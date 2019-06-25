Photos
3305
2
F
Malaysia vs Maldives Live Cricket Score, Match 2, Malaysia Tri-Series, 2019, June 25, 2019
MAL
186/5
(20)
Malaysia beat Maldives by 73 runs
MDV
113/10
(16.3)
Match over
