|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 4 . . 4 w | . 0wd . . w 0wd . .
|Last bat : Louis Bruceb Bilal Muhammad0(4b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:10/2 (1.4 Ovs)
|4.6 : Jaison Jerome to Balaji Pai, Six! Played towards mid off.
|4.5 : Jaison Jerome to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|4.4 : Jaison Jerome to Kieron Ferrary, No run.
|4.3 : Jaison Jerome to Kieron Ferrary, No run.
|4.2 : Jaison Jerome to Balaji Pai, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.1 : Jaison Jerome to Balaji Pai, No run, played towards point.
|3.6 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, Leg bye.
|3.5 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, Four! Played towards covers.
|3.4 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.3 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, Wide.
|3.2 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, No run.
|3.1 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, No run.
|2.6 : Waseem Abbas to Kieron Ferrary, No run.
|2.5 : Waseem Abbas to Kieron Ferrary, No run, played towards third man.
|Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, 2 Wides.
|Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, Wide.
|2.4 : Waseem Abbas to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards third man.
|2.3 : Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
|2.2 : Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, No run, played towards mid on.
|2.1 : Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, No run, played towards covers.
|1.6 : Bilal Muhammad to Kieron Ferrary, No run, played towards covers.
|1.5 : Bilal Muhammad to Kieron Ferrary, No run, played towards mid off.
|Bilal Muhammad to Kieron Ferrary, Wide.
|1.4 : Bilal Muhammad to Louis Bruce, OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
|1.2 : Bilal Muhammad to Louis Bruce, No run.
|1.1 : Bilal Muhammad to Louis Bruce, No run.
|1.4 : Bilal Muhammad to Louis Bruce, Wide.
|1.3 : Bilal Muhammad to Louis Bruce, No run.
|0.6 : Waseem Abbas to Marc Gouws, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|0.5 : Waseem Abbas to Marc Gouws, Four! Played towards third man.
|0.4 : Waseem Abbas to Marc Gouws, No run, played towards covers.
|0.3 : Waseem Abbas to Marc Gouws, No run, played towards point.
|0.2 : Waseem Abbas to Marc Gouws, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|0.1 : Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, 1 run, played towards covers.