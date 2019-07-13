Photos
3345
1
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Nepal in Malaysia, 2 T20I Series, 2019
» Summary
Malaysia vs Nepal Live Cricket Score, 1st T20, Nepal in Malaysia, 2 T20I Series, 2019, July 13, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
NEP
35/1
(5)
Nepal need 94 runs in 90 balls at 6.26 rpo
MAL
128/9
(20)
Live
CRR:
6.4
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Pradeep Aireec Anwar Rahman b Fitri Sham8(17b0x41x6) SR:47.06, FoW:29/1 (4.3 Ovs)