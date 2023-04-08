|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 0wd . . 4 . . | . 4 1 1 4 .
|Last bat : Arshad Khanlbw b Mitchell Santner2(4b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:76/5 (9.1 Ovs)
|10.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma, 1 run.
|10.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma, Continues to bowl it flat and on off, Tilak VarmaÂ backs away to cut but toe-ends it to point for a dot.
|10.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Tim David, At the stumps on a short length, Tim DavidÂ pushes it uppishly but to the left of Ravindra JadejaÂ for one.Â
|10.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma, Fuller this time and on off, Tilak VarmaÂ presses forward and works it to deep mid-wicket for one.Â
|10.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma, Short and flatter on off, Tilak VarmaÂ stays back and taps it to backward point for a dot.Â
|10.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma, Short and quicker on off, Tilak VarmaÂ goes back to whip but gets an inside edge. Luckily for him, the ball does not roll back onto the stumps.Â
|9.6 : Mitchell Santner to Tim David, What a ripper! Mitchell SantnerÂ gives this one a lot more air and flights it up around middle and off. Tim DavidÂ looks to reach forward and block but the ball grips and turns away beating the outside edge, The ball also misses the top of the stumps by a whisker.
|9.5 : Mitchell Santner to Tilak Varma, Around leg stump, Tilak VarmaÂ sits down and sweeps it down to deep backward square leg for a single.
|9.4 : Mitchell Santner to Tilak Varma, FOUR! Flatter one, angling across the off stump, Tilak VarmaÂ rocks back and cuts it behind point for a boundary.
|9.3 : Mitchell Santner to Tim David, Short again on middle, nudged away leg side for a run.
|9.2 : Mitchell Santner to Tim David, Shorter one at the stumps, Tim DavidÂ works it away through mid-wicket and races back for two runs.
|0.0 : Tim DavidÂ walks out to bat with his side reeling at 76-5.Â
|9.1 : Mitchell Santner to Arshad Khan, OUT! LBW! What is happening out there? Mitchell SantnerÂ comes from around the wicket and serves it around middle and leg. This one slides on and Arshad KhanÂ ends up playing down the wrong line as he tries to work it leg side. Khan misses and gets rapped on the pads. There is a big shout for LBW and the finger is raised. Khan has a chat with Tilak VarmaÂ at the other end and they decide not to go upstairs. It did seem pretty adjacent and Mumbai have suddenl
|8.2 : Strategic break! The Chennai spinners are ruling the roost here at Wankhede Stadium. After the pacersÂ failed to start well with the ball, the spinners pulled things back and how! On the contrary, Mumbai were going along nicely with the opening pair of Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ in the middle. Since their departure, Mumbai have lost their way, losing wickets in a clump. The star of the last game, Tilak VarmaÂ now needs to bail his side out of trouble once again.Â
|8.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Arshad Khan, Short and around off, Arshad KhanÂ plays a whippy shot off the back foot down to long on and picks up a single.
|8.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Arshad Khan, Quicker one on off stump, this is drilled back toward the bowler off the back foot.
|8.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma, Pushed through on off stump, this is turned away through mid-wicket for one.
|8.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Arshad Khan, Flatter delivery on off, Arshad KhanÂ stays back and whips it in front of mid-wicket for a run.
|8.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Cameron Green, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! What brilliant reflexes from Ravindra JadejaÂ and Mumbai are in a spot of bother now. Jadeja bowls this one full and wide of the off stump. Cameron GreenÂ reaches out and smashes the ball right back at the bowler. The umpire is down on the floor as he tries to save himself and Jadeja crouches down but sticks out both his hands over his head. Jadeja's eyes are almost closed but the ball sticks to his right hand and heÂ manages to hold
|8.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Cameron Green, Short and outside off, tapped in front of point.
|7.6 : Mitchell Santner to Tilak Varma, Fired in on middle and leg, Tilak VarmaÂ eases it back to the bowler.
|7.5 : Mitchell Santner to Tilak Varma, FOUR! Nicely played! Quicker one, angled across the left-hander, Tilak VarmaÂ stays put and just opens the face of the bat at the last moment and runs the ball past first slip for a boundary.
|7.2 : Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! What a sharp take from MS DhoniÂ and Suryakumar YadavÂ walks back for another cheap score.Â Mitchell SantnerÂ sprays this one down leg and Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to sweep but misses. Dhoni moves swiftly to his left and gloves it really well. Dhoni goes up in appeal but it is turned down and decides toÂ goÂ upstairs. UltraEdge confirms that the ball did caress the under-side of the glove and Chennai have their third wicket.
|7.4 : Mitchell Santner to Cameron Green, Short around middle and leg, pulled away on the bounce to deep mid-wicket for one.
|7.3 : Mitchell Santner to Tilak Varma, Shortish length, turning into the pads, Tilak VarmaÂ works it off the back foot past square leg for a single.
|7.2 : Tilak VarmaÂ walks out to the middle.Â
|7.1 : Mitchell Santner to Cameron Green, A tad shorter and angled into the batter, Cameron GreenÂ hangs back and knocks it down to long on for a run.
|6.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Cameron Green, Fraction shorter and around leg stump, Cameron GreenÂ nudges it toward short mid-wicket and scampers through for the run.
|6.4 : Suryakumar YadavÂ comes in at number 4.Â
|6.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav, Fuller and angled into the leg stump, Suryakumar YadavÂ knocks it down to long on for a single.
|6.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ishan Kishan, OUT! CAUGHT! There to be hit but Ishan KishanÂ holes out. Ravindra JadejaÂ drags this one down and bowls it outside off. Kishan stays back and looks to pull it hard over the mid-wicket fence. Kishan loses his shape and ends up getting a top edge toward long on. Dwaine PretoriusÂ there takes a safe catch and Kishan departs after a bright start.
|6.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Cameron Green, Ravindra JadejaÂ sees Cameron GreenÂ advancing and simply fires it in on the pads. Green manages to work it through mid on for one more.
|6.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ishan Kishan, Shorter and pushed across the left-hander, Ishan KishanÂ rocks back and cuts it toward deep cover for a run.
|6.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Cameron Green, Starts off with a flatter one on the pads, Cameron GreenÂ nudges it 'round the corner for a single.
|5.6 : Ravindra JadejaÂ is introduced into the attack.Â
|Sisanda Magala to Cameron Green, Excellent work in the field! Good length outside off, Cameron GreenÂ slaps this one to the right of extra cover where Mitchell SantnerÂ springs to his weaker side and parries the ball toward long off for a single. Santner is a bit hurt in the process as well.
|5.5 : Sisanda Magala to Ishan Kishan, Very full around off, driven toward mid off for a quick run.
|5.4 : Sisanda Magala to Ishan Kishan, Full again and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ goes hard at it and ends up slicing it over the cover region for a couple of runs.
|5.3 : Sisanda Magala to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Overpitched and punished! Bowled right in the slot on off stump, Ishan KishanÂ hits through the line and whacks it over mid on for another boundary.
|5.2 : Sisanda Magala to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Hammered down the ground! Sisanda MagalaÂ goes full and serves a low full toss around off, Ishan KishanÂ slams this one right back past the bowler and into the long off fence for a boundary. The 50 is up for Mumbai.
|5.1 : Sisanda Magala to Ishan Kishan, Pitched up around middle, Ishan KishanÂ flicks this one uppishly but through the gap at mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|4.6 : Sisanda MagalaÂ (1-0-14-0) is back on.
|Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, Quicker this time and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket for another single.Â
|4.5 : Mitchell Santner to Cameron Green, Angled into the pads, Cameron GreenÂ turns it to square leg for a run.
|4.4 : Mitchell Santner to Cameron Green, FOUR! Fuller this time and outside off, Cameron GreenÂ stays leg side and frees his arms. Drills it hard to the right of long off. The fast outfield does the rest and Green picks up his first boundary.Â
|4.3 : Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, Follows the batter and bowls it a bit short, Ishan KishanÂ moves to the leg side and works it to mid on for a run.
|4.2 : Mitchell Santner to Cameron Green, Darted in full and on leg, Cameron GreenÂ stays back and clips it to square leg. Opens his account with a single.Â
|4.1 : Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, Short and flatter on off, Ishan KishanÂ pushes it to mid on and takes a quick single.
|3.6 : Cameron GreenÂ walks in at number 3. Also, Mitchell SantnerÂ comes into the attack.
|Tushar Deshpande to Rohit Sharma, OUT! TIMBER! A peach of a delivery by Tushar Deshpande! Bowls it on a good length at the stumps, Rohit SharmaÂ shapes to work this one on the leg side and gets caught on the crease. The ball straightens after pitching and beats the outside edge of the bat. It goes on to knock the middle stumpÂ and Tushar DeshpandeÂ is delighted, so he should be. A much-needed breakthrough for Chennai.Â
|3.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, Angling onto the pads on a shortish length, Ishan KishanÂ turns this one down to fine leg and collects a single.Â
|3.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, On a good length this time and around off, Ishan KishanÂ gets on the front foot and taps it to backward point.Â
|3.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, Good delivery! Back of a length and at the batter, the ball jags back in sharply and cramps Ishan KishanÂ for room.
|3.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Rohit Sharma, Length delivery, straying onto the pads, Rohit SharmaÂ tucks it down to fine leg and takes a single.
|3.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Rohit Sharma, SIX! SHOT! Short and wide outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets on his toes and hammers this one over point for a flat maximum.Â
|2.6 : Sisanda Magala to Rohit Sharma, Full this time and shaping away outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ reaches out and gets it from the outer part of the bat to third man. Keeps the strike with a single.Â
|2.5 : Sisanda Magala to Ishan Kishan, Short of a length again and on leg, Ishan KishanÂ helps it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|2.4 : Sisanda Magala to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Shortens his length and bowls it at the batter, Ishan KishanÂ gets into a good position and pulls it over square leg for yet another boundary. Ishan KishanÂ is putting pressure on the debutant Sisanda MagalaÂ here.Â
|2.3 : Sisanda Magala to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Goes full this time and just outside off, Ishan KishanÂ picks the length early and drives it hard and wide of mid off for a boundary.Â
|2.2 : Sisanda Magala to Ishan Kishan, Shortish delivery on off, Ishan KishanÂ hangs back and dabs it to point for a dot.
|2.1 : Sisanda Magala to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ greets Sisanda MagalaÂ with a boundary! Starts with a length delivery on off, Ishan KishanÂ presses forward and drives it on the up. Gets it through covers for his first boundary.Â
|1.6 : Sisanda MagalaÂ comes into the attack now on debut.
|Tushar Deshpande to Rohit Sharma, Close! Back of a length and swinging away outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ backs away and slashes but does not connect.
|1.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Rohit Sharma, Good-length delivery, going away on off, Rohit SharmaÂ tries to go over mid off but connects with thin air.
|1.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit Sharma is showing good intent here. Length delivery around off by Tushar Deshpande, Rohit SharmaÂ stays leg side of the ball and carves it wide of backward point. The ball beats Shivam DubeÂ at third man and Rohit collects another boundary.Â
|1.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Rohit Sharma, Lands it on a good length and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ stays inside the crease and taps it towards backward point. Does not manage to beat Ravindra JadejaÂ there.Â
|1.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, Leg bye! Full again and honing at the pads, Ishan KishanÂ does not get any bat on the clip. The ball rolls down to fine leg and batters cross for a leg bye.Â
|Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, WIDE! Full but way down the leg side, Ishan KishanÂ tries to flick but misses. MS DhoniÂ dives quickly to his right and prevents any runs.Â
|0.6 : Tushar DeshpandeÂ to operate from the other end. Also, Deepak ChaharÂ has limped off the field, which is a big blow for Chennai.
|1.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, Begins his spell on a good length, angling across outside off, Ishan KishanÂ dabs it to backward point where Ravindra JadejaÂ dives to his left and makes a good stop.Â
|Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, Starts on a good length around off, a hint of away movement,Â Rohit SharmaÂ clips it straight to mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Chahar hobbles to the crease and serves on a length and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ clears his front leg and thumps it over mid off for yet another boundary. A good first over for Mumbai.Â
|0.5 : A slight halt in the play as Deepak ChaharÂ seems to be struggling a bit with the left hamstring. The physio is out and is having a look. Chahar is getting the hamstring all strapped up and hopefully, he can carry on. Everything seems to be fine and the play can now resume.
|Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, Fuller and angling at the pads, Ishan KishanÂ prods but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls wide of square leg whereÂ Ravindra JadejaÂ performs the chase and keeps it to one.Â
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, On a length and swinging in on off, Rohit SharmaÂ turns this one down to fine leg for a single.
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit SharmaÂ and Mumbai are underway! Tailing in on a length, on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ steps out of the crease and frees his arms.Â Lofts it wide of mid off and collectsÂ his first boundary.Â
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, Keeps it on a good length in the channel outside off, shaping away, Rohit SharmaÂ watchfully lets it go.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Chennai. Skipper Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ will open the innings for Mumbai. Deepak ChaharÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, informs that they will bowl first. Adds that this is one of the most memorable venues not only because of the 2011 ODI World Cup win but also due to the reception they got after returning from the 2007 T20 World Cup victory. Shares that the wickets here are generally good and the batters can play their shots. Informs that there are a few injury concerns and adds that Moeen AliÂ and Ben StokesÂ are not available. Mentions that Ajinkya RahaneÂ and Dwaine Pretorius
|Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that Wankhede has always been a good pitch to bat and has something in it for the bowlers. Shares that the mood has been upbeat despite the loss and mentions that they have trained well. States that they have spoken about what went wrong and hopes to correct it in this game. Informs that Jofra ArcherÂ has been rested as a precautionary measure. Ends by saying that it is great to be back at Wankhede and he i
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande.
|Impact Players nominated by Chennai - Ambati Rayudu,Â Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
|Impact Players nominated by Mumbai - Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya and Nehal Wadhera.Â
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of MS DhoniÂ and Chennai have opted to BOWL first.