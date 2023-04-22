|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 2 2 . . . | . w . . . 1
|Last bat : Shubman Gillc Ravi Bishnoi b Krunal Pandya0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:4/1 (1.2 Ovs)
|6.6 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, Flatter delivery outside off, cut away to backward point.
|6.5 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, Good-looking shot! Drifted into middle and leg, Wriddhiman SahaÂ skips down the track and opens up the off side before lifting it over extra cover for a couple of runs.
|6.4 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, Darted in on the stumps, Wriddhiman SahaÂ backs away and opens the bat face to guide it toward short third man.
|6.3 : Krunal Pandya to Hardik Pandya, Flighted delivery outside off, Hardik PandyaÂ reaches out and hits it hard to deep cover for just a single.
|6.2 : Krunal Pandya to Hardik Pandya, Quicker and flatter, angled into middle, Hardik PandyaÂ stays back and punches it toward cover-point.
|6.1 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, Slower through the air and floated up on off stump, Wriddhiman SahaÂ comes forward and works it away in front of mid-wicket for a single.
|5.6 : Ravi Bishnoi to Hardik Pandya, AÂ couple of runs to end and after the Powerplay, Gujarat are 40/1! This is a fraction shorter and outside off, Hardik PandyaÂ cuts it toward sweeper cover for a brace.
|5.5 : Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, Tossed up around off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ steps out and drives it hard back toward the bowler who gets a hand on it. The ball rolls toward mid off and the batters get a single.
|5.4 : Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, Flatter around off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ rocks back and pushes it out on the off side.
|5.3 : Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, Quicker and flatter, angling into the off stump, Wriddhiman SahaÂ blocks it out.
|5.2 : Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Easy pickings! Too short and a bit too wide as well. Wriddhiman SahaÂ stands tall and throws his hands at it before slapping it over point for another boundary.
|5.1 : Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Nicely done! Wriddhiman SahaÂ pre-meditates and advances, Bishnoi sees him coming and dishes out a full and wide one. Saha adjusts and squeezes it behind point for a boundary.
|4.6 : Ravi BishnoiÂ comes in to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|Avesh Khan to Hardik Pandya, Two dots in a row to end the over. A length ball, around off. Hardik PandyaÂ steps out of the crease only to block it back to the bowler. A rather expensive start from Avesh Khan, 9 runs off it.Â
|4.5 : Avesh Khan to Hardik Pandya, Good length, on off. Pandya punches it into covers, but could not find the gap.
|4.4 : Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, A length ball, on off. Saha blocks it into covers. One taken.
|4.3 : A slight halt in the play. Wriddhiman SahaÂ seems to be having some pain in the right fore-arm and the elbow and the physio is out to have a look. The physio applies a bit of magic spray to the area and Saha is good to continue.
|Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Wriddhiman SahaÂ is in the mood now. He is finding boundaries at will here. Back of a length, on off. Saha rides the bounce and swats it over mid-wicket. Three fielders give it a chase but only to recover the ball from the boundary.
|4.2 : Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Avesh KhanÂ dishes a length ball, wide outside off. Saha goes after it but only chips it over covers. The ball lands safely though and they take two more.
|4.1 : Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Khan starts with a short ball, on middle. Saha swivels and pulls it to deep mid-wicketÂ for a brace.
|3.6 : Avesh KhanÂ comes into the attack now.
|Krunal Pandya to Hardik Pandya, A bit quicker this time, angled into the batter. Hardik PandyaÂ defends it out watchfully. Krunal PandyaÂ did well to finish the over on a positive note.
|3.5 : Krunal Pandya to Hardik Pandya, Krunal PandyaÂ loops it up, full and on off. Hardik drives it into covers.
|3.4 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, Flatter, on off. Saha pushes it to mid off and crosses.
|3.3 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, Short, on top of off. Saha makes some room again and cuts it to point.
|3.2 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, Full and on middle. Saha sweeps it over backward square leg for two runs.
|3.1 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Wriddhiman SahaÂ continues to find the odd boundary, but this times it comes early in the over. Pressure on the wicket-taker straightaway. It is floated and full, on off. Saha makes some room and lofts it over extra cover. The ball races away.
|2.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, Another excellent over from Naveen-ul-HaqÂ comes to an end. It is full, tucking into the batter. Wriddhiman SahaÂ flicks it off his pads into mid-wicket. They cross for one. Naveen-ul-HaqÂ has gone for just 12 runs off his first two overs.
|2.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, Another dot now! Naveen-ul-HaqÂ fires in a length ball, angling in on off, outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ remains solid in his defense.
|2.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, On a length, on off, defended out.
|2.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Saha and Gujarat as well. Impeccable placement this time. A length ball, around off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ hangs back, opens the face of the bat and steers it past backward point for a cracking boundary.
|1.5 : Krunal Pandya to Hardik Pandya, Shorter, wide of off. Hardik PandyaÂ chops it through point and opens his account with a single.
|2.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik Pandya, A length ball, that lands outside off and nips into the batter. Hardik PandyaÂ taps it out to point for one.
|2.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik Pandya, Naveen-ul-HaqÂ goes full, around off, drifts into the batter. Hardik PandyaÂ closes the face of the bat a touch and gets it through the gap at mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
|1.6 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, Quicker and full, angled into the pads. Saha blocks it out with a straight bat. A dream start for Krunal PandyaÂ with the ball. A run and a wicket off it.
|1.4 : Krunal Pandya to Hardik Pandya, Quicker and full, outside off. Pandya taps it out to point. I mean Hardik Pandya.
|1.3 : Krunal Pandya to Hardik Pandya, Angles it in, full and on off. Hardik PandyaÂ defends it on his front foot. The battle of the brothers, right at the start of this match.
|1.2 : Skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ walks in at number 3.
|Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, OUT! CAUGHT! Early success for Lucknow with the ball and it is Krunal PandyaÂ who draws the first blood. What a move from KL RahulÂ to get the spinner early into the attack. It is full, around off, turning in a touch. Shubman GillÂ could not control his urge of getting of the mark and steps down the wicket to make his intentions clears. He lofts it high in the air towards long off. The ball does not travel the distance he would've envisioned. Ravi BishnoiÂ tak
|1.1 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Darted on the pads, Gill nudges it to square leg.
|0.6 : Krunal PandyaÂ to operate from the other end.
|Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, Brilliant start with the ball for Naveen-ul-Haq. Guess what, it is another ball that angles in from outside off. Saha blocks it out solidly off his front foot.
|0.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, Two dots in a row now! Naveen-ul-HaqÂ is persistent with his inswingers. Another one, full and outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ gets it back to the bowler off the inner half.
|0.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, A dot now! The second one of the over. Naveen-ul-HaqÂ dishes an inswinger full and outside off. Saha dabs it out to backward point.
|0.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, A length ball, wide outside off. Saha slashes it into covers. Ravi BishnoiÂ makes a half-stop but the rolls past the inner circle. The batters collect two more.
|0.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, Naveen-ul-HaqÂ goes full again, but offer some width this time. Wriddhiman SahaÂ leans in and creams it to the right of sweeper cover. The fielder in the deep comes across and keeps it down to two runs.
|0.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, Naveen-ul-HaqÂ starts with an inswinger, full and on off. Saha plants his front foot across and blocks it out watchfully. Naveen-ul-HaqÂ on the money from the word go.
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. Lucknow players make their way out to the middle and the crowd is showing their love from the get go here. Followed by Shubman GillÂ and Wriddhiman SahaÂ who walk out to open for Gujarat. It will be Naveen-ul-HaqÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar (In for Sai Sudharsan), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad (In for Alzarri Joseph), Mohit Sharma.
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra (In for Yudhvir Singh), Naveen-ul-Haq.Â
|KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow says that they would have batted first as well and didn't have much expectation from the toss and they need to play good cricket. Informs that Amit MishraÂ comes into the playing XI for Yudhvir Singh. Mentions that they have had a few injuries but someone new has put up their hand every game and they have been able to maintain a good atmosphere.
|Gujarat skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ starts by saying that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a slow track and hopes to get the best out of the wicket. Mentions that the smarter choice would be to bat first on this wicket and thinks that even KL Rahul would've done the same. Informs that Noor AhmadÂ comes in for Alzarri Joseph.
|Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Â Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, and KS Bharat.
|Impact Players nominated by Lucknow -Â Â Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, and Karan Sharma.
|TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in favor of Gujarat. They have elected to BAT first.