Malawi vs Kenya Live Cricket Score, Match 4, Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2022, September 16, 2022

KEN 40/2 (7.3)
Live
CRR: 5.33
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . . . 4 . | 1 . . . 1 .
Last bat : Sukhdeep Singhc Chisomo Chete b Sami Sohail22(22b2x41x6) SR:100.00, FoW:36/2 (6.3 Ovs)
Commentary :
7.3 : Blessings Pondani to Irfan Karim, No run, played towards point.
7.2 : Blessings Pondani to Rakep Patel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
7.1 : Blessings Pondani to Rakep Patel, No run.
6.6 : Sami Sohail to Rakep Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.5 : Sami Sohail to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards point.
6.4 : Sami Sohail to Rakep Patel, 1 run, played towards point.
6.3 : Sami Sohail to Sukhdeep Singh, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
6.2 : Sami Sohail to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.1 : Sami Sohail to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
5.6 : Blessings Pondani to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : Blessings Pondani to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
5.4 : Blessings Pondani to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards third man.
5.3 : Blessings Pondani to Irfan Karim, No run, played towards covers.
5.2 : Blessings Pondani to Irfan Karim, Four! Played towards point.
5.1 : Blessings Pondani to Irfan Karim, No run, played towards point.
4.6 : Sami Sohail to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
4.5 : Sami Sohail to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
4.4 : Sami Sohail to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards square leg.
Sami Sohail to Sukhdeep Singh, 3 Wides.
4.3 : Sami Sohail to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
4.2 : Sami Sohail to Sukhdeep Singh, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
4.1 : Sami Sohail to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
3.6 : Blessings Pondani to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
3.5 : Blessings Pondani to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
3.4 : Blessings Pondani to Irfan Karim, No run.
3.3 : Blessings Pondani to Rushab Patel, OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
3.2 : Blessings Pondani to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards point.
3.1 : Blessings Pondani to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
2.6 : Daniel Jakiel to Rushab Patel, No run.
1.5 : Blessings Pondani to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
1.4 : Blessings Pondani to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.3 : Blessings Pondani to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Blessings Pondani to Rushab Patel, No run.
1.1 : Blessings Pondani to Rushab Patel, No run.
0.5 : Daniel Jakiel to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
0.4 : Daniel Jakiel to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards point.
0.3 : Daniel Jakiel to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Daniel Jakiel to Rushab Patel, Leg bye.
0.1 : Daniel Jakiel to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
2.5 : Daniel Jakiel to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards point.
2.4 : Daniel Jakiel to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
2.3 : Daniel Jakiel to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
2.2 : Daniel Jakiel to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.1 : Daniel Jakiel to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
1.6 : Blessings Pondani to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards third man.
Daniel Jakiel to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.