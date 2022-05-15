|0.0 : Our morning started with the tragic news of Andrew Symonds passing away in a car accident. He was just 46. We were still mourning the demise of the great Shane Warne and yet another superstar of the game left us for his heavenly abode. Symonds was a true character of the game! He was a one of a kind all-rounder, who used to bat with great striking power, and had a bag of tricks when it came to bowling, seam-up, cross-seam, off-spinners and what not! Not many will disagree that he was one of the
|KL Rahul, the captainÂ of Lucknow, says that they wanted to bowl first anyway. Adds that the wicket looks a good one to bat on. Tells that they need to turn up every game and need to give more than 100 per cent. Says that they did not bat well in their previous game and they want to correct those mistakes in this game against Rajasthan. Informs that they have made one change to their side - Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Karan Sharma.
|Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan, says that they want to bat as that has been their strength. Informs that James Neesham and Obed McCoy come in for Rassie van der Dussen and Kuldeep Sen. Tells that they want to keep it very simple, and it's important to maintain a balanced state of mind. Smiles and says that they didn't talk about qualifications in the team meeting.
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi (In for Karan Sharma), Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan.Â
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Riyan Parag, James Neesham (In for Rassie van der Dussen), Obed McCoy (In for Kuldeep Sen), Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|TOSS - Rajasthan have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
|The race for playoffs spot is heating up in the Indian T20 League and we have another cracker of a game coming our way, folks. It is Lucknow taking on Rajasthan in game number 63 at the Brabourne Stadium. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage.
|Update from Match 62 - Gujarat are cruising along nicely against Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium, as they require just 26 runs off 30 balls, with 7 wickets in hand.
|Rajasthan did start their season well but have been inconsistent in the business end of the tournament. They have managed to win just one of their last four games and badly need a win, if they are to smoothly qualify for the playoffs. Their premier batter, Jos Buttler has failed to fire in the second half of the league, and overall, they have been below-par with the bat, barring the Punjab game. They have some quality bowlers in their ranks andÂ will be keen to put their best foot forward in thi
|Lucknow were on a 4-game winning streak until they met Gujarat in Pune. They were handed a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Gujarat and it were Lucknow's batters who failed to deliver as the KL Rahul-led side was bundled out for 82. Although, they are sitting at the top half of the points table and a win against Rajasthan would ensure that they book a spot in the playoffs and finish in the top two.