share
47265L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Nepal T20I Tri-Series, 2022 » Summary

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score, Match 5, Nepal T20I Tri-Series, 2022, April 1, 2022

MAL 4/0 (1)
Live
CRR: 4
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 2 . . 1 1 .
Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
Commentary :
0.6 : Chad Soper to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
0.5 : Chad Soper to Zubaidi Zulkifle, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0.4 : Chad Soper to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards point.
0.3 : Chad Soper to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Chad Soper to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
0.1 : Chad Soper to Virandeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.