|3.4 : A Joseph to C Gayle, On a length on middle, Gayle drives it towards mid on for a run.
|3.3 : A Joseph to C Gayle, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Gayle looks to go big but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
|3.2 : A Joseph to L Rahul, Bowls very full on middle, Rahul does well to jam it out and flick it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|3.1 : A Joseph to L Rahul, Good start by Joseph. Length and on the off pole, Rahul goes back and blocks it out.
|2.6 : Alzarri Joseph is into the attack.
|J Behrendorff to L Rahul, Another single to end! So despite it going for a boundary early, it only costs Mumbai 7. Once again the line is a little too straight, Rahul works it towards wide mid on and takes a run.
|2.5 : J Behrendorff to C Gayle, Lovely shot! This is angled into Gayle. He whips it through mid-wicket. There is protection in the deep so just a single.
|2.4 : J Behrendorff to L Rahul, A little too straight and this is clipped around the corner for a single.
|2.3 : J Behrendorff to L Rahul, Strange shot there! Rahul looks to work it through the leg side, not sure that is a clever shot as it is against the angle. The ball hits the top portion of the bat and rolls towards mid off.
|2.2 : J Behrendorff to L Rahul, Goes back to bowling on the stumps this time, the batter strokes it to mid on.
|2.1 : J Behrendorff to L Rahul, FOUR! Classic! Top shot! Save your legs. Back of a length and on off, Rahul stands tall and punches it through covers for the first boundary of the game. Ideal start to this one after two quiet overs.
|1.6 : J Bumrah to C Gayle, Bowls a bouncer, Gayle does well to duck under it. Just 3 runs from the over. Good start from Jasprit Bumrah.
|1.5 : J Bumrah to C Gayle, Bowls a full delivery outside off, it rises from the surface, Gayle looks to play but just misses the edge by a whisker. It was bowled at 142.1 kph.
|1.4 : J Bumrah to L Rahul, Bowls a good length delivery on off, Rahul plays it towards third man for a single.
|1.3 : J Bumrah to C Gayle, On a good length on off, Gayle looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a run and Gayle gets off the mark.
|1.2 : J Bumrah to L Rahul, Full again on middle, Rahul drives it towards mid on for a single.
|1.1 : J Bumrah to L Rahul, Bumrah starts with a fuller one outside off, Rahul drives it to covers.
|0.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end.
|J Behrendorff to C Gayle, End of a top, top over by Behrendorff. He lands it on middle, Gayle is half-forward as he defends it. Just the single from the first one.
|0.5 : J Behrendorff to L Rahul, Mumbai are underway! An edge there but for a single. Continues to bowl it on a length does Jason. It is outside off, Rahul hangs his bat out, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for a single.
|0.4 : J Behrendorff to L Rahul, Another tentative shot that. Length and angling away from the off pole. Rahul looks to go hard at it but then at the very end, pulls his bat back.
|0.3 : J Behrendorff to L Rahul, Attacks the off pole again, Rahul goes back and keeps it out. Three good balls to begin with.
|0.2 : J Behrendorff to L Rahul, This one tails back in from outside off, just a little though. Rahul lunges and tries to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|0.1 : J Behrendorff to L Rahul, A beautiful delivery to begin with! Excellent use of the angle that. It pitches on off and Rahul is worried about the one coming back. The ball though goes on with the angle. Rahul has a tentative poke and he gets beaten.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin! The Mumbai players make their way out to the middle and they are followed by the two Punjab openers, Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Jason Behrendorff to start the proceedings for the hosts. He will look for some swing. Will he get any? We will have to wait and watch as he steams in.
|Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul(WK), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair (in for Mayank Agarwal), Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen (in for Mujeeb Ur Rahman), Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot.
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Siddhesh Lad (On debut, in for Rohit Sharma), Quinton de Kock(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(C), Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah.
|Punjab skipper, Ravichandran Ashwin, says they also wanted to bowl first due to the dew, however, the teams have defended well in the last two games over here. Informs they have two changes, one forced as Mayank Agarwal is out due to an injury and Karun Nair comes in for him and Hardus Viljoen replaces Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
|Mumbai skipper, Kieron Pollard, says they want to bowl first as the dew comes into play later on and the wicket also does not change a lot. Mentions Rohit is fine, it is just a precautionary change. Informs Siddhesh Lad, the local boy, is making his debut and he is excited for this game. Ends by saying that choosing between Malinga and Joseph was difficult but you can't drop Alzarri after his performance in the last game.
|TOSS - Mumbai win the toss and elect to bowl first.
|PITCH REPORT - Pommie Mbangwa says it is humid but it is quite pleasant. Mentions the good length areas are the areas which has worked for the bowlers here and that is where the bowlers should be looking to bowl early on. Further adds the short ball should also be a good option but you need to get it right. Ends by saying the wicket is a good one though and it is expected to be a high scoring encounter.
|Big news - Rohit Sharma is not playing today as he suffered a right leg muscle spasm yesterday during training. Kieron Pollard is leading Mumbai today.
|Warm welcome everyone for Match 24 of this edition's Indian T20 League between Mumbai and Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium. The hosts will have revenge on the menu as they got beaten comprehensively in the reverse fixture against the touring team. Post that, they have gathered a couple of wins and will be eyeing their third tonight in front of their home fans. Punjab, on the other hand, have fared decently this season and are placed third in the points table. Their players are finding form and con