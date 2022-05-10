share
Home » Live Cricket Score » Valletta Cup, 2022 » Summary

Malta vs Gibraltar Live Cricket Score, Match 1, Valletta Cup, 2022, May 10, 2022

GIB 34/2 (5)
Live
CRR: 6.8
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 4 . . 4 w | . 0wd . . w 0wd . .
Last bat : Louis Bruceb Bilal Muhammad0(4b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:10/2 (1.4 Ovs)
4.6 : Jaison Jerome to Balaji Pai, Six! Played towards mid off.
4.5 : Jaison Jerome to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards square leg.
4.4 : Jaison Jerome to Kieron Ferrary, No run.
4.3 : Jaison Jerome to Kieron Ferrary, No run.
4.2 : Jaison Jerome to Balaji Pai, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.1 : Jaison Jerome to Balaji Pai, No run, played towards point.
3.6 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, Leg bye.
3.5 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, Four! Played towards covers.
3.4 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.3 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, No run, played towards mid wicket.
Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, Wide.
3.2 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, No run.
3.1 : Bilal Muhammad to Balaji Pai, No run.
2.6 : Waseem Abbas to Kieron Ferrary, No run.
2.5 : Waseem Abbas to Kieron Ferrary, No run, played towards third man.
Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, 2 Wides.
Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, Wide.
2.4 : Waseem Abbas to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards third man.
2.3 : Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
2.2 : Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, No run, played towards mid on.
2.1 : Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, No run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Bilal Muhammad to Kieron Ferrary, No run, played towards covers.
1.5 : Bilal Muhammad to Kieron Ferrary, No run, played towards mid off.
Bilal Muhammad to Kieron Ferrary, Wide.
1.4 : Bilal Muhammad to Louis Bruce, OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
1.2 : Bilal Muhammad to Louis Bruce, No run.
1.1 : Bilal Muhammad to Louis Bruce, No run.
1.4 : Bilal Muhammad to Louis Bruce, Wide.
1.3 : Bilal Muhammad to Louis Bruce, No run.
0.6 : Waseem Abbas to Marc Gouws, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
0.5 : Waseem Abbas to Marc Gouws, Four! Played towards third man.
0.4 : Waseem Abbas to Marc Gouws, No run, played towards covers.
0.3 : Waseem Abbas to Marc Gouws, No run, played towards point.
0.2 : Waseem Abbas to Marc Gouws, Four! Played towards fine leg.
0.1 : Waseem Abbas to Balaji Pai, 1 run, played towards covers.