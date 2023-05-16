|0.0 : MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen (In for Vishnu Vinod), Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal (In for Kumar Kartikeya).
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that they will bowl first. Mentions that they know what to expect from this surface. Adds that it looks a good track and feels that it is better to have a score in front. Shares that this pitch possess a different challenge and says that they are up for it. Informs that they are going with four seamers and two spinners. Feels that every game in this tournament is important and adds that anyone can beat anyone on a particular day. Ends by informing that a
|Krunal Pandya, the skipper of Lucknow is in for a chat. He says that they don't mind batting first. Says that they have quite a few changes. States that every match in the Indian T20 League is important. Almost everyone is fit and ready to go.Â
|Impact players for Lucknow -Â Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Kyle Mayers.
|Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.
|Impact players for Mumbai - Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Mumbai. They will BOWL first.