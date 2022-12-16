|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|EC Joyce
|105
|135
|8
|1
|77.78
|PR Stirling
|39
|37
|5
|0
|105.41
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Dawlat Zadran
|8.3
|1
|43
|1
|5.06
|Mohammad Nabi
|8
|1
|42
|1
|5.25
|Recent overs : . 1wd . . . . 1 | . . . w 2 . | . . 3 1wd . 1 1
|Last bat : KJ O'Brienc: Zadran b: Zadran75(85b7x40x6) SR:88.24, FoW:173/4 (37.1 Ovs)
|47.3 : Ireland wins by 6 wickets and levels the 5 match ODI series at 1-1
|Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, glances it towards fine leg
|47.2 : Scores are level now
|Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, FOUR, clears his front leg and lofts it over mid off for a boundary
|47.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, two runs, drives it through cover and comes back for the second run to reach his 100
|
100 for Joyce has come from 133 balls with 7 FOURS and 1 SIX
End of over: IRL 230/4 (Stirling 39, Joyce 98)
|46.6 : Ireland needs 7 runs to win. Joyce to take strike on 98
|Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket.
|46.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, two runs, drives it through extra cover for two more runs
|46.4 : Ireland inching closer to leveling the series
|Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, FOUR, makes room and drives it over extra cover for a boundary
|46.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, punches it towards long on
|46.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, makes room and cuts it towards deep cover
|46.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it straight. The ball hits the stumps and deflects towards mid off
End of over: IRL 221/4 (Stirling 32, Joyce 96)
|45.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a single.
|45.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short cover
|45.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, pulls it to the mid wicket fielder
|45.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
|45.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, one run, tries to pull but gets a top edge over the bowler's head
|45.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, drive sit back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 219/4 (Stirling 31, Joyce 95)
|44.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, pushes it back to the bowler.
|44.5 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, sweeps it through backward square leg for a single
|44.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, cuts it to the short third man fielder
|44.3 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, defends it from the crease
|44.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, makes room and drives it towards wide long off
|44.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, APPEAL, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
End of over: IRL 217/4 (Stirling 30, Joyce 94)
|43.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|43.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, drives it towards cover point. A good diving stop from the fielder
|43.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, cuts it to the cover fielder
|43.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, FOUR, pulls this short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
|43.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|43.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, one run, drives it towards deep cover
End of over: IRL 211/4 (Stirling 25, Joyce 93)
|42.6 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, three runs, goes on the back foot and cuts it through backward point for three runs.
|42.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards the long off fielder
|42.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, goes back and cuts it through point for a single
|42.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, goes back and cuts it towards deep cover
|42.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
|42.1 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, goes back and cuts it towards deep point
End of over: IRL 204/4 (Stirling 20, Joyce 91)
|41.6 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, punches it towards deep cover.
|41.5 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|41.4 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, punches it towards long off
|41.3 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, drives it towards long on
|41.2 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, defends it from the crease
|41.1 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, FOUR, comes forward and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary
|
Rashid Khan to Stirling, FOUR
End of over: IRL 197/4 (Stirling 14, Joyce 90)
|40.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, FOUR, goes back and cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
|40.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, drives it to the extra cover fielder
|40.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, pushes it towards long on
|40.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, FOUR, hangs back and slices this short ball over extra cover for a boundary
|40.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, punches it towards long on for a single
|40.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, drives it towards point for a single
End of over: IRL 186/4 (Stirling 8, Joyce 85)
|39.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, two runs, pushes it through cover and comes back for the 2nd run.
|Nabi comes back to bowl
|39.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives this low full toss straight back to the bowler
|39.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
|39.3 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, FOUR, goes on the back foot and smashes this short ball over extra cover for a boundary
|39.2 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|39.1 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, turns it to the mid wicket fielder
End of over: IRL 179/4 (Stirling 3, Joyce 83)
|38.6 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single.
|Rashid Khan is back
|38.5 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|38.4 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|38.3 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, drives it through cover for a single
|38.2 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, pushes it towards short third man for a single
|38.1 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, goes back and drives it towards deep point
End of over: IRL 175/4 (Stirling 1, Joyce 81)
|37.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, knocks it into the gap at cover for a quick single.
|37.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, one run, drives it towards backward point for a single
|37.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, hangs back and defends it to the point fielder
|37.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, tries to pull the short ball but misses
|37.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|37.1 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, OUT, no run, drives it in the air towards cover but straight to the fielder. Najibullah Zadran takes the catch,
End of over: IRL 173/3 (Joyce 80, O'Brien 75)
|36.6 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, gives the charge and lofts it straight. Long off fielder collects it on the bounce.
|36.5 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|36.4 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short leg
|36.3 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, two runs, makes room and lofts it straight down the ground for two runs
|36.2 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, drives it towards square leg
|36.1 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, makes room and drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: IRL 169/3 (Joyce 77, O'Brien 74)
|35.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, punches it towards extra cover. A fumble allows a single.
|35.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|35.4 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, gives the charge and drives it through cover for a single
|35.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
|35.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives this low full toss to the long on fielder
|35.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
End of over: IRL 164/3 (Joyce 74, O'Brien 72)
|34.6 : Drinks Break
|Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|34.5 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, looks to drive but misses
|34.4 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
|34.3 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|34.2 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, comes down the track and blocks it back to the bowler
|34.1 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
End of over: IRL 160/3 (Joyce 73, O'Brien 69)
|33.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, cuts it towards short third man.
|33.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|33.4 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, lofts it past the bowler towards long off
|33.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, cuts it towards point for a quick single
|33.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards mid wicket
|Highest Partnership for Ireland for any wicket in Ireland
|33.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: IRL 157/3 (Joyce 72, O'Brien 67)
|32.6 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, drives it past the extra cover fielder.
|32.5 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|32.4 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|32.3 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, defends it from the crease
|32.2 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it into the fine leg fence
|32.1 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, FOUR, comes forward and lofts it straight down the ground for a boundary
|
Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, SIX, comes forward and lofts it straight down the ground for SIX
End of over: IRL 148/3 (Joyce 72, O'Brien 58)
|31.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, turns it towards square leg.
|31.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the cover fielder
|31.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|31.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|31.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|31.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
End of over: IRL 146/3 (Joyce 71, O'Brien 57)
|30.6 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|30.5 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|30.4 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|30.3 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, turns it towards square leg
|30.2 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards backward point
|30.1 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long on
End of over: IRL 144/3 (Joyce 70, O'Brien 56)
|29.6 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards extra cover for a single.
|29.5 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, wide, a high bouncer and called wide
|Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards point for a quick single
|29.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, punches it nicely but finds the point fielder
|29.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, wide, a high bouncer and called a wide
|Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, SIX, pulls this short ball over deep mid wicket for SIX
|29.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run
|29.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 134/3 (Joyce 63, O'Brien 55)
|28.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|28.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, opens the face of the bat drives it towards square third man
|28.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it to the square leg fielder
|28.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|28.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it to third man fence
|28.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 128/3 (Joyce 58, O'Brien 54)
|27.6 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket.
|27.5 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, FOUR, drives it straight down the ground through mid on. Timing is superb and the ball tickles into the fence
|27.4 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long on
|27.3 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|27.2 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|27.1 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|
Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards mid on
End of over: IRL 123/3 (Joyce 54, O'Brien 53)
|26.6 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, pushes it just wide of the bowler towards long off for a single.
|26.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, pushes it past the bowler towards long off
|26.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|26.3 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|26.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a single
|26.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, comes forward and pushes it to the long on fielder
End of over: IRL 118/3 (Joyce 52, O'Brien 50)
|25.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards mid on for a single. 50 comes up for O'Brien and it has come from 54 balls with 5 FOURS.
|25.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, two runs, works it through backward square leg
|25.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, drives it through backward point
|25.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|25.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, looks to punch it off the back foot but misses
|25.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IRL 114/3 (Joyce 51, O'Brien 47)
|24.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it to the long on fielder.
|24.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|24.4 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long off
|24.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, glances it towards fine leg for a single to reach his fifty from 68 balls with 4 FOURS
|24.2 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|24.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 110/3 (Joyce 49, O'Brien 45)
|23.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, pulls the short ball over mid wicket for a boundary.
|23.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|23.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|23.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|23.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
|23.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
End of over: IRL 104/3 (Joyce 44, O'Brien 44)
|22.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it to the long off fielder.
|22.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, pushes it towards the off side
|22.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
|22.3 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep point
|22.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards point
|22.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long on
End of over: IRL 100/3 (Joyce 42, O'Brien 42)
|21.6 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run.
|100 comes up for Ireland
|Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep cover for a single.
|21.5 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|21.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it down towards long on
|21.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|21.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|21.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, APPEAL, no run, bends down and tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
End of over: IRL 97/3 (Joyce 41, O'Brien 40)
|20.6 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the long on fielder.
|20.5 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, FOUR, lofts it inside out over extra cover for a boundary
|20.4 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
|20.3 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, one run, turns it towards square leg
|20.2 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, FOUR, goes on the back foot and pulls this short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
|20.1 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 86/3 (Joyce 36, O'Brien 34)
|19.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, defends it towards cover.
|19.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, looks to defend but misses
|19.4 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, sweeps it towards short fine leg
|19.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, looks to flick but misses
|19.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
|19.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, pulls the short ball through mid wicket for a single
End of over: IRL 83/3 (Joyce 35, O'Brien 32)
|18.6 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep cover.
|18.5 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, two runs, comes forward and lofts it through extra cover for tow runs
|18.4 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|18.3 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards point
|18.2 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
|18.1 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, no run, flicks it towards mid wicket
End of over: IRL 79/3 (Joyce 34, O'Brien 29)
|17.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, turns it towards mid wicket.
|17.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|17.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|17.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards cover
|Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, drives it towards cover
|17.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, pushes it towards cover
|17.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
End of over: IRL 76/3 (Joyce 32, O'Brien 28)
|16.6 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
|Drinks Break
|16.5 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long on
|16.4 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|16.3 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards short fine leg
|16.2 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, two runs, drives it towards wide long off
|16.1 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, one run, drives it through square leg
End of over: IRL 67/3 (Joyce 30, O'Brien 22)
|15.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder.
|15.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, cuts it through cover
|15.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short cover
|15.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards extra cover
|15.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it nicely through wide mid off for a boundary
|15.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, three runs, flicks it through square leg for three runs
End of over: IRL 58/3 (Joyce 26, O'Brien 17)
|14.6 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, turns it towards short fine leg.
|14.5 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for a boundary
|14.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
|14.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|14.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|14.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|Rashid Khan to O'Brien, wide, down the leg side
|
50 comes up for Ireland
End of over: IRL 49/3 (Joyce 24, O'Brien 11)
|13.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|13.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket
|13.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|13.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, pushes it towards mid off
|13.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards cover
|13.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 48/3 (Joyce 24, O'Brien 10)
|12.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it towards point.
|12.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it towards point
|12.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|12.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|12.2 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it through point for a single
|12.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it through extra cover for a single
End of over: IRL 46/3 (Joyce 23, O'Brien 9)
|11.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, pushes it towards cover point.
|11.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards short leg
|11.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards short cover
|11.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, two runs, works it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
|11.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man
|11.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, comes forward and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
End of over: IRL 39/3 (Joyce 18, O'Brien 7)
|10.6 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, FOUR, looks to drive but gets an outside edge that rolls into the third man fence.
|10.5 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
|10.4 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, looks to flick but misses
|10.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards cover point
|10.2 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drive sit through cover for a single
|10.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it past the bowler towards long off
End of over: IRL 32/3 (Joyce 16, O'Brien 2)
|9.6 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, no run, defends it off the crease.
|9.5 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, two runs, drives it through point for a couple of runs
|9.4 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|9.3 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
|9.2 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|9.1 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 29/3 (Joyce 15, O'Brien 0)
|8.6 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards cover.
|8.5 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, pushes it to the mid off fielder
|8.4 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, pushes it to the mid wicket fielder
|8.3 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, drives it towards the square leg fielder
|8.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Poynter, OUT, no run, bends down and sweeps it in the air towards square leg. Najibullah takes the catch
|8.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Poynter, no run, pushes it towards mid on
End of over: IRL 29/2 (Joyce 15, Poynter 3)
|7.6 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|7.5 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, two runs, cuts it down towards square third man
|7.4 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump
|7.3 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, one run, cuts it down towards square third man
|7.2 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|7.1 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards mid off
End of over: IRL 26/2 (Joyce 13, Poynter 2)
|6.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, Joyce prods across and defends it towards mid-off.
|6.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, FOUR, swivels across, rolls his wrists over and pulls it past square leg for a boundary
|6.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, two runs, leans forward and pushes it to the left of mid-off, comes back for the second run
|6.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, Joyce presses across and defends it with a straight bat
|6.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Poynter, one run, Poynter drops it in front of cover-point for a quick single
|6.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Poynter, no run, pushes it towards the point fielder
|
Dawlat Zadran to Poynter, wide, down the leg side
End of over: IRL 17/2 (Joyce 6, Poynter 1)
|5.6 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards point.
|5.5 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, wide, down the leg side
|5.4 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, drives it towards the cover fielder
|5.3 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, two runs, drives it towards extra cover for a quick single. A shy at the bowler's end and one extra run taken
|5.6 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, one run, pushes it towards cover point.
|5.5 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, wide, down the leg side
|5.4 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, drives it towards the cover fielder
|5.3 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards extra cover for a quick single
|5.2 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, one run, cuts it down towards square third man
|5.1 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|
Hamid Hassan to Poynter, wide, slides this one down the leg side
End of over: IRL 13/2 (Joyce 5, Poynter 0)
|4.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|4.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, looks to swing it towards the leg side but misses
|4.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, leaves it for the keeper again
|4.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|4.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, Joyce gets behind the line and defends
|4.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IRL 13/2 (Joyce 5, Poynter 0)
|3.6 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|3.4 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, nips back in from a short of a good length, beats Poynter for pace and hits him high on the body
|3.3 : Hamid Hassan to Terry, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld
|Hamid Hassan to Terry, no run, defends it off the back foot
|3.1 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards mid off for a quick single
End of over: IRL 10/1 (Joyce 4, Terry 3)
|2.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover point.
|2.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Terry, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
|2.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Terry, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, three runs, flicks it through square leg and comes back for the third run
|2.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keeper
|2.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pad
End of over: IRL 4/1 (Joyce 0, Terry 2)
|1.6 : Hamid Hassan to Terry, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|1.5 : Hamid Hassan to Terry, two runs, flicks it through square leg for a couple of runs
|1.4 : Hamid Hassan to Porterfield, OUT, no run
|1.3 : Hamid Hassan to Porterfield, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|1.2 : Hamid Hassan to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|1.1 : Hamid Hassan to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IRL 2/0 (Porterfield 1, Joyce 0)
|0.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, one run, Porterfield swivels across and helps it along towards long leg for a single.
|0.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|0.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|0.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, Porterfield gets forward and defends it towards mid-off
|0.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, Porterfield gets half-forward and defends it towards the on-side
|0.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, wide, down the leg side
|Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, Porterfield gets half-forward and defends