the centre. It is Trent Boult who will start the proceedings for Mumbai. Here we go...
|Nathan Coulter-Nile says he has fully recovered, he was good to go after the second game but Pattinson bowled well which kept him on the bench. It has been long since he played a game so he might be rusty but he hopes he can do well. States it is tough to get into the side as there are a lot of world-class bowlers and now staying in the side will be tougher. Ends by saying they need to repeat their performance of their last game against Kolkata, it is not going good for them and he hopes it can
|Kolkata's brand new captain, Eoin Morgan starts by saying that he is batting first as majority of the matches here have been won by the teams batting first. Calls it a good pitch and hopes to set a good score on the board. Informs that Dinesh Karthik made his decision known to him and the head coach yesterday as he wants to focus on his batting. Morgan shares that they have made a couple of changes, Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti make way for Shivam Mavi and Chris Green.
|Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma says that he is confident as they had a good game last time chasing here. Adds that it gives them another opportunity to get out there and express themselves. Tells that to keep the players fresh is important and they are making sure to manage their workload. Informs that they have one change as James Pattinson is rested and Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces him.
|Pitch report - A fresh pitch is being used for this evening. There is a tinge of grass on the surface and it's evenly spread. JP Duminy reckons there will be some assistance for the bowlers early on and then the spinners will also get some purchase towards the backend of the innings. The South African points out that the spinners will have to vary their pace smartly.
|Toss - Up goes the coin! Eoin Morgan gets it his way as Rohit Sharma calls it wrongly. KOLKATA ELECT TO BAT!
|As far as Kolkata are concerned, they would be aiming to start afresh under the new leadership. Their last loss was a hefty one where they went down by 82 runs against Bangalore and would hope that the worst period is over. There was never any doubt over the quality they possess in the dressing room and let's see how they respond to Morgan's captaincy.
|Here is what Eoin Morgan has to say! The Englishman said that Dinesh Karthik informed about his decision yesterday to step down and focus on his batting. Terms this gesture as selfless which DK feels is in the best interest of the team. Morgan is delighted to lead Kolkata and wants everyone to realize their true potential. Informs that they will be opting for a different combination and hopes for the best.
|Hello and welcome everyone for this clash between on-song Mumbai and inconsistent Kolkata. The defending champions have shown some exemplary form in this edition and are looking like defending their title with ease. For them, everything is falling into place and they appear to have all the bases covered. Against Kolkata, they enjoy a great head-to-head battle as well and on current form, Mumbai are the favourites this evening to get their fifth win on the bounce. Stay tuned for more...
|Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as captain of Kolkata is the biggest news of the eveningÂ and Eoin Morgan has been given the command of the team. We all saw that coming and it has finally happened! The World Cup-winning captain of England is taking the charge after the first half of this season with 7 matches in the League stages left for Kolkata. With 4 wins, they are in the middle of the table and their fans would hope that under Morgan's leadership, they charge to the top.