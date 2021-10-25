share
Malta vs Gibraltar Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Gibraltar in Malta, 2 T20I Series, 2021, October 25, 2021

MAL 145/10 (19)
Gibraltar tied with Malta (D/L method)
GIB 57/2 (7.2)
Match over
Commentary :
0.1 : Balaji Pai to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards point.
0.2 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, 1 run, played towards point.
0.3 : Balaji Pai to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards point.
0.4 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, No run.
0.5 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, No run, played towards mid on.
0.6 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, No run.
1.1 : Louis Bruce to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards third man.
1.2 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, No run, played towards point.
1.3 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, 1 run, played towards third man.
1.4 : Louis Bruce to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.5 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
1.6 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, Leg bye.
2.1 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
2.2 : Balaji Pai to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards third man.
2.3 : Balaji Pai to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.4 : Balaji Pai to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
2.5 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, No run, played towards point.
2.6 : Balaji Pai to Zeeshan Khan, No run.
3.1 : Louis Bruce to Bikram Arora, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
3.2 : Louis Bruce to Gopal Chaturvedi, 1 run, played towards third man.
3.3 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, No run.
3.4 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, Leg bye.
3.5 : Louis Bruce to Gopal Chaturvedi, 1 run, played towards point.
3.6 : Louis Bruce to Zeeshan Khan, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
4.1 : Balaji Pai to Gopal Chaturvedi, 1 run, played towards point.
4.2 : Balaji Pai to Basil George, No run, played towards third man.
4.3 : Balaji Pai to Basil George, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.4 : Balaji Pai to Basil George, Bye.
4.5 : Balaji Pai to Gopal Chaturvedi, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.6 : Balaji Pai to Basil George, No run, played towards covers.
5.1 : Kenroy Nestor to Gopal Chaturvedi, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
5.2 : Kenroy Nestor to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.3 : Kenroy Nestor to Basil George, Four! Played towards covers.
5.4 : Kenroy Nestor to Basil George, No run.
5.5 : Kenroy Nestor to Basil George, Four! Played towards covers.
5.6 : Kenroy Nestor to Basil George, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
6.1 : Charles Harrison to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
6.2 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Wide.
Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Charles Harrison to Samuel Stanislaus, Four! Played towards square leg.
6.4 : Charles Harrison to Samuel Stanislaus, OUT! There is an LBW appeal made and up goes the umpireâs finger.
6.5 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid off.
6.6 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid off.
7.1 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards mid on.
7.2 : Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards point.
7.3 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards third man.
7.4 : Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, Wide.
Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, Wide.
Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, No run.
7.5 : Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards square leg.
7.6 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, No run.
8.1 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards covers.
8.2 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, Four! Played towards square leg.
8.3 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid off.
8.4 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, Six! Played towards square leg.
8.5 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run.
8.6 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid off.
9.1 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, No run, played towards mid on.
9.2 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards covers.
9.3 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, No run.
9.4 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, No run.
9.5 : Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, Wide.
Kenroy Nestor to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards point.
9.6 : Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, Wide.
Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, Wide.
Kenroy Nestor to Sam Aquilina, Four! Played towards point.
10.1 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards covers.
10.2 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards covers.
10.3 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards point.
10.4 : Charles Harrison to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards square leg.
10.5 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Wide.
Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Wide.
Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards point.
10.6 : Charles Harrison to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards covers.
11.1 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards point.
11.2 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, No run.
11.3 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.4 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards covers.
11.5 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid off.
11.6 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards mid on.
12.1 : Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards covers.
12.2 : Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, No run.
12.3 : Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.4 : Richard Cunningham to Varun Prasath, Wide.
Richard Cunningham to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.5 : Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.6 : Richard Cunningham to Varun Prasath, No ball and Bye.
Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards mid on.
13.1 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, No run, played towards mid on.
13.2 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards point.
13.3 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
13.4 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
13.5 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.6 : Andrew Reyes to Sam Aquilina, 1 run, played towards point.
14.1 : Richard Cunningham to Sam Aquilina, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
14.2 : Richard Cunningham to Aaftab Khan, Four! Played towards square leg.
14.3 : Richard Cunningham to Aaftab Khan, No run.
14.4 : Richard Cunningham to Aaftab Khan, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
14.5 : Richard Cunningham to Aaftab Khan, No run.
14.6 : Richard Cunningham to Aaftab Khan, No run.
15.1 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards point.
15.2 : Andrew Reyes to Aaftab Khan, No run, played towards third man.
15.3 : Andrew Reyes to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards covers.
15.4 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, Six! Played towards mid on.
15.5 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
15.6 : Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, Six! Played towards covers.
16.1 : Balaji Pai to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards point.
16.2 : Balaji Pai to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
16.3 : Balaji Pai to Aaftab Khan, No run.
16.4 : Balaji Pai to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards third man.
16.5 : Balaji Pai to Varun Prasath, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
16.6 : Balaji Pai to Bilal Muhammad, No run, played towards mid on.
17.1 : Louis Bruce to Aaftab Khan, 2 runs, played towards third man.
17.2 : Louis Bruce to Aaftab Khan, OUT! Good return catch. No oneâs help required.
17.3 : Louis Bruce to Bilal Muhammad, 1 run, played towards mid on.
17.4 : Louis Bruce to Waseem Abbas, No run.
17.5 : Louis Bruce to Waseem Abbas, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
17.6 : Louis Bruce to Bilal Muhammad, 1 run, played towards square leg.
18.1 : Kenroy Nestor to Bilal Muhammad, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
18.2 : Kenroy Nestor to Bilal Muhammad, 1 run, played towards square leg.
18.3 : Kenroy Nestor to Jojo Thomas, No run.
18.4 : Kenroy Nestor to Jojo Thomas, 1 run, played towards mid off.
18.5 : Kenroy Nestor to Bilal Muhammad, 1 run, played towards mid off.
18.6 : Kenroy Nestor to Jojo Thomas, Wide.
Kenroy Nestor to Jojo Thomas, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.