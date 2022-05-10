|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . 4 . . | . . . . 1 1
|Last bat : Matthew Wadec Quinton de Kock b Avesh Khan10(7b2x40x6) SR:142.86, FoW:24/2 (4.2 Ovs)
|7.3 : Jason Holder to Hardik Pandya, 2 runs.
|7.2 : Jason Holder to Shubman Gill, 1 run.
|6.6 : Jason HolderÂ comes into the attack.Â
|7.1 : Jason Holder to Hardik Pandya, Back of a length, outside off. Hardik PandyaÂ cuts it to deep point. It is aerial for a while, but meets the fielder on a bounce. They take only one.
|6.6 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Touch short, outside off. Gill cuts it to the off side. A tidy start by Krunal.
|6.5 : Krunal Pandya to Hardik Pandya, Around middle, Hardik PandyaÂ taps it towards mid on. Krunal PandyaÂ tries to go after it but it goes past him. Hence the batters sneak a single.
|6.4 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Darted on the pads, Gill tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. The third one of the over.
|6.3 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Quicker and fuller, on middle and leg. Gill blocks it to the right of the bowler.
|6.2 : Krunal Pandya to Hardik Pandya, Another singleÂ now! This one is down the leg side. Hardik PandyaÂ helps it around the corner to fine leg for one.
|0.0 : Time for some spin! Krunal PandyaÂ comes into the attack.
|6.1 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Angled into the pads, on a length. Gill clips it to mid-wicket for an easy single.
|5.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Hardik Pandya, Two dots in a row to end the over! This one is a swing and a miss! On a shorter length, outside off. Hardik PandyaÂ tries to chase it but misses it completely. Just 5 runs off the over. After three overs, Chameera has only conceded 20 runs. Also, Gujarat are 35/2 at the end of the Powerplay.Â
|5.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Hardik Pandya, Full length, outside off. Hardik PandyaÂ drives it to covers but straight to the fielder.Â
|5.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Shubman GillÂ is on a roll here. This is sheer placement. Touch short, on off. Shubman GillÂ pulls it gently off the back foot. The ball races away to the fence through the gap at mid-wicket.
|5.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill, Excellent batting! Follows a boundary with a single this time. Full ball, on off. Gill pushes it to mid off for one.
|5.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill, Fuller in length, outside off, Gill mistimes his drive back towards the bowler.
|5.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill, Chameera starts his third over with a dot ball. A length ball, on the pads. Shubman GillÂ tucks it to mid-wicket. This time Gill is clear with his message of no run, after a huge mix-up on the previous delivery.
|4.6 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, MIX-UP! But no harm done! Lucknow have missed yet another opportunity. A length ball, angling in, around middle and leg. Shubman GillÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket and scampers across the other end. Hardik PandyaÂ leaves his crease, then hesitates and then decides to reply to the call.Â Hardik soon realizes that he is gone for all moneyÂ and gives up while running to the other end. Ayush BadoniÂ attacks the ball and has a quick shy at the stumps at the striker's e
|4.5 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, Good-length delivery, outside off. Shubman GillÂ pushes it towards covers.
|4.4 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Sweet timing! Shubman GillÂ is all class. Receives the short delivery on top of its bounce and pulls it delightfully in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
|4.3 : Avesh Khan to Hardik Pandya, Aerial but wide of point. Short in length and outside off, Hardik cuts and sends it to the right of third man for a run.
|4.2 : Hardik PandyaÂ is the new man in.
|Avesh Khan to Matthew Wade, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Avesh KhanÂ strikes in his first over and he gets rid of Matthew WadeÂ this time. Gujarat are in an early spot of bother now. A length ball, outside off. Matthew WadeÂ shuffles across the stumps and tries to scoop this over short fine leg. But the ball goes off his gloves towards the keeper. Quinton de KockÂ takes an easy catch and Lucknow are on top!Â
|4.1 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, Avesh KhanÂ starts off with a length ball, angling in, on the pads, at 136.8 clicks. Shubman GillÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.Â
|3.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Matthew Wade, Dushmantha ChameeraÂ finishes with a slower one! Shorter ball, outside off. Matthew WadeÂ looks to pull but he gets beaten due to lack of pace.Â
|3.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill, Back of a length, down the leg side. Shubman GillÂ pulls it along the ground towards fine leg for a single.Â
|3.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Matthew Wade, A full-length delivery, outside off, a tad slower this time, at around 125 clicks. Matthew WadeÂ knocks it towards mid off and takes a quick single.Â
|3.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Matthew Wade, Lovely fielding! Much fuller this time, outside off. Matthew WadeÂ drives it firmly towards cover. Marcus StoinisÂ does well to stop the ball.Â
|3.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Matthew Wade, FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter this time, around middle,Â Matthew WadeÂ smashes this over mid-wicket for a cracking boundary. Back-to-back boundaries for Wade and three in a row for Gujarat!
|3.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Matthew Wade, FOUR! Crunched! Lovely shot by Wade! Good-length delivery, outside off. Matthew WadeÂ gets on top of the bounce and forcesÂ it powerfully through covers for a boundary.Â
|2.6 : Mohsin Khan to Shubman Gill, FOUR! A boundary to spoil a fantastic over. Short in length, around off, Shubman GillÂ rocks back and slaps it past the point fielder for a boundary.
|2.4 : Matthew WadeÂ comes in at number 3.
|2.5 : Mohsin Khan to Matthew Wade, Short in length and outside off, a bit of extra bounce, Wade guides it down to third man and opens his account with a run.
|2.4 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, OUT! CAUGHT! A deserving wicket for Mohsin KhanÂ and Lucknow, and Mohsin KhanÂ continues to shine! An early breakthrough for Lucknow, just what they wanted. Another length ball, around middle and leg. Wriddhiman SahaÂ once again looks to flick, but the ball goes off the top half of the bat and lobs up towards mid on. Avesh KhanÂ there takes an easy catch. Wriddhiman SahaÂ departs for a timid score!Â
|2.3 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Oh, dear! Another missed opportunity! A length ball, around middle and leg. Wriddhiman SahaÂ flicks this but the ball goes off the leading edge towards the bowler. Mohsin KhanÂ goes for the ball, but he slips while running and fails to reach the chance.
|2.2 : Mohsin Khan to Shubman Gill, Length ball, around middle and leg. Shubman GillÂ works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|2.1 : Mohsin Khan to Shubman Gill, A length ball, nipping back in, around middle and leg. Shubman GillÂ looks to flick this away but he misses and gets rapped on his pads.Â
|1.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Wriddhiman Saha, Swing a miss! A length ball, outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to go downtown but he fails to get any bat on it once again.Â
|1.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Wriddhiman Saha, Dushmantha ChameeraÂ goes short now, outside off, at around 139 clicks. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull but he misses.Â
|1.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! Not from the middle of the bat, but the ball races away! Marginally short, around middle and off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ drags it with the inner half of his bat past mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|1.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Wriddhiman Saha, TadÂ fuller, around middle. Wriddhiman SahaÂ blocks it out.Â
|1.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill, Missed opportunity again, this time KL Rahul misses out on aÂ run out chance. Around off, Gill pushes it towards mid off and scampers across. Rahul attacks the ball but fails to pick it up cleanly otherwise there was a run out chance at the bowler's end.
|0.6 : It will be Dushmantha ChameeraÂ to share the new ball.
|1.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill, A length ball, width on offer. Shubman GillÂ slashes it towards cover-point. Deepak HoodaÂ there does well to stop the ball. That had four written all over it!
|0.6 : Mohsin Khan to Shubman Gill, JUST SHORT! Mohsin goes short and outside off, Shubman GillÂ tries to cut from the back foot but it flies off the top edge towards third man. Karan Sharma, in the deep, perhaps picks it late and then puts in a forward dive. The ball though lands just short of him and sneaks behind. He gets back and retrieves the ball. A single taken. Had Sharma put in a little bit of run, it would have been an easy catch.
|0.5 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Back of a length, outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for a single. Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Gujarat are up and running!
|0.4 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, A length ball, tailing back in a tad, darting it on the pads. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to flick but he misses and gets hit on his pads.Â
|0.3 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Marginally short again, outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs it towards point off the back foot.Â
|0.0 : The clash is set to begin. The Lucknow players stride out to the middle, followed by Shubman GillÂ and Wriddhiman SahaÂ who walk out to open for Gujarat. Mohsin KhanÂ to start with the new ball for Lucknow. Here we go...
|0.2 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Back of a length, shaping away, outside off. There is some extra bounce andÂ Wriddhiman SahaÂ gets beaten after feeling for it inside the line.
|0.1 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, EDGED AND JUST SHORT! Mohsin KhanÂ is right on the money straightaway! A fuller ball, around middle and leg. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to flick this but the ball goes off the outside edge and lands just short of second slip.Â
|0.0 : Shubman GillÂ is in for a chat.Â He says that he started off well, but he had some unfortunate dismissals, but he has found his form in the last few games and he wants to carry his momentum. Adds that the next few games are important for them if they have to stay in the top two in the points table. Talking about his inspiration, Gill replies that while growing up, it was Sachin sir but once he retired and once he started to understand the game a bit more, he was always a fan of Virat Kohli.
|KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow, says they wanted to bowl first anyway. Adds that he was not aware of the stats here that the team batting first has won 8 out of the 11 times. Mentions that batting first could be tricky and it gives their bowlers the opportunity to see what the pitch has to offer. States that they are not chasing the perfect game and they have been finding ways to win. Further says that the challenges will be different this evening and it's important to hold their composure. Fe
|Hardik Pandya, the captain of GujaratÂ says that they are batting as they want to put runs on the board and the pitch looks fine, won't change much. Tells that the pitches have played a role here but it's more important for them to see how many runs they can put and how they defend it. Says that they have won 5 games which they could have lost so the odds have caught up and it is important as a team for them to be positive. Adds that it's important for them to forget the defeats, learn from them
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Karan SharmaÂ (In for Ravi Bishnoi), Avesh Khan.Â
|Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew WadeÂ (In for Lockie Ferguson),Â Ravisrinivasan Sai KishoreÂ (In forÂ Sai Sudharsan), Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash DayalÂ (In forÂ Pradeep Sangwan), Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hardik Pandya. GUJARAT ELECT TO BAT!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Pitch report - It's a breezy evening here in Pune. The surface to be used is number 8, right at the centre and it has been used twice before. Most of the wickets here have been picked by the fast bowlers, i.e. 21 out of 25. The pitch doesn't have much grass and it wears a dry look. The seamers will get a lot of help from it and the breeze will also help.Â
|The last time these two sides met was at the start of the tournament and it was Gujarat whoÂ came out on top. Lucknow will like to settle a score here and become the first team to get into the playoffs. Whatever be the result, we are in for an intriguing contest. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
|Lucknow, on the flip side, are coming into this game after winning four games on the trot. They have the winning momentum by their side and will be coming into this contest high on confidence. They have been clinical in all the departments of the game and Hooda batting at number 3 has done wonders for them. A solid and in-form batting line-up backed by an exemplary bowling attack, Lucknow look like the favourite to take this match.
|Gujarat haveÂ had a great tournament so far, but they seem to have lost their rhythm. They are coming into this game after suffering consecutive losses. Their batting which has helped them win matches in crunch situations has not clicked in the last few games. That remains to be a slight issue. But, they are filled with match-winners and will have to step up in this important clash.Â
|Hello and a warm welcome folks to match number 57 between the newbies of the tournament, Lucknow and Gujarat. The way they have been performing they do not really seem like the newbies. Both these sides are sitting pretty in the top half of the table with only being separated by the net run rate. The winner of this contest will get stationed at the top of the table and will also cement its spot in the playoffs. Plenty riding on thisÂ top-of-the-table clash. Stay tuned for more updates...