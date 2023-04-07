|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 2 . 1 1 6 | . 1 1 1 1 1
|Last bat : Mayank Agarwalc Marcus Stoinis b Krunal Pandya8(7b1x40x6) SR:114.29, FoW:21/1 (2.5 Ovs)
|4.5 : Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, Four!
|4.4 : Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, Slightly short once again and into the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ pushes this towards mid off.Â
|4.3 : Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, Bowls this quick and on a shortish length, into the pads. Anmolpreet SinghÂ looks to whip this away but misses.Â
|4.2 : Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, Floats this one full and outside the off pole. Rahul Tripathi eases this to wide long off and takes one.Â
|4.1 : Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, Krunal PandyaÂ tosses this one full and into the stumps. Rahul TripathiÂ gets squared up and taps this into the off side.Â
|3.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, A tad bit short and outside the off stump. Anmolpreet SinghÂ cross-bats this firmly to the mid off fielder.Â
|Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, WIDE! Bangs this in short and outside the off pole as he sees the batter giving him the charge. Anmolpreet SinghÂ lets this go at the last moment and the umpire call this wide.Â
|3.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rahul Tripathi, Goes a touch fuller this time and outside the off pole. Rahul TripathiÂ taps this with soft hands towards mid off and takes a run.Â
|3.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rahul Tripathi, Continues to bowl on a good length and outside the off stump. Rahul TripathiÂ dabs this towards the point fielder.Â
|3.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rahul Tripathi, Delivers this wider outside the off stump. Rahul TripathiÂ knocks this towards backward point and some good fielding prevents them from taking a single.Â
|3.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, This is on a good length as well and outside the off pole. Anmolpreet SinghÂ pushes this to mid off and takes a quick run.Â
|3.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, Bowls this one a good length and just outside the off stump. Anmolpreet SinghÂ looks to play at it and gets beaten on the outside edge by the lack of bounce.Â
|0.4 : Kyle Mayers to Mayank Agarwal, This is on a good length as well and just outside the off pole. Mayank AgarwalÂ flicks this through square leg for one.Â
|0.3 : Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, Bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ looks to work this leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball roles into the off side and the take a run.Â
|0.2 : Kyle Mayers to Mayank Agarwal, Mayank AgarwalÂ opens his account as well! Kyle MayersÂ delivers this outside off on a good length. Mayank AgarwalÂ dabs this towards cover and a misfield allows the batters to take a single.Â
|0.1 : Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, Kyle MayersÂ begins with a fullish delivery served outside the off stump and nipping back in. Anmolpreet SinghÂ clips this towards deep square leg for a single to get off the mark.Â
|2.6 : Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, Bowls an arm ball into the stumps at a shorter length. Rahul TripathiÂ goes on the back foot and just about manages to keep the ball out.Â
|2.5 : Rahul TripathiÂ comes in at number 3.Â
|Krunal Pandya to Mayank Agarwal, OUT! CAUGHT! Krunal PandyaÂ draws first blood and the ploy to try out spin has worked! He flights this one full and outside the off pole. Mayank AgarwalÂ is early into the shot and pushes at the ball. It lobs up into the air and Marcus StoinisÂ has to leap up to grab onto this at covers. Just the start Lucknow would have been hoping for.
|2.2 : Krunal Pandya to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Mayank AgarwalÂ now gets his first boundary! Krunal PandyaÂ floats this one full and just outside the off pole. Mayank AgarwalÂ gets down on one knee and lobs this over the infield towards deep square leg for four runs.Â
|2.1 : Krunal Pandya to Mayank Agarwal, Krunal PandyaÂ bowls this full and at the stumps. Mayank AgarwalÂ dabs this back towards the bowler.Â
|2.4 : Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, Bowls this one in line with the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for another run.Â
|2.3 : Krunal Pandya to Mayank Agarwal, Fires this one full and going down leg. Mayank AgarwalÂ clips this towards deep square leg and collects one.Â
|1.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, SIX! First boundary of the inning and it comes off the bat of Anmolpreet Singh! Jaydev UnadkatÂ bangs this in short and at the batter. The ball sits up nicely for Anmolpreet SinghÂ to whip this over deep backward square leg for six runs.Â
|1.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Goes slightly wider outside off stump. Mayank AgarwalÂ hits this to the left of mid off and takes another risky run. A fumble by the fielder allows them to take the single with ease.Â
|1.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, Goes back to bowling full and outside the off stump. Anmolpreet SinghÂ pushes this towards mid off and sets off for a quick single.Â
|1.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, Jaydev UnadkatÂ bowls this slightly short and at the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ mistimes his pull straight to the mid-wicket fielder.Â
|1.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, Bowls full once again but in line withÂ the stumps this time. Anmolpreet SinghÂ flicks this ball uppishly towards deep square leg and collects a couple of runs.Â
|0.6 : Who will share the new ball? It will be Jaydev Unadkat.
|1.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, Jaydev UnadkatÂ bowls this on a fuller length and outside the off stump. Anmolpreet SinghÂ knocks this firmly to the cover fielder.Â
|0.6 : Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, Attacks the stumps once again on a good length. Anmolpreet SinghÂ eases this down to long on for a single and will retain strike.
|0.5 : Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, Continues to bowl on a good length and at the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ dabs this towards the mid-wicket fielder.Â
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. Lucknow players are seen to be in a huddle before they take the field. Followed by Mayank AgarwalÂ and Anmolpreet SinghÂ who walk out to open for Hyderabad. It will be Kyle MayersÂ to start with the ball.
|Quinton de KockÂ is up for a quick chat. He informs that he has got a particular role for this match, but he cannot talk about it in detail. Adds that he has only played a handful of games at this venue, so it is all about assessing the conditions and adapting quickly. States that he does not really practice much when he is in form. Adds that a little warm-up session before the game gets him ready.
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Romario Shepherd (In place of Mark Wood), Jaydev Unadkat (In place of Avesh Khan), Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.Â
|KL Rahul, the captain of LucknowÂ says that it is too early to say how the pitch will play and they will just have to do their best. Mentions that it is the first time they are playing in Lucknow this season and they need just assess the conditions and put in a good performance. Informs that they have a couple of changes since Mark WoodÂ is down with flu and Avesh KhanÂ got a knock in the last game.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (WK) (In place of Abhishek Sharma), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C) (In place of Glenn Phillips), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.Â
|Aiden MarkramÂ the skipper of Hyderabad informs that they will bat first. Adds the wicket is dry and they would hope to post a goodÂ total. Mentions that everyone seems to be in a good space and they are eager to put up a solid performance in this match. Informs that there are two new guys included on their side, one being himself and the other being Anmolpreet Singh.
|Impact Players for Lucknow - Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan.
|Impact Players for Hyderabad -Â Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Dagar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Hyderabad. They have elected to BAT first.