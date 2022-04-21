|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . w . 1 0wd w
|Last bat : Ishan Kishan (W)b Mukesh Choudhary0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:2/2 (0.5 Ovs)
|0.5 : Mukesh Choudhary to Ishan Kishan, OUT! b Mukesh Choudhary.
|Mukesh Choudhary to Ishan Kishan, WIDE! A loud, loud appeal but wide signaled! There was a noise and maybe it was off the pad. No review. Down the leg side, Kishan looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes to Dhoni. A long chat between a few players but nothing done in the end.
|0.4 : Mukesh Choudhary to Dewald Brevis, Goes for a yorker yet again, this one does tail back in but it is a full toss, this is driven to the right of mid on for one.
|0.3 : Mukesh Choudhary to Dewald Brevis, On middle, defended.
|0.2 : Dewald BrevisÂ walks out at number 3.
|Mukesh Choudhary to Rohit Sharma, OUT! TAKEN! That is a simple catch for Mitchell Santner who is making a comeback into the side. What a start for Chennai and Mukesh Choudhary! This guy is making a habit of taking big wickets, got Kohli earlier on in the tournament and now Rohit. This one seemed like it held in the surface! On middle, fuller, slightly fuller actually. Holds in the surface a touch. Rohit looks to flick but is a touch early in the stroke, he ends up chipping it to mid on wher
|0.0 : We are moments away from the live action! Chennai players make their way out to the middle. Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ are the openers for Mumbai. Mukesh ChoudharyÂ to start with the ball for Chennai. Rohit Sharma isÂ on strike. Here we go...
|0.1 : Mukesh Choudhary to Rohit Sharma, Good start by Mukesh Choudhary! Starts off with a yorker, it comes back in from outside off, Rohit gets his bat down in time and jams it iout.
|0.0 : There is an altogether different fan-base for this game, it is called El Clasico for a reason! Will it live up to the billing today. Both teams making changes and it will be interesting to see which of these players coming in make an impact. The new kid on the block,Â Hrithik ShokeenÂ is one to watch out for!
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams (In place of Fabian Allen), Riley Meredith (In place of Tymal Mills), Hrithik Shokeen (In place of Murugan Ashwin), Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat.Â
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwaine Pretorius (In place of Chris Jordan), Mitchell Santner,(In place of Moeen Ali)Â Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says thatÂ the surfaces have changed quite a lot from the last games but the team batting first have won and losing the toss maybe a blessing in disguise. Informs they have three changes, Riley MeredithÂ comes in, Sams too and Hrithik ShokeenÂ is making his debut and they want to maintain the balance of the side. Adds there is a bit of bounce and Riley MeredithÂ can bowl quick and it will be interesting to see what they can do and the offie comes in as there
|Ravindra Jadeja, the skipper of Chennai,Â says the wicket looks damp and they want to take advantage. Mentions it might spin a little bit and they wanted to take advantage and dew could also play a factor. Informs they have two changes, Dwaine PretoriusÂ and Santner come in for Moeen and Jordan.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Chennai. They have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|Itâs El Clasico time, folks! Yes, Mumbai will be going head-to-head against Chennai in this game number 33 of the 15th edition of the Indian T20 League. It has been a season to forget so far for both these champion teams and letâs hope the fierce rivalry and the urgency to get points on the board, brings out the best of both these teams.
|The defending champions, Chennai came with a new skipper, Ravindra JadejaÂ this year in a bid to create the same magic of the last season but have unfortunately won only one out of the six games so far. Their batting has put up a decent show with Robin UthappaÂ and Shivam DubeÂ playing some handy knocks but the bowling department has failed to step up. Maheesh TheekshanaÂ is doing his job quite well from the last few games but Chennai need an all-round effort to get those two crucial points on t
|The big man from the Caribbean, the Mumbai all-rounder Kieron PollardÂ has decided to call time on his international career. He has been a tremendous servant of West Indies cricket and also for the team, he is representing today. Will we see Pollard unleashing his power today? Letâs find out.Â
|Riley MeredithÂ is seen getting his cap in the Mumbai huddle, so expect at least one change in the Mumbai lineup today.
|PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is down for the pitch report. He says that the conditions are hot and humid. Tells that they are playing at the centre of the venue. Adds that the last time this pitch was used when Punjab went against Bangalore, so expect lot of runs. Mentions that the pitch is little dry and it is nice and hard. Adds that the big question is whether the captain that win the toss bat first or not? He reckons that it will suit Chennai to bat first and it will bring their spinners in
|Mumbai, on the other hand, are going through an even worst start as they have lost all their six games so far. Like Chennai, Mumbaiâs problem has been their bowling attack and apart from Bumrah, other bowlers have failed to make any impact. The batting looks strong but they need their skipper, Rohit Sharma to fire and we might just see him unleash his might today. Can Mumbai finally get their first points on the board? Or will Chennai bag their second win? We shall find out. Toss and teamÂ she