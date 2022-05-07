|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 4 4 2 | . . . 2 . w
|Last bat : Quinton de Kock (W)c Shivam Mavi b Sunil Narine50(29b4x43x6) SR:172.41, FoW:73/2 (7.2 Ovs)
|8.6 : Halt!
|Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, This pitch isn't getting any easy for the batters. Fuller from Mavi, outside off. Hooda tries to make room past the leg stump and slap it away but misses it completely.
|8.5 : Shivam Mavi to Krunal Pandya, Just back of a length, on off. Pandya goes on the back foot to punch it towards covers for a single.
|8.4 : Shivam Mavi to Krunal Pandya, On a good length, around leg and the ball skids off the surface. Krunal PandyaÂ gets hurried on as he tries to cut and it hit high on the pads. No appeal from the bowler as the ball probably pitched outside leg stump.
|8.3 : Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, Another quick run but it is well-judged this time. Around the top of off, nudged away onto the off side for one.
|8.2 : Shivam Mavi to Krunal Pandya, Another tight run and Lucknow look a little edgy out there at the moment. Slower delivery, around middle. Pandya pushes it towards Shreyas IyerÂ at cover and sets off for the quick single. Thankfully for Pandya, Iyer's throw misses the stumps.
|8.1 : Shivam Mavi to Krunal Pandya, Length ball, around leg stump. Pandya defends it from inside his crease.
|7.6 : Shivam MaviÂ is back on.
|Sunil Narine to Deepak Hooda, Safe! Well, the Lucknow boys are taking on the Kolkata fielders but they wouldn't want another run out at this stage. This is slanted across the off stump, Hooda hangs deep and cuts it behind point. He races back for the second and puts in the dive as the keeper whips off the bails. The replay shows that the dive saved Hooda. Two more to the total.
|7.5 : A run out chance! The keeper whips the bails off but the batter makes his ground with a big dive.
|Sunil Narine to Deepak Hooda, Narine angles this one across the middle stump from 'round the wicket and Hooda nudges it out on the off side.
|7.2 : Krunal PandyaÂ is the new man in.
|7.4 : Sunil Narine to Krunal Pandya, On a length, sliding into middle and leg. Pandya pushes it off the back foot towards mid on and scampers through for a risky single.
|7.3 : Sunil Narine to Krunal Pandya, On middle, kept out by Krunal Pandya.
|7.2 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, OUT! CAUGHT! Quinton de KockÂ has ended up giving his wicket away after reaching his half-century! Sunil NarineÂ bowls this one on a shorter length and around the off pole, de Kock rocks back and tries to play the lofted back foot punch but ends up mistiming it badly as the ball just holds a bit in the pitch. The ball goes towards the long off fence where Shivam MaviÂ takes a simple catch. Kolkata have the breakthrough they so desperately needed.
|7.1 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, No run there! Around off, cut away straight to the man at point and de Kock looks for the single but is sent back by his partner.
|6.6 : Anukul Roy to Deepak Hooda, Roy shortens the length as Hoods gives the charge once again and the ball goes off the inside half of the bat onto the leg side.
|6.5 : Anukul Roy to Quinton de Kock, Fifty for Quinton de KockÂ and this has been a fiery innings from the southpaw! Drifted onto the pads, tickled down to fine leg for a run.
|6.4 : Anukul Roy to Deepak Hooda, Dropped! A difficult chance is put down byÂ Shivam Mavi. Nicely bowled from Roy, tossed up on middle and Deepak HoodaÂ gives the charge. Hooda gets beaten in flight as he looks to loft it over long off and ends up slicing it over the cover-point region. Mavi runs back and tries to pouch it over his head but can't. Single taken.
|6.3 : Anukul Roy to Quinton de Kock, Length, around the pads and this is just turned through backward square leg for a single.
|6.2 : Anukul Roy to Quinton de Kock, Two more! Slower through the air and down the leg side, de Kock nudges it past square leg and once again races back for the second. Excellent running!
|6.1 : Anukul Roy to Quinton de Kock, This is floated on the pads, de Kock works it through the vacant mid-wicket region and picks up a brace. Good running.
|5.6 : Strategic Break! What a Powerplay this has been for Lucknow! They are taking on the bowlers and are not allowing them to settle down. Quinton de KockÂ is taking the charge and Deepak HoodaÂ is playing fine as well. Kolkata will take this break to assess the plans and try and break the momentum.
|Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, A single to end the Powerplay, a good one for Lucknow as they are 66/1! This is pushed wider and de Kock slaps it to deep point for a single. 17 runs come off Rana's first over!
|5.5 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, SIX! And again! Short and on the body, de Kock launches it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence for back-to-back maximums.
|5.4 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, SIX! Smashed away! This is banged in short, around but sets up nicely for the batter. Quinton de KockÂ pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|5.3 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, Quinton de KockÂ tries to get funky but misses. A length ball, over leg stump, de Kock shuffles and tries to pull it over short fine leg but doesn't connect.
|5.2 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, Full and straight, de Kock pushes it back to the bowler.
|5.1 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Harshit RanaÂ is greeted into the attack with a boundary from Quinton de Kock. This is full and on the legs, de Kock with a classy on drive through wide mid on for a boundary.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, OUT! KL RahulÂ is RUN OUT! Kolkata have the big fish!Â This is on a length and angling across, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ mistimes his punch to short cover and there is a bit of miscommunication as the batters look for a quick single. KL RahulÂ is halfway mark and is sent back by his partner. Shreyas IyerÂ there, collects the ball, turns and hits the bullseye at the bowler's end. The replay shows Rahul was found short and he has to walk back without even t
|4.6 : Anukul Roy to Deepak Hooda, Roy serves it slow this time, flatter and on middle. Hooda plays it back to the bowler. Another successful over for Lucknow.Â
|4.5 : Anukul Roy to Deepak Hooda, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Tossed up, given a bit air here, outside off. Hooda goes inside-out over covers for another boundary.Â
|4.4 : Anukul Roy to Quinton de Kock, On the pads, Quinton de KockÂ turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|4.3 : Anukul Roy to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Loosener from Anukul RoyÂ as he serves it full and down the leg side. Quinton de KockÂ gets on his knee and sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.Â
|4.2 : Anukul Roy to Deepak Hooda, Quicker one, on a length and on middle. Hooda skips down and pushes it to mid on for a sharp single.
|4.1 : Anukul Roy to Deepak Hooda, Fuller ball, outside off, it is hit to mid off.
|3.6 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Floated ball, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ cuts it to square leg, bisects the fielder there and the batters will get a couple of runs.Â
|3.5 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, On middle. Quinton de KockÂ prods and blocks it.
|3.4 : Sunil Narine to Deepak Hooda, Flatter and on middle. Hooda plays it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
|3.3 : Sunil Narine to Deepak Hooda, SIX! Hooda readsÂ the spin quite efficiently here! Tossed up, outside off, spinning in. Hooda swings across with the spin and over long on for a maximum.Â
|3.2 : Sunil Narine to Deepak Hooda, Shorter and outside off. Hooda cuts it hard but straight to the fielder at covers. A bit of fumble there but no run is taken.Â
|0.5 : Sunil NarineÂ comes in to replace Shivam Mavi.
|3.1 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Tossed up, slanting on the pads, Quinton de KockÂ hits it to square leg for one more.Â
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, Deft touch now! Length ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ plays it late and to short third man for a single. Superb over for Lucknow, 17 runs off the over.Â
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, On the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, A rare dot ball in the play here! Length ball, on off, pushed to covers.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Quinton de KockÂ is dealing in boundaries now! Fuller ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ gets underneath the ball and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary.Â
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, SIX! WOW! Quinton de KockÂ is making up forÂ the mistake he made! Short again, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ pulls it a touch late and connects it well. Hits it over square leg for a biggie.Â
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Three boundaries in the last four balls! Short in length and around off. Quinton de KockÂ pulls it hard, flat and over mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|1.6 : Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, MaviÂ gets it to shape back in, around off. Hooda tucks it off the inner half and through square leg for a couple of runs.Â
|1.5 : Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, FOUR! This one is even better! Overpitched and outside off. Hooda gets low and drives it on the up and over covers for a one-bounce four.Â
|1.4 : Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, FOUR! Good shot! A length ball, wide outside off, width there and Hooda frees his arms and slaps it through cover-point for a boundary.Â
|1.3 : Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, A length ball, outside off. Hooda taps it back to Mavi.
|1.2 : Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, Toofull and around off. Hooda comes forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
|0.6 : Shivam MaviÂ to steam in from the opposite end.
|1.1 : Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, Tad fuller and around middle. Hooda hits it to mid-wicket.
|0.5 : Deepak HoodaÂ is in at number 3.
|0.6 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, Fuller and on off, pushed to mid off. Fruitful first over for Kolkata, just 2 runs and a wicket off it.
|0.4 : Is that a run-out? Deary me, Quinton de KockÂ seems to have left his skipper KL RahulÂ high and dry and the fielder does hit the stumps. The third umpire is called in and the replay shows that Rahul is short of his crease. OUT!
|Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, Lucknow are underway! Short of a length and on middle. Quinton de KockÂ looks to pull but hits it off the bottom half of the bat and over mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Â
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, Length again, swinging into the left-hander. Quinton de KockÂ steps down and nudges it to mid-wicket.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, On a length,Â around middle and leg. Quinton de KockÂ tucks it to mid-wicket.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, Starts with a length ball, around off, hint of in-swing here. Quinton de KockÂ punches it to covers.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The umpires are out in the middle and they are followed by the players of Kolkata. Lucknow's skipper KL RahulÂ and Quinton de KockÂ stride out to open the innings. Tim SoutheeÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|KL Rahul, the skipper of LucknowÂ says they would've bowled first as well. Adds that they have played just one game here ad it was sticky and also not aÂ high-scoring one. Tells they would hope to put on a challenging score. Informs there is one change, Avesh KhanÂ comes in for Krishnappa Gowtham. Mentions that they want to perform as a team and do not want to rely on individual performance. Says they had a couple of days off and are feeling fresh and looking forward to going out there and givin
|The Kolkata skipper,Â Shreyas Iyer says that they will bowl first and mentions that the pitch looks really dry and there won't be much dew. Adds that they did chase well last time around and will look to repeat the trick. Informs that, unfortunately, Umesh Yadav pulled his calf muscle in training and Harshit RanaÂ comes in to replace him. He adds that in such a big tournament, there are injuries and other things due to which the team gets chopped and changed quite a lot. Mentions that they didn'
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan (In for Krishnappa Gowtham).Â
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Baba Indrajith (WK), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana (In for Umesh Yadav).
|TOSS - Kolkata have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
|... MATCH DAY...
|Super Saturday means a double dose of entertainment and the second match is between two teams who are travelling in unparalleled ways, it is Lucknow vs Kolkata. Lucknow is sitting at the top half of the points table, while Kolkata have finally found a victory after five unbearable trouncing. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage. Who are you cheering for in this exciting contest?
|The rookie team, Lucknow are playing as if they belong here all along. They are sitting with 14 points and are one of the most consistent teams this season. Kolkata on the other hand, despite looking so strong on the paper, are still finding theÂ final XI. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Pat CumminsÂ who they bet so much are not producing enough and it is hurting them. ThoughÂ it wasÂ local heroes, Rinku SinghÂ and Nitish RanaÂ who took them over the line last time. Kolkata
