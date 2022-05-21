|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . 1 4 . | . . . . 4 2
|Last bat : Sarfaraz Khanc Ishan Kishan b Mayank Markande10(7b0x41x6) SR:142.86, FoW:50/4 (8.4 Ovs)
|10.2 : Mayank Markande to Rovman Powell, No run.
|10.1 : Mayank Markande to Rishabh Pant, Shorter and spinning away from Pant, he cuts it to deep point for a single.
|9.6 : Hrithik Shokeen to Rovman Powell, A dot to end another tight over. On middle, Powell works it to mid-wicket. Going nowhere at the moment are Delhi but by looking at the wicket so far, 140 could be a good score here.Â
|9.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to Rishabh Pant, Shorter and outside off, Pant slaps it through covers for one.Â
|9.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to Rovman Powell, Fuller and on the pads, Powell works it through square leg for one.Â
|9.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to Rovman Powell, NOT OUT! Impact umpire' call and hitting too! Mumbai retain the review but sharp spin again. This lands outside off and spins back in. Powell looks to sweep but misses. It hits the pad. A huge shout but turned down. Reviewed. Replays show that the on-field call is the right one.Â
|9.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to Rovman Powell, That has turned and bounced! Flatter outside off, this lands, turns back in and takes off. Powell plays it close to his chest.Â
|9.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to Rishabh Pant, Two is the call but only one! Pant steps out and works this through mid-wicket. Only one.Â
|8.6 : Hrithik ShokeenÂ is back into the attack.
|Mayank Markande to Rovman Powell, EDGY RUNS! Flatter and on off, Powell hangs back and looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge past Rohit Sharma at first slip for two. He is off the mark but that is yet another excellent over for Mumbai.Â
|8.5 : Mayank Markande to Rovman Powell, Really well bowled again! This is tossed up on off, Powell lunges and keeps it out well.Â
|8.4 : Drinks! It is a must-win game for Delhi but it is Mumbai who are playing with full confidence. The pitch is on the slower side as well and Delhi have to be really careful in this middle phase. Mumbai though will look to continue taking wickets. Rovman Powell joins Pant toÂ the crease.
|Mayank Markande to Sarfaraz Khan, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Delhi are 4 down now and just as a partnership was building, it has been broken. This is flatter, it lands outside off and then spins away. Sarfaraz KhanÂ looks to guide it down to third man but it takes the outside edge and goes into the hands of Kishan. An appeal and the finger is raised. Khan walks down to his partner and has a chat but then starts walking back.Â
|8.3 : Mayank Markande to Rishabh Pant, The googly again, Pant waits and then guides it towards point for one. Good batting from him so far. 50 up for Delhi.Â
|8.2 : Mayank Markande to Rishabh Pant, Good amount of turn there! On middle and then spins away. Pant works it to mid-wicket.Â
|8.1 : Mayank Markande to Sarfaraz Khan, Yet again the connection is not that great! Tossed up outside off, Khan looks to play the slog sweep, goes more off the toe-end down to long on for one.Â
|7.6 : Riley Meredith to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! That is a welcome boundary! Spoils the over somewhat! Shorter and outside off, Pant slashes at it, this goes off the outside edge down to the third man fence.Â
|7.5 : Riley Meredith to Rishabh Pant, In the air... safe! Angled into the pads, Pant looks to flick, he gets an inside edge onto the pads. It lands safe on the leg side.Â
|7.2 : Riley Meredith to Rishabh Pant, Outside off, Pant guides it through point for one.Â
|7.1 : Riley Meredith to Sarfaraz Khan, Angled into the pads, this is worked to fine leg for one.Â
|7.4 : Riley Meredith to Rishabh Pant, On the fuller side, Pant shows the full face of the bat and plays it to mid on.Â
|7.3 : Riley Meredith to Sarfaraz Khan, Outside off, Khan guides it down to third man and takes one.Â
|6.6 : Mayank Markande to Rishabh Pant, Confusion but safe! On middle, Pant works it to mid-wicket. He thinks of one but is sent back in time.Â
|6.5 : Mayank Markande to Rishabh Pant, The googly, it turns away, Pant guides it through point for two.Â
|6.4 : Mayank Markande to Sarfaraz Khan, On middle, this is swept through mid-wicket for one.Â
|Jasprit Bumrah to Prithvi Shaw, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Delhi are pushed further on the back foot. This is a snorter! A short one and angled into the body. Shaw looks to sway out of the way but it is a little too quick. It hits his glove and lobs towards Kishan who runs in and takes it with a dive forward.Â
|6.2 : Mayank Markande to Rishabh Pant, Shorter and on off, Pant pushes it to covers.Â
|6.1 : Mayank Markande to Rishabh Pant, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.Â
|6.3 : Mayank Markande to Rishabh Pant, The googly, this one turns away. Pant pulls it through mid-wicket for one. GOod start by Mayank Markande!Â
|5.6 : Mayank MarkandeÂ is into the attack.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Sarfaraz Khan, SIX! BANG! Over the fence and it is a good end to the Powerplay for Delhi but it has been dominated by Mumbai! Delhi are 37 for 3 after it. This is short and on the body, Sarfaraz KhanÂ pulls it well over the square leg fence for a biggie.Â
|5.4 : Sarfaraz KhanÂ walks in now.
|5.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Sarfaraz Khan, Bangs it short and on middle, Khan nudges it on the leg side.Â
|5.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Prithvi Shaw, Shorter in length and angled into middle, Shaw works it to mid-wicket.Â
|5.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Prithvi Shaw, Uppish but wide of the fielder! Length and on off, Shaw hits it on the up through extra cover. Two taken. The outfield seemed slow there.Â
|5.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Prithvi Shaw, Back of a length and on middle, Shaw defends it towards cover.Â
|4.6 : Hrithik Shokeen to Rishabh Pant, That is a huge appeal but turned down! Going down leg! Fires on the pads, Pant looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. A really good over from Shokeen after going for a boundary on the very first ball.Â
|4.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to Rishabh Pant, Yet another dot! Quite watchful from Pant so far! On middle, this is worked to mid on.Â
|4.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to Rishabh Pant, Pushes it through and lands it on middle, blocked.Â
|4.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to Prithvi Shaw, Fires it on off, Shaw works it through mid-wicket for one.Â
|4.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to Prithvi Shaw, Flatter and on off, defended.Â
|4.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Smacked! It made a cracking sound of the bat! This is tossed up outside off, Shaw sweeps it hard through square leg for a boundary. A good start to this over and now pressure on the batter.Â
|3.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Prithvi Shaw, A quick run to end! On middle, Shaw pushes it towards mid on and takes one.Â
|3.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Prithvi Shaw, That went through nicely! Shorter and on middle, Shaw looks to upper cut it but misses. Kishan leaps and takes it well above his head.Â
|3.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Prithvi Shaw, On the fuller side, Shaw shows the full face of the bat and times it well but to mid off.Â
|3.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rishabh Pant, Angled into the pads, Pant is off the mark as he works it through square leg for one. He needs to pay a good knock here. He is due and what better occasion than this one.Â
|3.2 : Rishabh PantÂ walks out to the middle.Â
|Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Marsh, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Bumrah strikes in his first over! The dangerous Marsh is out of here now! Delhi in deep, deep trouble in this must-win game. This is a beauty of a nut. It is a length ball, it lands on off and then moves away. Marsh pushes at it with hard hands. It goes off the outside edge low to the right of Sharma at first slip. He takes a good catch just above the ground.Â
|0.0 : Mitchell MarshÂ is the new man in. Also, Jasprit BumrahÂ is into the attack.
|3.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Prithvi Shaw, On middle, this is pushed towards mid off for one.Â
|2.6 : Daniel Sams to David Warner, OUT! TAKEN! Warner goes for a low score, yet again! Sams is over the moon! This is a huge breakthrough. A length ball outside off, Warner slashes at it, once again there is tennis ball like bounce. It goes off the top edge and straight to Bumrah at short third man. Easy catch. Not the best of starts for Delhi.Â
|2.5 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, Another run! On middle, Shaw now works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.Â
|2.4 : Daniel Sams to David Warner, A loud appeal from Rohit but nothing! Angled into the pads, Warner looks to play the sweep shot, he misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls towards square leg. A huge appeal but turned down. The fielder at short fine leg misfields and a run is taken.Â
|2.2 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, SIX! Over the fence! What a shot that is! Fuller, Shaw makes room. It is a slower one. Shaw waits and then lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie.Â
|2.3 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, Good sensible batting! Now takes one as he works it through mid-wicket.Â
|2.1 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, Fuller and on middle, Shaw strokes it back to the bowler. Once again, this goes more off the bottom. The wicket already seems slow.Â
|1.6 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, A little bit of turn there! On middle, this lands and spins away. Defended.Â
|1.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, FOUR! Up and over! First boundary for Warner! This one is a little too full, on middle, he lifts it down the ground, and into the long on fence. Good start for the two batters.Â
|1.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to Prithvi Shaw, Quicker and on middle, Shaw stays back and flicks it through mid-wicket for one.Â
|1.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to Prithvi Shaw, Flatter and on off, Shaw works it to mid-wicket.Â
|1.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, A full toss on off, Warner hits it down to long off for one.Â
|1.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to David Warner, Fires it on middle, defended.Â
|0.6 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, Two more! Short again and on middle, Shaw pulls it hard through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep gets around and keeps it down to two. 6 from the first over then, a good one for Delhi.Â
|Who will bowl from the other end? It is Hrithik Shokeen.
|0.5 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Whacked away! Shaw and Delhi are underway in style! Short and on middle, Shaw pulls it through mid-wicket, not off the middle but gets it past mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.Â
|0.4 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, That came quite slow off the surface! Short and on the body, Shaw ducks under it. Tennis-ball like bounce on this one, lands in just front of Kishan who does not stop it cleanly. No run taken.Â
|0.3 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, Make that three dots in a row! On middle, length, Shaw plays it back to Sams. Good start by Sams who has become better with each passing game.Â
|0.2 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, That was loose! That is how he plays though! This is well wide outside off, Shaw reaches out for it but is beaten. His feet just did not move there.Â
|0.1 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, Starts off with a back of a length ball on off, Shaw pushes it to mid off.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The Mumbai players are out in the middle.Â David WarnerÂ has his old partner inÂ Prithvi ShawÂ back. Daniel SamsÂ to start for Mumbai. Wankhede is roaring as we are all set to start. Here we go...
|There was a slight drizzle but was a passing shower and right now, the rain has stopped. The covers are off as well.
|Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner, Prithvi Shaw (In for Lalit Yadav), Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis (In for Tristan Stubbs), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen (In for Sanjay Yadav).Â
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai,Â says it is a good track and they have been doing it well and there is rain around. Mentions it all depends on how they start and how much they restrict them to and then bat freely. States they were inconsistent throughout the season and that has been the constant talk in the group and there will be a few eyes on them and they want to give it their best. Adds they have tried a few things keeping one eye on the future but they still want to win games as that i
|Rishabh Pant, the skipper of DelhiÂ says they would have liked to bowl first too. Adds theyâll now try to give their 100 percent. Informs there is one change as SHAW COMES IN FOR LALIT!
|TOSS - Mumbai have won the toss and will BOWL first!
|... MATCH DAY...
|Welcome to the coverage of probably the biggest game of the group stage! The one which will decide who finishes 4th. A win for Delhi will mean it is them who will go through whereas a loss for them will see Bangalore to the playoffs. For Mumbai, itâs all about pride. A win for them will change nothing on the table, they though have a chance to spoil Delhiâs party and they would love to do so. All to play for Delhi and we expect a cracker of a game.
|Pitch Report - Danny Morrison is near the pitch, he says the boundaries are even as they are using the middle pitch. Adds that red soilÂ will offer bounce and spinners will enjoy it as well. Tells that there is a little bit of live grass on it, but it's about getting the lengths right. Mentions the pace bowlers have to bowl at a Test match lengths and feels, the wrists spinners will come into play.Â
|Delhi, with a win in their last game, managed to win two games in a row for the first time this season. However, they need to make it three in a row. The good thing for them is, Mumbai arenât in the best of forms this season which probably means Delhi are favourites heading into this game. Mumbai however, can never be ruled out. Prithvi Shaw's availability is still a concern for Delhi while Mumbai will look to rest some big names and try out few more youngsters.Â Stay tuned for the toss and ot