|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 1 2 2 | 1 . . . . .
|Last bat : Kyle Mayersb Axar Patel73(38b2x47x6) SR:192.11, FoW:100/3 (11.3 Ovs)
|12.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Krunal Pandya, 1 run.
|12.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Marcus Stoinis, 1 run.
|11.6 : Axar Patel to Krunal Pandya, Shortish and on middle, Krunal PandyaÂ blocks it out.
|11.5 : Axar Patel to Marcus Stoinis, Short and outside of, Marcus StoinisÂ cuts it towards sweeper covers for a run.
|11.4 : Axar Patel to Marcus Stoinis, Short and on off, angling in sharply, Marcus StoinisÂ looks to push, but misses as Sarfaraz KhanÂ fumbles behind the stumps.
|11.3 : Marcus StoinisÂ walks in at number 5.
|Axar Patel to Kyle Mayers, OUT! CASTLED! What a delivery! This is a huge wicket as the dangerous, Kyle MayersÂ goes back to the hut now. Axar PatelÂ bowls this quicker, short and outside off, hits the deck and turns in viciously, Kyle MayersÂ goes for the cut, but is nowhere near the ball and the ball rattles the stumps. A specieal delivery from Axar Patel!
|11.2 : Axar Patel to Krunal Pandya, Flatter, full and on leg, Krunal PandyaÂ drives it towards long on for one and gets off the mark.
|11.1 : Axar Patel to Kyle Mayers, Short and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|10.6 : Krunal PandyaÂ is the new man in.
|Kuldeep Yadav to Deepak Hooda, OUT! TAKEN! Kuldeep YadavÂ strikes now! This is nicely tossed up, full and on off, Deepak HoodaÂ goes for the lofted drive, but checks his shot at the last moment and hits it too straight. The ball goes up in the air towards long off where David WarnerÂ settles under it to take a fine catch. Lucknow two down now.
|10.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Kyle Mayers, Kuldeep YadavÂ continues to bowl short and on off, Kyle MayersÂ punches it towards short extra cover where Prithvi ShawÂ fumbles and allows the run.
|10.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Deepak Hooda, Another short delivery, on middle, Deepak HoodaÂ slaps it down the pitch where Kuldeep YadavÂ lets it burst through his hands. They cross.
|10.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Kyle Mayers, Short again and on off, Kyle MayersÂ moves back and nudges it towards long on for a single.
|10.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Kyle Mayers, Short and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ looks to flick it away, but misses and he is frustated.
|10.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Kyle Mayers, SIX! BOOM! What a shot! This is tossed up, full and on off, Kyle MayersÂ goes inside out and muscles it over extra coverÂ for a biggie.
|9.6 : Axar Patel to Deepak Hooda, Fuller and down leg, swept away straight to short fine leg.
|9.5 : Axar Patel to Deepak Hooda, Quicker and shorter on leg stump, Deepak HoodaÂ picks it off his hips and lofts it over backward square leg for a brace.
|9.4 : Axar Patel to Kyle Mayers, Flatter one outside off, Kyle MayersÂ throws his hands at it and slices it over the point region for one.
|9.3 : Axar Patel to Kyle Mayers, SIX! High, high and over the ropes! This is floated up around off, Kyle MayersÂ goes hard at it but gets it off the splice of the bat. The ball goes high and straight down the ground. David WarnerÂ from long on tries to get under it but the ball goes over the ropes for a maximum.
|9.2 : Axar Patel to Kyle Mayers, SIX! With the spin and all the way! Axar PatelÂ fires it in the slot around middle, Kyle MayersÂ slogs it away and clears the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|9.1 : Axar Patel to Deepak Hooda, Flatter delivery around off, Deepak HoodaÂ eases it through the cover region and turns the strike over.
|8.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Deepak Hooda, Shorter in length and turning in from outside off, Deepak HoodaÂ backs away and cuts it in front of point for a quick single.
|8.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Deepak Hooda, Floated up on a length and around off, Deepak HoodaÂ sweeps it in front of the square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
|8.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Kyle Mayers, Flatter around leg stump, Kyle MayersÂ pushes it through mid on for one.
|8.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Kyle Mayers, SIX! Sails over the ropes! FIFTY up for Kyle MayersÂ as well with that big blow and what an instant impact he has made. Kuldeep YadavÂ tosses this one up around leg stump, Mayers sits down and picks it up before lofting the ball over the backward square leg fence for a maximum.
|0.0 : Strategic-Break! Lucknow got to a steady start, but Kyle MayersÂ have picked up the pace now. Even though they have lost their skipper, KL Rahul, but they are still in a good position. Delhi have been a bit sloppy on the field and that has hurt them. They need a wicket or two to get back in the game. Kuldeep YadavÂ to bowl after the break.
|8.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Kyle Mayers, A touch shorter on off, Kyle MayersÂ uses the depth of the crease well and punches it toward deep cover for a brace.
|8.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Deepak Hooda, Starts off with a flatter delivery outside off, Deepak HoodaÂ shuffles across and pushes it back past the bowler down to long off for a single.
|7.6 : Axar Patel to Kyle Mayers, Half an appeal for LBW but only Axar PatelÂ seems interested. Quicker and flatter around leg stump, Kyle MayersÂ looks to flick off the back foot but misses and gets hit on the pads. Axar wants the review but David WarnerÂ doesn't go for it.
|7.5 : Axar Patel to Deepak Hooda, Another misfield and Delhi are really giving away free runs here. Tossed up around off, Deepak HoodaÂ steps out and lofts it off the toe end of the bat over cover. Rovman PowellÂ comes in from the deep but overruns the ball and the batters end up getting three runs.
|7.4 : Axar Patel to Kyle Mayers, Shorter and outside off, dabbed down past point for a single.
|7.3 : Axar Patel to Kyle Mayers, Drags the length back and bowls it around middle and leg, Kyle MayersÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|7.2 : Axar Patel to Kyle Mayers, SIX! All the way and Kyle MayersÂ is making the most of the life that he was granted. Fired in full and around leg stump, Mayers sweeps it flat and over the head of Mitchell MarshÂ at deep backward square leg for a maximum.
|0.0 : Axar PatelÂ comes into the attack now.
|7.1 : Axar Patel to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Kyle MayersÂ looking really good out there now and the 50 is up for Lucknow. Starts off with a shorter one outside off, Mayers backs away and punches it firmly in front of the man at sweeper cover for a boundary.
|6.6 : Mukesh Kumar to Kyle Mayers, A single to end but 16 runs come off it, a good over for Lucknow. Back of a length outside off, this is tapped away through cover for one.
|6.5 : Mukesh Kumar to Kyle Mayers, SIX! Wow, that sounded sweet off the bat! Another short ball over middle and this one just stands up for the batter. Kyle MayersÂ lays into the pull shot and whacks it a long way over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|6.4 : Mukesh Kumar to Deepak Hooda, Short and at the body, Deepak HoodaÂ shuffles across and nudges it behind square legÂ leg for a run.
|6.3 : Mukesh Kumar to Kyle Mayers, Full and on the stumps, this is whipped away uppishly through wide mid on for a single.
|6.2 : Mukesh Kumar to Kyle Mayers, SIX! Clean strike! Back of a length and over the stumps, Kyle MayersÂ hangs back and frees his arms before muscling it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|6.1 : Mukesh Kumar to Deepak Hooda, Bangs it in on a hard length over middle, Deepak HoodaÂ mistimes the pull through square leg and picks up a single.
|5.6 : Chetan Sakariya to Kyle Mayers, Banged in short and over middle, Kyle MayersÂ takes it on and pulls it aerially well in front of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. At the end of the Powerplay, Lucknow are 30/1!
|5.5 : Chetan Sakariya to Deepak Hooda, Short of a length around leg stump, Deepak HoodaÂ tucks it off his hips 'round the corner for a single.
|5.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Deepak Hooda, Around the top of off, driven back to the bowler.
|5.3 : Chetan Sakariya to Kyle Mayers, DROPPED! Khaleel AhmedÂ has fumbled one of the simplest catches you will ever see! Chetan SakariyaÂ bowls a really well disguised slower bumper outside off. Kyle MayersÂ tries to force this one over the point region but gets a top edge to the left of short third man. Khaleel there moves to his left but ends up spilling it. The bowler cannot believe it and a single is taken.
|5.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Deepak Hooda, Good length again around off, Deepak HoodaÂ stays back and dabs it down toward short third man for a single.
|5.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Deepak Hooda, On a good length and angling well across the right-hander, Deepak HoodaÂ shuffles across and hits it on the up but straight to cover-point.
|4.6 : Mukesh Kumar to Deepak Hooda, Fullish and on off, Deepak HoodaÂ slices it towards third man for one.
|4.5 : Mukesh Kumar to Kyle Mayers, Mukesh KumarÂ bangs in a well-directed bouncer, on middle, Kyle MayersÂ gets hurried and mistimes his pull over mid-wicket for a run.
|4.4 : Mukesh Kumar to Kyle Mayers, Full again and on off, Kyle MayersÂ mistimes his lofted drive, but it has enough power to go over mid off and he comes back for the second run.
|4.3 : Mukesh Kumar to Deepak Hooda, Touch fuller and on off, Deepak HoodaÂ knocks it in front of point for a single.
|4.2 : Mukesh Kumar to Deepak Hooda, BEAUTY! This is on a hard length and just around off, Deepak HoodaÂ looks to keep it out, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.0 : Deepak HoodaÂ walks in at number 3. Also, Mukesh KumarÂ (1-0-5-0) switches ends now.
|4.1 : Mukesh Kumar to Kyle Mayers, Short of a length and on off, Kyle MayersÂ slaps it wide of mid on for a single.
|3.6 : Chetan Sakariya to KL Rahul, OUT! TAKEN! Chetan SakariyaÂ draws first blood! A huge wicket for Delhi as KL RahulÂ walks back to the hut now. Chetan SakariyaÂ lands this back of a length and around leg, slower too,Â KL RahulÂ gets cramped for room, and is through the flick shot early and the ball travels straight into the hands of Axar PatelÂ at deep square leg who makes no mistake. Lucknow lose their first wicket!
|3.5 : Chetan Sakariya to KL Rahul, Fuller again and on middle, KL RahulÂ works it off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|3.4 : Chetan Sakariya to KL Rahul, SIX! BANG! KL RahulÂ goes big now! Chetan SakariyaÂ serves this full and on middle, in the slot, KL RahulÂ stays there and launches it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
|3.3 : Chetan Sakariya to KL Rahul, This is short again and on middle, shaping in, KL RahulÂ goes for the pull shot, but misses and gets hit on the box. That is going to hurt.
|3.2 : Chetan Sakariya to KL Rahul, Short of a length and outside off, KL RahulÂ throws his bat at it, but fails to connect.
|3.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Kyle Mayers, Chetan SakariyaÂ starts with a slower delivery, on a length and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ waits for it and cuts it towards deep backward point for a single.
|2.6 : Chetan SakariyaÂ comes into the attack now.
|Khaleel Ahmed to KL Rahul, Overpitched and on off, KL RahulÂ drills it straight to mid off.
|2.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Kyle Mayers, Full and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ swings across the line and gets an inside edge past the stumps towards fine leg for one.
|2.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! First boundary of the match comes form the bat of Kyle Mayers. Khaleel AhmedÂ lands this short again and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ goes for the pull, but gets it off the inner half. However, the ball still runs away to the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|2.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Kyle Mayers, This is short and on leg, Kyle MayersÂ looks to pull it away, but misses and the ball goes off his pads to the off side.
|2.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Kyle Mayers, On a length and on off, Kyle MayersÂ pushes it straight to short covers.
|2.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to KL Rahul, Khaleel AhmedÂ bangs this short and outside off, angling away and skids through, KL RahulÂ misses his cut and Sarfaraz KhanÂ fails to collect it behind the stumps cleanly as the ball rolls towards third man. A bye is taken.
|1.6 : Mukesh Kumar to Kyle Mayers, Another misfield! Short of a length and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ forces it towards mid on where Kuldeep YadavÂ lets it through this time and the batter gets two easy runs.
|1.5 : Mukesh Kumar to Kyle Mayers, On a length and on off, Kyle MayersÂ guides it towards point where Axar PatelÂ rolls over the ball and lets it through and David WarnerÂ chases it down to keep it in. Two runs taken!
|1.4 : Mukesh Kumar to KL Rahul, Pitched up and around leg, KL RahulÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|1.3 : Mukesh Kumar to KL Rahul, This is full again and on middle, angling in, KL RahulÂ looks to flick it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a stiffled appeal for LBW, but turned down.
|1.2 : Mukesh Kumar to KL Rahul, Back of a length and on off, KL RahulÂ taps it towards covers.
|1.1 : Mukesh Kumar to KL Rahul, Mukesh KumarÂ begins with a full delivery around off, shaping away, KL RahulÂ goes for the drive on the up, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.6 : Mukesh KumarÂ to operate from the other end.
|Khaleel Ahmed to Kyle Mayers, Short of a length and on off, Kyle MayersÂ pushes it straight to point. A tidy first over from Khaleel Ahmed!
|0.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Kyle Mayers, Full and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ knocks it towards covers.
|0.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Kyle Mayers, Back of a length and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ steers it towards point.
|0.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Kyle Mayers, Goes fuller this time, on middle, Kyle MayersÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|0.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Kyle Mayers, Short of a length and around off, takes off from the surface, Kyle MayersÂ withdraws his bat at the last moment.
|0.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to KL Rahul, KL RahulÂ and Lucknow are underway straight away! Khaleel AhmedÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on off, shaping away, KL RahulÂ guides it with the outer half of his bat toward third man for a single.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the play to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle and they are followed by the Lucknow opening pair of KL RahulÂ and Kyle Mayers. The Delhi players huddle up and then stride out to the middle as well. Khaleel AhmedÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Lucknow's skipper, KL RahulÂ says that it is very important to make the home crowd a fortress and that's what most teams look to do. Mentions that they haven't played much here and they just want to assess the conditions and it might turn out to be a belter of a deck. Adds that the Impact Player rule is fairly new and they are getting used to it and it gives the teams a chance to get back into the game and hopefully it's a good change.
|David Warner, the captain of DelhiÂ says that they will bowl first and adds that it is about assessing the conditions first and then chasing it down. On the Impact Player rule, he says that it loads up an extra player and it could also be confusing or stressful but it is a great initiative. Mentions that he is excited to be back and playing in front of a big crowd is all that matters.
|Impact Players nominated by Delhi - Aman Khan, Pravin Dubey, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, and Abishek Porel.
|Impact Players nominated by Lucknow -Â Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, and Amit Mishra.
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.Â