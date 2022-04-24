|0.0 : KL RahulÂ the skipper of Lucknow, says that the last few gamesÂ that they have watched they have noticed there is not much dew, so the tossÂ does not really matter. Mentions that they need to be smarter with their plans, they have not lost the games with big margins, they know where they have gone wrongÂ and they just need to correct their mistakes. Informs that they have one change Avesh KhanÂ misses out due to a niggle, Mohsin KhanÂ comes in.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says it feels good to be back at Wankhede and he expects a huge cheer. Adds that previously it was a different squad and they'll hope to get together this time. Informs they will bowl first, they have played a lot of cricket here, good pitch, decent size and they back themselves and mentions they are playing the same team.
|Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan (In for Avesh Khan).Â
|Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.
|TOSS - A loud roar from the crowd as Mumbai have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|The last time these two sides met in this league, Lucknow came out on top. Can they do it once again? Or will Mumbai finally win their first game? We will find out. Stay tuned as we bring to you the toss and other updates.
|PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He is a little confused with the surface, although it has a nice cover of grass, the scores have been up and down. Tells that it looks like a good batting track.
|Here'sÂ wishing the icon, legend, the master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar a very Happy Birthday. Mumbai returns to Wankhede on a perfect day. 'Sachin, Sachin'Â will surely be the chant of the crowd tonight.Â A win for Mumbai today will be a great gift for him!Â
|Hello and welcome to match number 37 of this exciting league where Mumbai will take on Lucknow at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai have had their worst start of the Indian T20 League and chances of qualification for them seem very slim as the maximum points they can reach is 14Â provided they win all their remaining games. While the newbies in this league, Lucknow have done fairly well they have won 4 games out of 7 so far and will forward to grabbing two vital points in this game too.
|Lucknow are coming into this game after suffering a defeat. Their middle-order seems to be anÂ issue as they have been a little inconsistent. They do have enough firepower in their lineup but they need to step up. KL RahulÂ scored an empathic century against Mumbai the last time the two sides met in this edition. He will be aiming to go big once again!Â
|Mumbai haveÂ been disappointing in all their departments. Their top order has failed to provide the start and all their bowlers have not been able to defend the target. Suryakumar YadavÂ and Tilak VarmaÂ have been the only consistent players from their side. They will want to make certain amendments and try to open their account. Not to forget, Mumbai are finally back home! Yes, they are playing at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time since 2019. Today might be a new fresh start for Mumbai!