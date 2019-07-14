share
33452L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Nepal in Malaysia, 2 T20I Series, 2019 » Summary

Malaysia vs Nepal Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Nepal in Malaysia, 2 T20I Series, 2019, July 14, 2019

MAL 156/6 (18.2)
Malaysia need 18 runs in 10 balls at 10.8 rpo
NEP 173/6 (20)
Live
CRR: 8.65
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Aminuddin Ramlyc Sompal Kami b Paras Khadka24(11b0x43x6) SR:218.18, FoW:136/6 (17 Ovs)