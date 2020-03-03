share
35895L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 » Summary

Malaysia vs Singapore Live Cricket Score, Match 5, ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020, March 3, 2020

SIN 239/3 (20)
Live
CRR: 11.95
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Aryaman Sunilb Syazrul Idrus16(6b2x41x6) SR:266.67, FoW:219/3 (19 Ovs)