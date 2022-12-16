share
51933L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022 » Summary

Malaysia vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, Match 3, Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022, December 16, 2022

QAT 237/4 (47.3) , 44/6 (7.4)
Live
CRR: 5.74
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
EC Joyce 105 135 8 1 77.78
PR Stirling 39 37 5 0 105.41
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Dawlat Zadran 8.3 1 43 1 5.06
Mohammad Nabi 8 1 42 1 5.25
Recent overs : . 1wd . . . . 1 | . . . w 2 . | . . 3 1wd . 1 1
Last bat : KJ O'Brienc: Zadran b: Zadran75(85b7x40x6) SR:88.24, FoW:173/4 (37.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
47.3 : Ireland wins by 6 wickets and levels the 5 match ODI series at 1-1
Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, glances it towards fine leg
47.2 : Scores are level now
Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, FOUR, clears his front leg and lofts it over mid off for a boundary
47.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, two runs, drives it through cover and comes back for the second run to reach his 100
100 for Joyce has come from 133 balls with 7 FOURS and 1 SIX
End of over: IRL 230/4 (Stirling 39, Joyce 98)
46.6 : Ireland needs 7 runs to win. Joyce to take strike on 98
Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket.
46.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, two runs, drives it through extra cover for two more runs
46.4 : Ireland inching closer to leveling the series
Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, FOUR, makes room and drives it over extra cover for a boundary
46.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, punches it towards long on
46.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, makes room and cuts it towards deep cover
46.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it straight. The ball hits the stumps and deflects towards mid off
End of over: IRL 221/4 (Stirling 32, Joyce 96)
45.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a single.
45.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short cover
45.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, pulls it to the mid wicket fielder
45.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
45.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, one run, tries to pull but gets a top edge over the bowler's head
45.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, drive sit back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 219/4 (Stirling 31, Joyce 95)
44.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, pushes it back to the bowler.
44.5 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, sweeps it through backward square leg for a single
44.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, cuts it to the short third man fielder
44.3 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, defends it from the crease
44.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, makes room and drives it towards wide long off
44.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, APPEAL, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
End of over: IRL 217/4 (Stirling 30, Joyce 94)
43.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
43.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, drives it towards cover point. A good diving stop from the fielder
43.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, cuts it to the cover fielder
43.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, FOUR, pulls this short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
43.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
43.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, one run, drives it towards deep cover
End of over: IRL 211/4 (Stirling 25, Joyce 93)
42.6 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, three runs, goes on the back foot and cuts it through backward point for three runs.
42.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards the long off fielder
42.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, goes back and cuts it through point for a single
42.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, goes back and cuts it towards deep cover
42.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
42.1 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, goes back and cuts it towards deep point
End of over: IRL 204/4 (Stirling 20, Joyce 91)
41.6 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, punches it towards deep cover.
41.5 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, defends it back to the bowler
41.4 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, punches it towards long off
41.3 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, drives it towards long on
41.2 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, defends it from the crease
41.1 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, FOUR, comes forward and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary
Rashid Khan to Stirling, FOUR
End of over: IRL 197/4 (Stirling 14, Joyce 90)
40.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, FOUR, goes back and cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
40.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, drives it to the extra cover fielder
40.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, pushes it towards long on
40.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, FOUR, hangs back and slices this short ball over extra cover for a boundary
40.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, punches it towards long on for a single
40.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, drives it towards point for a single
End of over: IRL 186/4 (Stirling 8, Joyce 85)
39.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, two runs, pushes it through cover and comes back for the 2nd run.
Nabi comes back to bowl
39.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives this low full toss straight back to the bowler
39.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
39.3 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, FOUR, goes on the back foot and smashes this short ball over extra cover for a boundary
39.2 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, defends it back to the bowler
39.1 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, turns it to the mid wicket fielder
End of over: IRL 179/4 (Stirling 3, Joyce 83)
38.6 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single.
Rashid Khan is back
38.5 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
38.4 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
38.3 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, drives it through cover for a single
38.2 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, pushes it towards short third man for a single
38.1 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, goes back and drives it towards deep point
End of over: IRL 175/4 (Stirling 1, Joyce 81)
37.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, knocks it into the gap at cover for a quick single.
37.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, one run, drives it towards backward point for a single
37.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, hangs back and defends it to the point fielder
37.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, tries to pull the short ball but misses
37.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
37.1 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, OUT, no run, drives it in the air towards cover but straight to the fielder. Najibullah Zadran takes the catch,
End of over: IRL 173/3 (Joyce 80, O'Brien 75)
36.6 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, gives the charge and lofts it straight. Long off fielder collects it on the bounce.
36.5 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
36.4 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short leg
36.3 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, two runs, makes room and lofts it straight down the ground for two runs
36.2 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, drives it towards square leg
36.1 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, makes room and drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: IRL 169/3 (Joyce 77, O'Brien 74)
35.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, punches it towards extra cover. A fumble allows a single.
35.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
35.4 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, gives the charge and drives it through cover for a single
35.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
35.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives this low full toss to the long on fielder
35.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
End of over: IRL 164/3 (Joyce 74, O'Brien 72)
34.6 : Drinks Break
Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
34.5 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, looks to drive but misses
34.4 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
34.3 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, drives it towards deep cover
34.2 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, comes down the track and blocks it back to the bowler
34.1 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
End of over: IRL 160/3 (Joyce 73, O'Brien 69)
33.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, cuts it towards short third man.
33.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
33.4 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, lofts it past the bowler towards long off
33.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, cuts it towards point for a quick single
33.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards mid wicket
Highest Partnership for Ireland for any wicket in Ireland
33.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: IRL 157/3 (Joyce 72, O'Brien 67)
32.6 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, drives it past the extra cover fielder.
32.5 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
32.4 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
32.3 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, defends it from the crease
32.2 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it into the fine leg fence
32.1 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, FOUR, comes forward and lofts it straight down the ground for a boundary
Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, SIX, comes forward and lofts it straight down the ground for SIX
End of over: IRL 148/3 (Joyce 72, O'Brien 58)
31.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, turns it towards square leg.
31.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the cover fielder
31.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
31.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
31.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, defends it back to the bowler
31.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
End of over: IRL 146/3 (Joyce 71, O'Brien 57)
30.6 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
30.5 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
30.4 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
30.3 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, turns it towards square leg
30.2 : Rahmat Shah to Joyce, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards backward point
30.1 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long on
End of over: IRL 144/3 (Joyce 70, O'Brien 56)
29.6 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards extra cover for a single.
29.5 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, wide, a high bouncer and called wide
Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards point for a quick single
29.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, punches it nicely but finds the point fielder
29.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, wide, a high bouncer and called a wide
Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, SIX, pulls this short ball over deep mid wicket for SIX
29.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run
29.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 134/3 (Joyce 63, O'Brien 55)
28.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
28.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, opens the face of the bat drives it towards square third man
28.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it to the square leg fielder
28.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
28.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it to third man fence
28.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 128/3 (Joyce 58, O'Brien 54)
27.6 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket.
27.5 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, FOUR, drives it straight down the ground through mid on. Timing is superb and the ball tickles into the fence
27.4 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long on
27.3 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
27.2 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
27.1 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards mid on
End of over: IRL 123/3 (Joyce 54, O'Brien 53)
26.6 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, pushes it just wide of the bowler towards long off for a single.
26.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, pushes it past the bowler towards long off
26.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
26.3 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
26.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a single
26.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, comes forward and pushes it to the long on fielder
End of over: IRL 118/3 (Joyce 52, O'Brien 50)
25.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards mid on for a single. 50 comes up for O'Brien and it has come from 54 balls with 5 FOURS.
25.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, two runs, works it through backward square leg
25.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, drives it through backward point
25.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
25.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, looks to punch it off the back foot but misses
25.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IRL 114/3 (Joyce 51, O'Brien 47)
24.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it to the long on fielder.
24.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it to the point fielder
24.4 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long off
24.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, glances it towards fine leg for a single to reach his fifty from 68 balls with 4 FOURS
24.2 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
24.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 110/3 (Joyce 49, O'Brien 45)
23.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, pulls the short ball over mid wicket for a boundary.
23.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
23.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it to the point fielder
23.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the mid on fielder
23.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
23.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
End of over: IRL 104/3 (Joyce 44, O'Brien 44)
22.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it to the long off fielder.
22.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, pushes it towards the off side
22.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
22.3 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep point
22.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards point
22.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long on
End of over: IRL 100/3 (Joyce 42, O'Brien 42)
21.6 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run.
100 comes up for Ireland
Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep cover for a single.
21.5 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
21.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it down towards long on
21.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
21.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
21.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, APPEAL, no run, bends down and tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
End of over: IRL 97/3 (Joyce 41, O'Brien 40)
20.6 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the long on fielder.
20.5 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, FOUR, lofts it inside out over extra cover for a boundary
20.4 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
20.3 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, one run, turns it towards square leg
20.2 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, FOUR, goes on the back foot and pulls this short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
20.1 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 86/3 (Joyce 36, O'Brien 34)
19.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, defends it towards cover.
19.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, looks to defend but misses
19.4 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, sweeps it towards short fine leg
19.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, looks to flick but misses
19.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
19.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, pulls the short ball through mid wicket for a single
End of over: IRL 83/3 (Joyce 35, O'Brien 32)
18.6 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep cover.
18.5 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, two runs, comes forward and lofts it through extra cover for tow runs
18.4 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
18.3 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards point
18.2 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
18.1 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, no run, flicks it towards mid wicket
End of over: IRL 79/3 (Joyce 34, O'Brien 29)
17.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, turns it towards mid wicket.
17.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives it back to the bowler
17.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
17.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards cover
Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, drives it towards cover
17.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, pushes it towards cover
17.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
End of over: IRL 76/3 (Joyce 32, O'Brien 28)
16.6 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
Drinks Break
16.5 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long on
16.4 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
16.3 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards short fine leg
16.2 : Samiullah Shenwari to O'Brien, two runs, drives it towards wide long off
16.1 : Samiullah Shenwari to Joyce, one run, drives it through square leg
End of over: IRL 67/3 (Joyce 30, O'Brien 22)
15.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder.
15.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, cuts it through cover
15.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short cover
15.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards extra cover
15.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it nicely through wide mid off for a boundary
15.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, three runs, flicks it through square leg for three runs
End of over: IRL 58/3 (Joyce 26, O'Brien 17)
14.6 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, turns it towards short fine leg.
14.5 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for a boundary
14.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
14.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
14.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
14.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
Rashid Khan to O'Brien, wide, down the leg side
50 comes up for Ireland
End of over: IRL 49/3 (Joyce 24, O'Brien 11)
13.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
13.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket
13.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the point fielder
13.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, pushes it towards mid off
13.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards cover
13.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 48/3 (Joyce 24, O'Brien 10)
12.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it towards point.
12.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it towards point
12.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
12.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
12.2 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it through point for a single
12.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it through extra cover for a single
End of over: IRL 46/3 (Joyce 23, O'Brien 9)
11.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, pushes it towards cover point.
11.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards short leg
11.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards short cover
11.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, two runs, works it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
11.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man
11.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, comes forward and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
End of over: IRL 39/3 (Joyce 18, O'Brien 7)
10.6 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, FOUR, looks to drive but gets an outside edge that rolls into the third man fence.
10.5 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
10.4 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, looks to flick but misses
10.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards cover point
10.2 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drive sit through cover for a single
10.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it past the bowler towards long off
End of over: IRL 32/3 (Joyce 16, O'Brien 2)
9.6 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, no run, defends it off the crease.
9.5 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, two runs, drives it through point for a couple of runs
9.4 : Hamid Hassan to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
9.3 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
9.2 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
9.1 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 29/3 (Joyce 15, O'Brien 0)
8.6 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards cover.
8.5 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, pushes it to the mid off fielder
8.4 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, pushes it to the mid wicket fielder
8.3 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, drives it towards the square leg fielder
8.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Poynter, OUT, no run, bends down and sweeps it in the air towards square leg. Najibullah takes the catch
8.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Poynter, no run, pushes it towards mid on
End of over: IRL 29/2 (Joyce 15, Poynter 3)
7.6 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
7.5 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, two runs, cuts it down towards square third man
7.4 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump
7.3 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, one run, cuts it down towards square third man
7.2 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
7.1 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards mid off
End of over: IRL 26/2 (Joyce 13, Poynter 2)
6.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, Joyce prods across and defends it towards mid-off.
6.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, FOUR, swivels across, rolls his wrists over and pulls it past square leg for a boundary
6.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, two runs, leans forward and pushes it to the left of mid-off, comes back for the second run
6.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, Joyce presses across and defends it with a straight bat
6.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Poynter, one run, Poynter drops it in front of cover-point for a quick single
6.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Poynter, no run, pushes it towards the point fielder
Dawlat Zadran to Poynter, wide, down the leg side
End of over: IRL 17/2 (Joyce 6, Poynter 1)
5.6 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards point.
Hamid Hassan to Joyce, one run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover point.
5.5 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, wide, down the leg side
Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
5.4 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, no run, drives it towards the cover fielder
5.3 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, two runs, drives it towards extra cover for a quick single. A shy at the bowler's end and one extra run taken
5.6 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, one run, pushes it towards cover point.
Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, hangs back and pushes it to the point fielder.
5.5 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, wide, down the leg side
Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, defends it back to the bowler
5.4 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, drives it towards the cover fielder
5.3 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards extra cover for a quick single
5.2 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, one run, cuts it down towards square third man
5.1 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, lets it go outside off stump
Hamid Hassan to Poynter, wide, slides this one down the leg side
End of over: IRL 13/2 (Joyce 5, Poynter 0)
4.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
4.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, looks to swing it towards the leg side but misses
4.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, leaves it for the keeper again
4.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, lets it go outside off stump
4.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, Joyce gets behind the line and defends
4.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IRL 13/2 (Joyce 5, Poynter 0)
3.6 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
3.5 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, wide, too far outside off stump
Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, lets it go outside off stump
3.4 : Hamid Hassan to Poynter, no run, nips back in from a short of a good length, beats Poynter for pace and hits him high on the body
3.3 : Hamid Hassan to Terry, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld
3.2 : Hamid Hassan to Terry, wide
Hamid Hassan to Terry, no run, defends it off the back foot
3.1 : Hamid Hassan to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards mid off for a quick single
End of over: IRL 10/1 (Joyce 4, Terry 3)
2.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover point.
2.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Terry, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
2.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Terry, no run, defends it to the point fielder
2.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Terry, wide, down the leg side
Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, three runs, flicks it through square leg and comes back for the third run
2.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keeper
2.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pad
End of over: IRL 4/1 (Joyce 0, Terry 2)
1.6 : Hamid Hassan to Terry, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
1.5 : Hamid Hassan to Terry, two runs, flicks it through square leg for a couple of runs
1.4 : Hamid Hassan to Porterfield, OUT, no run
1.3 : Hamid Hassan to Porterfield, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
1.2 : Hamid Hassan to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
1.1 : Hamid Hassan to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IRL 2/0 (Porterfield 1, Joyce 0)
0.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, one run, Porterfield swivels across and helps it along towards long leg for a single.
0.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
0.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
0.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, Porterfield gets forward and defends it towards mid-off
0.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, Porterfield gets half-forward and defends it towards the on-side
0.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, wide, down the leg side
Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, Porterfield gets half-forward and defends