|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd 1 1 . 4 . . | . 6 1 . . .
|Last bat : Deepak Hoodalbw b Sikandar Raza2(3b0x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:62/2 (8.4 Ovs)
|12.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Krunal Pandya, A slower one now, full and on off, Krunal PandyaÂ chips it towards mid-wicket for one more.
|12.3 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, Arshdeep SinghÂ nails the yorker this time, on off, KL RahulÂ digs it off the inner half to the leg side for a run.
|12.2 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, FOUR! Up and over! Arshdeep SinghÂ lands this short and on midde, KL RahulÂ jabs it over mid on for a boundary.
|12.1 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, On a length and on off, KL RahulÂ steers it towards point.
|11.6 : Arshdeep SinghÂ comes back into the attack now. He conceded seven runs in his first over.
|Rahul Chahar to Krunal Pandya, Flatter, full and on middle, Krunal PandyaÂ knocks it back to the bowler.
|11.5 : Rahul Chahar to KL Rahul, Floated, full and on off, KL RahulÂ drills it towards sweeper covers for one more.
|11.4 : Rahul Chahar to KL Rahul, Short and outside off, KL RahulÂ cuts it towards wide of deep point for a brace.
|11.3 : Rahul Chahar to Krunal Pandya, Tossed up, full and on middle, Krunal PandyaÂ slog-sweeps it with the inner half through square leg for one.
|11.2 : Rahul Chahar to KL Rahul, Short and on middle, KL RahulÂ mistimes his pull towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
|11.1 : Rahul Chahar to Krunal Pandya, Rahul ChaharÂ begins with a googly, short and outside off, Krunal PandyaÂ pushes it towards covers for a single.
|10.6 : Sikandar Raza to Krunal Pandya, Slower through the air, on off, turning away, Krunal PandyaÂ taps it to the off side for a run.
|10.5 : Sikandar Raza to Krunal Pandya, FOUR! Good shot! Sikandar RazaÂ lands this short and outside off, Krunal PandyaÂ reaches for it well and slices it over point for a boundary.
|Sikandar Raza to Krunal Pandya, NO BALL AND FOUR LEG BYES! Sikandar RazaÂ fires this one full and down the leg side, Krunal PandyaÂ misses his flick and the ball goes off his back leg towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. It is called a No Ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming up...
|10.4 : Sikandar Raza to Krunal Pandya, Short again and outside off, Krunal PandyaÂ looks to cut, but misses.
|10.3 : Sikandar Raza to KL Rahul, Short and on middle, KL RahulÂ works it through mid-wicket for a run.
|10.2 : Sikandar Raza to KL Rahul, Floated, full and on off, KL RahulÂ clips it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|10.1 : Sikandar Raza to Krunal Pandya, Quicker, full and on off, Krunal PandyaÂ uses his feet and tucks it towards mid on for a single.
|9.6 : Sam Curran to Krunal Pandya, On a length and on off, Krunal PandyaÂ forces it towards mid off for one.
|9.5 : Sam Curran to Krunal Pandya, Touch fuller and on middle, Krunal PandyaÂ keeps it out to the off side.
|9.4 : Sam Curran to Krunal Pandya, FOUR! Krunal PandyaÂ gets into the act now! Sam CurranÂ lands this short and on off, Krunal PandyaÂ gets on top of the bounce, pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|9.3 : Sam Curran to Krunal Pandya, This is on a good length and on off, Krunal PandyaÂ looks to play at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|9.2 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Short again and outside off, KL RahulÂ cuts hard again wide of cover-point where the fielder dives to his right to stop it. They cross.
|9.1 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, FOUR! Fine shot! Sam CurranÂ ladns this back of a length and around off, KL RahulÂ uses his wrists well to cut it past short third man for a boundary.
|8.4 : Strategic Break! Lucknow got off to a good start, but have lost a couple of quick wickets now and they will need to rebuild again. Punjab have pulled things back nicely and will be hoping to continue this and put more pressure on the batters and restrict the run-flow as well.
|8.6 : Sikandar Raza to KL Rahul, Short and on middle, KL RahulÂ moves back and punches it towards long on for a run.
|8.5 : Sikandar Raza to Krunal Pandya, Flighted, full and on middle, Krunal PandyaÂ drives it towards long on for a single and gets off the mark.
|8.4 : Sikandar Raza to Deepak Hooda, OUT! PLUMB IN FRONT! Deepak HoodaÂ goes back for a low score on his 100th game in the Indian T20 League! Raza bowls the leg break now, on middle, and it skids through as well, Deepak HoodaÂ moves back and tries to pull it away, but misses it completely to get hit on the pads right in front of the stumps. The umpire has no hesitation in raising the finger and Lucknow lose their second wicket.
|8.3 : Sikandar Raza to KL Rahul, Short and on leg, KL RahulÂ pulls it towards short fine leg for a risky run.
|8.2 : Sikandar Raza to KL Rahul, FOUR! A streaky boundary! This is quicker, short and on off, KL RahulÂ makes room and tries to cut it, but gets an outside edge towards the third man fence for a boundary.
|8.1 : Sikandar Raza to KL Rahul, Sikandar RazaÂ begins with a floated delivery, full and on middle, KL RahulÂ whips it wide of deep mid-wicket where two fielders work in tandem to stop it.Â Another couple of runs.
|7.4 : Deepak HoodaÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|7.6 : Harpreet Brar to Deepak Hooda, Looped up, full and on off, Deepak HoodaÂ uses his feet and lofts it wide of long off where Sikandar RazaÂ runs to his left and dives to stop it. Two runs taken!
|7.5 : Harpreet Brar to Deepak Hooda, Flighted, full and on off, Deepak HoodaÂ drives it towards covers.
|7.4 : Harpreet Brar to Kyle Mayers, OUT! TAKEN! Harpreet BrarÂ draws first blood! The opening partnership is finally broken and Punjab getÂ a huge breakthrough. Brar lands this short again and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ moves back and tries to heave it away, but goes through it a bit early and hits it uppishlyÂ from the inner half of the bat towards deep square leg where Harpreet SinghÂ runs forward and takes the catch. Lucknow lose their first wicket.
|7.3 : Harpreet Brar to Kyle Mayers, Short again and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|7.2 : Harpreet Brar to Kyle Mayers, Quicker, short and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ looks to cut it away, but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball goes nowhere.
|7.1 : Harpreet Brar to KL Rahul, Tossed up, full and on off, KL RahulÂ drives it through covers for a single.
|6.6 : Matthew Short to KL Rahul, Fires this one full and on middle, KL RahulÂ digs it out towards long on for another run.
|6.5 : Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, Short again and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ punches it through covers for a run.
|6.4 : Matthew Short to KL Rahul, Short and outside off, KL RahulÂ cuts it towards sweeper covers for a single.
|6.3 : Matthew Short to KL Rahul, Three dots in a row! This is short and around leg, KL RahulÂ helps it towards short third man,
|6.2 : Matthew Short to KL Rahul, Floaetd, full and on middle, KL RahulÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|6.1 : Matthew Short to KL Rahul, Flatter, short and on off, KL RahulÂ dabs it towards backward point.
|5.6 : Matthew ShortÂ comes back into the attack. He conceded seven runs in his first over.
|Harpreet Brar to Kyle Mayers, Quicker, short and on off, Kyle MayersÂ pats it onto the pitch. Lucknow are 49 for no loss at the end of teh Powerplay!
|5.5 : Harpreet Brar to KL Rahul, Shorter in length and on off, KL RahulÂ forces it towards long off for one.
|5.4 : Harpreet Brar to KL Rahul, Floated, full and on off, KL RahulÂ drives it towards covers, Mayers wants the run, but is sent back just in time.
|5.3 : Harpreet Brar to Kyle Mayers, Flatter, short and on off, Kyle MayersÂ punches it wide of mid off for a run.
|5.2 : Harpreet Brar to KL Rahul, Tossed up, full and on middle, KL RahulÂ clips it towards mid on for a single.
|5.1 : Harpreet Brar to KL Rahul, FOUR! KL RahulÂ greets Harpreet BrarÂ with a boundary! Brar starts with a short delivery, outside off, KL RahulÂ moves back and cuts it well wide of covers for a boundary.
|4.6 : Harpreet BrarÂ comes into the attack now.
|Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, Overpitched and on off, Kyle MayersÂ drills it towards mid on.
|4.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, SIX! Kyle MayersÂ connects this time alright! Kagiso RabadaÂ bangs this short and on mdidle, Kyle MayersÂ swivels and hammers it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
|4.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, Fuller and on off, Kyle MayersÂ mistimes his lofted shot over mid off as Harpreet SinghÂ chases it and slides to keep it inside. Two runs taken!
|4.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, Another good yorker, on off, Kyle MayersÂ jams it out towards mid on.
|4.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Kagiso RabadaÂ serves a yorker, on off, KL RahulÂ digs it out in front of covers for a single.
|4.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Back of a length and on off, KL RahulÂ dabs it towards point.
|3.6 : Sam Curran to Kyle Mayers, SIX! BOOM! A maximum to finish the over! Sam CurranÂ lands this short and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ transfers his weight on the back footÂ and cuts it over the deep point fence for a biggie.
|3.5 : Sam Curran to Kyle Mayers, This is pitched up, on middle, Kyle MayersÂ drives it straight to mid off.
|3.4 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Touch fuller and on off, KL RahulÂ taps it in front of covers and scampers across for another run.
|3.3 : Sam Curran to Kyle Mayers, An off-cutter now, back of a length and on off, Kyle MayersÂ dabs it wide of short third man where Shahrukh KhanÂ dives to his left to stop it. They cross.
|3.2 : Sam Curran to Kyle Mayers, Goes fuller and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ keeps it out towards mid off.
|3.1 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Sam CurranÂ starts with a slower delivery, on a length and on off, KL RahulÂ knocks it towards covers for a single.
|2.6 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Full again and on middle, KL RahulÂ looks to work it away, but gets an outside edge towards third man for a run.
|2.5 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, FOUR! Elegant from Rahul! Kagiso RabadaÂ serves this a but full and on off, KL RahulÂ shows the full face of the bat to loft it over extra covers for a boundary.
|2.4 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Great bowling! This is back of a length and around off, jags back in with extra bounce, KL RahulÂ gets surprised by it as the ball hits him on the gloves.
|2.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, Touch fuller and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ slices it towards third man for a single.
|2.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, EDGED AND FOUR! Kagiso RabadaÂ lands this on a good length and around off, Kyle MayersÂ looks to push it away, but gets a thick outside edge towards the thrid man fence for a boundary. Funny thing is that Punjab removed the short third man fielder on the previous delivery.
|0.0 : Just one over for Matthew ShortÂ as Kagiso RabadaÂ replaces him now.
|2.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, Kagiso RabadaÂ begins with a hard-length delivery, on middle, Kyle MayersÂ taps it towards short covers.
|1.6 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, Overpitched and on off, KL RahulÂ drives it firmly but straight to covers.
|1.5 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, KL RahulÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|1.4 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, FOUR! Easy pickings! Arshdeep SinghÂ serves this full, but on the pads, KL RahulÂ just tickles it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|1.3 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, Full and on off, angling away, KL RahulÂ looks to drive it away, but misses.
|1.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Kyle Mayers, On a length and around off, Kyle MayersÂ guides it towards point and scampers across for a run as the fielder makes a good stop diving to his left.
|1.1 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, Gets it right this time, and serves a full delivery, on middle, shaping in, KL RahulÂ knocks it towards mid on for a single.Â
|Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, Arshdeep SinghÂ loses his line and lands this short and way outside off, KL RahulÂ leaves it alone. Starts off with a wide!
|0.6 : Arshdeep SinghÂ to share the attack.
|Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, Short again and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ punches it towards covers where the fielder dives to his right to stop it.
|0.5 : Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, Short and around off, Kyle MayersÂ steers it towards point.
|0.4 : Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, Slower through the air, on off, turning away sharply with bounce, Kyle MayersÂ gets surprised by it and gets beaten on the outiside edge as he tries to push it away.
|0.1 : Matthew Short to KL Rahul, KL RahulÂ and Punjab are underway straightaway! Matthew ShortÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on middle, KL RahulÂ drives it towards long on for a single.
|0.3 : Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, SIX! BANG! Kyle MayersÂ gets off the mark in style! This is a bit short and down the leg side, Kyle MayersÂ goes down and slog-sweeps it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
|0.2 : Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, Floated, full and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ knocks it down the pitch.
|0.0 : We are all set to start! The two umpires walk out to the middle followed by the Punjab players. They spread and take their respective field postions. KL RahulÂ and Kyle MayersÂ are the two openers for Lucknow. Punjab are going with spin straightaway as Matthew ShortÂ is ready to bowl now.
|Matthew Short is up for a quick chat. He says that it was good to get some runs, but they needed someone else to bat deep as well. Adds that he hopes to get a start like that again to make it count. Mentions that the last few months have been amazing for him and he is confident to show his skills on the field and he is backing himself and says that the environment around the team is good.
|KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow says that they were not sure of what to do, so this does not affect them. Adds that this is the first season they are playing on this ground and they will need a few games to assess the wicket. Tells that they make 2-3 changes in each game and they have done well to overcome challenges. Ends by saying that everyone is enjoying it and the vibe is really good and acknowledges the support as well.
|Sam Curran, the stand-in skipper for Punjab says that they will bowl first. Adds that they thought of changing things up for this game and this is also the first toss that they have won. Mentions that Shikhar DhawanÂ picked up an injury in the last game and he is hopeful that it is not serious and admits that Dhawan is a huge miss. Informs that Sikandar RazaÂ comes back in the team and they have included Atharva TaideÂ and Harpreet SinghÂ as well.
|Impact Players for Lucknow -Â Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams.
|Punjab (Playing XI) - Atharva Taide (In for Prabhsimran Singh), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh (In for Shikhar Dhawan), Sikandar Raza (In for Bhanuka Rajapaksa), Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.Â
|Impact Players for Punjab -Â Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Punjab. They have elected to BOWL first.