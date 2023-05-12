|Batsmen
|5.6 : Strategic break!
|Noor Ahmad to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ makes room for himself and finds the fence! Noor AhmadÂ flights this full and going down leg. Ishan KishanÂ backs away to the leg side and heaves this towards deep mid-wicket for the second boundary of the over. 10 runs have come from it and Mumbai are 61 for no loss after the Powerplay.Â
|5.5 : Noor Ahmad to Ishan Kishan, Continues to bowl full and outside off. Ishan KishanÂ goes for the slog sweep and gets an inside edge onto his pads.Â
|5.4 : Noor Ahmad to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Boundaries coming regularly for Mumbai! Noor AhmadÂ loops this one full and outside the off stump. Ishan KishanÂ goes aerial and gets it to the long off fence for four runs.Â
|5.3 : Noor Ahmad to Rohit Sharma, Tosses this one full and in line with the stumps. Rohit SharmaÂ lofts this towards deep mid-wicket and picks up a run.Â
|5.2 : Noor Ahmad to Rohit Sharma, Bowls this one short as well and just outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ makes room and cuts this straight to backward point.
|4.6 : Rashid Khan to Rohit Sharma, A confident appeal for a catch but turned down! Another googly, short and quicker, around leg, Rohit SharmaÂ gets down to access the leg side but does not make any contact with the bat. The ball comes off his thigh pad and lobs towards leg slip. Rahul TewatiaÂ at first slip moves to his left and completes the catch. Gujarat players go up in appeal but the umpire says no.Â Hardik PandyaÂ goes for the review after deliberation. The UltraEdge shows no bat and the t
|5.1 : Noor Ahmad to Ishan Kishan, Noor AhmadÂ starts off with a short ball angling down leg. Ishan KishanÂ pulls this straight to the man at deep square leg for a single.Â
|4.5 : Rashid Khan to Rohit Sharma, Tossed up, full and turning away outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ goes for the sweep once again and hits it in the air. He gets it wide of deep square leg where Vijay ShankarÂ runs to his right and keeps the ball in play. The batters run two in the process.Â
|4.4 : Rashid Khan to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Nicely swept! Rashid KhanÂ bowls another googly, fuller and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ picks the ball from off side and sweeps it through square leg for yet another boundary.Â
|4.3 : Rashid Khan to Rohit Sharma, Googly this time, fuller and turning in on off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets down to sweep but gets an inside edge ontoÂ his front pad.Â
|4.2 : Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan, Shortens his length and bowls it around leg, Ishan KishanÂ goes back and tucks it to the right of square leg for a single.Â
|4.1 : Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan, Starts with a floated delivery, full on middle and leg, Ishan KishanÂ steps out of his crease and has a wild swing. Mishits it to square leg for a dot.Â
|3.6 : Mohit Sharma to Ishan Kishan, Mohit takes pace off once again and bowls it short, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ waits for the ball to arrive and pulls it to deep backward square leg. Retains the strike with a single.Â
|3.5 : Mohit Sharma to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ connects well this time! Pace on this time and on a shortish length, Ishan KishanÂ picks the length early and pulls it over mid-wicket for four runs.Â
|Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, Goes full this time and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ puts the dancing shoes on once again and swats it to the left of mid on. Rashid Khan performs the chase and tries to pull this one back. He does not manage to do so on the first attempt and puts in a dive eventually to keep the ball in play. Saves a run for his side but ends up slamming his face on the ground in the process. He looks fine to resume though.Â
|3.4 : Mohit Sharma to Ishan Kishan, Goes slower again and into the wicket, outside off, Ishan KishanÂ goes for the pull but plays his shot early. Hits it to mid-wicket for a dot.Â
|3.3 : Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Nails the yorker, on off, Rohit SharmaÂ squeezes this one towards cover-point and gets to the other end.
|3.2 : Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Bowls on a good length and shaping in on off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets cramped for room and can only push it to cover.
|3.1 : Mohit Sharma to Ishan Kishan, Goes change of pace on this time and bowls on a yorker length, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ digs this one out to mid off for one more run.Â
|2.6 : Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Rohit SharmaÂ looks in some mood here! Shami persists with full length and bowls it outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ shimmies down the track and goes inside out. Smokes it over extra cover for six runs more.Â
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, Slightly shorter and on off, Ishan KishanÂ stays back and dabs it towards backward point for a dot.Â
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, Angled across on a good length, outside off, Ishan KishanÂ dances down the track and lofts it over mid off. Does not get it from the middle of the bat but enough to clear Rashid KhanÂ there and collect a couple of runs.Â
|2.2 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, SIX! Ishan KishanÂ gets into the act now! Banged in short and directed at the batter by Mohammad Shami, Ishan KishanÂ swivels and hooks it well over the fine leg fence for his first maximum.Â
|1.6 : Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Rohit SharmaÂ goes huge! Mohit lands it on a good length, on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ gets into a good position and swats this one over deep square leg. Picks the bones out of it and deposits this one into the stands for a 97-metre biggie.Â
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, Good-length delivery, around off, Ishan KishanÂ defends this one solidly towards cover.
|1.5 : Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Fuller this time and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets forward and keeps this one out on the off side.Â
|1.4 : Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Pulls his length back and bowls it on off and middle, Rohit SharmaÂ backs away and slaps it back over the bowler's head for four more runs.Â
|1.3 : Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, A huge shout for LBW but turned down! Much straighter this time and angling in, around leg, Rohit SharmaÂ misses the flick and gets hit on the knee roll. Mohit SharmaÂ thinks he has got his man and goes up in appeal. The umpire is unmoved and Hardik PandyaÂ isn't convinced enough to go for the review. The replays show that the ball would have easily missed the leg stump.Â
|0.6 : Mohit SharmaÂ will share the new ball and bowl from the otehr end.Â
|1.2 : Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Crunched! Sharma bowls it on a length, a hint of away movement, Rohit SharmaÂ gets the width he needs and thrashes this one through covers for a boundary.Â
|1.1 : Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Starts on a hard length, in the channel outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ hangs back and pushes it to short cover.
|0.6 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ is up and running! Pitched up, outside off, Ishan KishanÂ picks the length early and powers it wide of mid off. Opens his account with a boundary.Â
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, Rohit SharmaÂ is underway! Shami lands it full and around off, Rohit SharmaÂ guides this one towards backward point. A half-stop there by Rahul TewatiaÂ allows the batters to take a single.Â
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, Nicely bowled! Keeps it full and swinging away, outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ goes for the drive away from the body. Luckily for him, he does not edge this one.Â
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, Leg bye! Drifts onto the pads, on a fuller length, Ishan KishanÂ tries to help it fine but fails to connect. Gets off his pads and the ball rolls to the right of Wriddhiman SahaÂ behind the wicket. The batters cross for a leg bye.Â
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, Lands it on a good length and angling across, just outside off, Ishan KishanÂ looks to drive it on the up. The ball catches the inside edge of his bat and drops at his feet.Â
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, Starts on the money! Bowls full and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ clips it a bit uppishly but the ball drops well in front of the mid-wicket fielder.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Gujarat players are in a huddle at the boundary line before dispersing and taking their respective fielding positions. Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ stride out to the center to open the inning for Mumbai and will be hoping to get a good partnership going.Â Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai says that they would have fielded first too but they know they have to play good cricket and bowl well. Claims that things have been coming along nicely and they would like to carry the momentum forward. Mentions that theyÂ do understand where theyÂ stand at the moment but they doÂ not want to worry about the next two games and focus on this match as they lookÂ to come out on top. Admits that it has not been idle in terms of injury management but they need to
|Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat, says that they will bowl first. Says that it is a good wicket and considering the dew, he feels chasing would be ideal. Mentions that they realize the importance of every game and he reckons it is important to play good cricket irrespective of the position in the standings. Shares that the games they lost taught them lessons and they have rectified their mistakes. Ends by saying that god has been kind and that injuries have stayed away so they are going wit
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya.
|Impact Players for Gujarat -Â KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill.
|Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad.
|Impact Players for Mumbai - Ramandeep Singh, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Gujarat. They have elected to BOWL first.