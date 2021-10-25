|0.1 : Balaji Pai to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.2 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.3 : Balaji Pai to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.4 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, No run.
|0.5 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, No run, played towards mid on.
|0.6 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, No run.
|1.1 : Louis Bruce to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards third man.
|1.2 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, No run, played towards point.
|1.3 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, 1 run, played towards third man.
|1.4 : Louis Bruce to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.5 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|1.6 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, Leg bye.
|2.1 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.2 : Balaji Pai to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards third man.
|2.3 : Balaji Pai to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.4 : Balaji Pai to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|2.5 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, No run, played towards point.
|2.6 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, No run.
|3.1 : Louis Bruce to Bikram Arora, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|3.2 : Louis Bruce to Gopal Chaturvedi, 1 run, played towards third man.
|3.3 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, No run.
|3.4 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, Leg bye.
|3.5 : Louis Bruce to Gopal Chaturvedi, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.6 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
|4.1 : Balaji Pai to Gopal Chaturvedi, 1 run, played towards point.
|4.2 : Balaji Pai to Basil George, No run, played towards third man.
|4.3 : Balaji Pai to Basil George, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.4 : Balaji Pai to Basil George, Bye.
|4.5 : Balaji Pai to Gopal Chaturvedi, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.6 : Balaji Pai to Basil George, No run, played towards covers.
|5.1 : Kenroy Nestor to Gopal Chaturvedi, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|5.2 : Kenroy Nestor to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.3 : Kenroy Nestor to Basil George, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.4 : Kenroy Nestor to Basil George, No run.
|5.5 : Kenroy Nestor to Basil George, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.6 : Kenroy Nestor to Basil George, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
|6.1 : Charles Harrison to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|6.2 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Wide.
|Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Charles Harrison to Samuel Stanislaus, Four! Played towards square leg.
|6.4 : Charles Harrison to Samuel Stanislaus, OUT! There is an LBW appeal made and up goes the umpireâs finger.
|6.5 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid off.
|6.6 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.1 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|7.2 : Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards point.
|7.3 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards third man.
|7.4 : Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, Wide.
|Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, Wide.
|Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, No run.
|7.5 : Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|7.6 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, No run.
|8.1 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, Four! Played towards square leg.
|8.3 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid off.
|8.4 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, Six! Played towards square leg.
|8.5 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run.
|8.6 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid off.
|9.1 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, No run, played towards mid on.
|9.2 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards covers.
|9.3 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, No run.
|9.4 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, No run.
|9.5 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, Wide.
|Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards point.
|9.6 : Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, Wide.
|Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, Wide.
|Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, Four! Played towards point.
|10.1 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards covers.
|10.2 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards covers.
|10.3 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.4 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|10.5 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Wide.
|Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Wide.
|Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards point.
|10.6 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards covers.
|11.1 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards point.
|11.2 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, No run.
|11.3 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.4 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards covers.
|11.5 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.6 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|12.1 : Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards covers.
|12.2 : Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, No run.
|12.3 : Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.4 : Richard Cunningham to Varun Prasath, Wide.
|Richard Cunningham to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.5 : Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.6 : Richard Cunningham to Varun Prasath, No ball and Bye.
|Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|13.1 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid on.
|13.2 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards point.
|13.3 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|13.4 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|13.5 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.6 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards point.
|14.1 : Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|14.2 : Richard Cunningham to Aaftab Khan, Four! Played towards square leg.
|14.3 : Richard Cunningham to Aaftab Khan, No run.
|14.4 : Richard Cunningham to Aaftab Khan, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|14.5 : Richard Cunningham to Aaftab Khan, No run.
|14.6 : Richard Cunningham to Aaftab Khan, No run.
|15.1 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards point.
|15.2 : Andrew Reyes to Aaftab Khan, No run, played towards third man.
|15.3 : Andrew Reyes to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|15.4 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, Six! Played towards mid on.
|15.5 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|15.6 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, Six! Played towards covers.
|16.1 : Balaji Pai to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards point.
|16.2 : Balaji Pai to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.3 : Balaji Pai to Aaftab Khan, No run.
|16.4 : Balaji Pai to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards third man.
|16.5 : Balaji Pai to Varun Prasath, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
|16.6 : Balaji Pai to Bilal Muhammad, No run, played towards mid on.
|17.1 : Louis Bruce to Aaftab Khan, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|17.2 : Louis Bruce to Aaftab Khan, OUT! Good return catch. No oneâs help required.
|17.3 : Louis Bruce to Bilal Muhammad, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|17.4 : Louis Bruce to Waseem Abbas, No run.
|17.5 : Louis Bruce to Waseem Abbas, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|17.6 : Louis Bruce to Bilal Muhammad, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|18.1 : Kenroy Nestor to Bilal Muhammad, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|18.2 : Kenroy Nestor to Bilal Muhammad, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|18.3 : Kenroy Nestor to Jojo Thomas, No run.
|18.4 : Kenroy Nestor to Jojo Thomas, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|18.5 : Kenroy Nestor to Bilal Muhammad, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|18.6 : Kenroy Nestor to Jojo Thomas, Wide.
|Kenroy Nestor to Jojo Thomas, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.