|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 1 1 . | 1 4 . 1 . 1 | . 1 1 . 1 0wd 1
|Last bat : KL Rahul (C)c Prithvi Shaw b Kuldeep Yadav24(25b1x41x6) SR:96.00, FoW:73/1 (9.4 Ovs)
|9.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to KL Rahul, OUT! c Prithvi Shaw b Kuldeep Yadav.
|9.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Quinton de KockÂ happy to take the singles at the moment. Flatter, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ slaps it to sweeper cover for one.
|9.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to KL Rahul, Floated, full and on off. Rahul pushes it to long off for a single.
|9.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Full and on the stumps. Quinton de KockÂ bunts it to cover for a quick single.
|8.6 : Axar Patel to Quinton de Kock, Full and on off. Quinton de KockÂ sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|8.5 : Axar Patel to Quinton de Kock, Slower through the air, on the pads. Quinton de KockÂ tucks it to the leg side.
|8.4 : Axar Patel to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Nicely played. Full length, on off. Quinton de KockÂ reverse-sweeps it past backward point for a boundary.
|8.3 : Axar Patel to Quinton de Kock, Full length, on middle and leg. Quinton de KockÂ flicks it through mid-wicket. The batters decide to run two and get it comfortably in the end.
|8.2 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Floated and full, on the pads. Rahul eases it to long on for one.
|8.1 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Fuller, outside off. Rahul makes room and slaps it to mid off but straight to the fielder.
|7.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to KL Rahul, On the pads, Rahul clips it through mid-wicket for a single. Kuldeep YadavÂ gives away 11 runs off his first. Lucknow cruising along really well at the moment.
|7.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to KL Rahul, Tossed up, around off. Rahul shuffles across and scoops it towards fine leg for a brace. Clever little shot by Rahul.
|7.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Full, on off. Quinton de KockÂ punches it down the ground for a single.
|7.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Floated, full and on off. Quinton de KockÂ kneels and tries to reverse-sweep itÂ but misses. Kuldeep YadavÂ makes a stifled appeal but the umpire shows no interest. Rishabh PantÂ opts for the review! The replays confirm that the ball cameÂ off the gloves. This is a poor review taken by Delhi. Rishabh PantÂ is heard asking Yadav to keep his eyes open.
|7.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to KL Rahul, Smart batting! Following a maximum with a single. This one is on the pads. Rahul tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
|7.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to KL Rahul, SIX! BANG! KL RahulÂ getting into the act now. Not the welcome Kuldeep YadavÂ wanted. It is short, outside off. KL RahulÂ rocks back and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|6.6 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Quicker and fuller, on the pads. KL RahulÂ flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|6.5 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Tossed up, full and on off. KL RahulÂ eases it back to the bowler.
|6.4 : Axar Patel to Quinton de Kock, Full, on middle and leg. Quinton de KockÂ clips it to square leg for a single. 50 up for Lucknow now.
|6.3 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Full, on leg. Rahul clips it to square leg for a single.
|6.2 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Drifts in on middle, grips and holds its line. KL RahulÂ gets it to cover off the outer half. It is aerial for a while but lands safely.
|6.1 : Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Floated, full and on the fifth stump. KL RahulÂ leans in and drives it to cover.
|5.6 : Strategic break! Lucknow has gotten off to a great start, courtesy of some excellent hitting from Quinton de KockÂ and sensible batting from skipper KL Rahul. The dew is certainly playing its part and Delhi badly need to break this partnership if they are to have any chance of winning this game. Axar PatelÂ comes to bowl now.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Just three runs off the over! A tidyÂ over by Mustafizur RahmanÂ comes to an end. A length ball, on off, slower one, Quinton de KockÂ pushes it gently to covers.
|5.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Full length, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ steers it to backward point.
|5.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, A length ball, angled into the pads. Quinton de KockÂ tries to flick it away but misses and gets hit on his thigh pads.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, WIDE! Slower and full, down leg. Quinton de KockÂ looks to chase it but misses. Wide called.
|5.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to KL Rahul, Fuller, on off. Rahul pushes it to cover for a single.
|5.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to KL Rahul, Full length, outside off. KL RahulÂ defends it on the front foot.
|5.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Full length, wide outside off. Quinton de KockÂ slashes it through point for a single.
|4.6 : Anrich Nortje to Quinton de Kock, Good-length ball, around off. Quinton de KockÂ defends it to the off side and takes a single. 19 runs off the over and the momentum is clearly with Lucknow at the moment.
|4.5 : Anrich Nortje to Quinton de Kock, SIX! WHACKED! Quinton de KockÂ is taking the attack to his fellow South African here! That made a cracking sound of the bat! Nortje under the pump in his first game of the season. Short of a length, around middle and leg. QDK stays back and whips it behind square on the leg side with disdain. The ball goes over the fence and QDK collects a maximum this time.
|4.4 : Anrich Nortje to Quinton de Kock, Nortje drags his length back, around off. Quinton de KockÂ defends it out.
|4.3 : Anrich Nortje to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! GLORIOUS! Three boundaries in a row! An action replay of the previous delivery! Fuller in length, around off. Quinton de KockÂ drives it through the mid off region and the fielder there has no chance off stopping it.
|4.2 : Anrich Nortje to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Even better from QDK! A full ball, around off. Quinton de KockÂ drives it back past the diving fielder at mid off for yet another boundary.
|0.0 : Change. Anrich NortjeÂ comes into the attack now.Â
|4.1 : Anrich Nortje to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Quinton de KockÂ showing no respect to Anrich Nortje! Back of a length, just outside off. QDK sits back and caresses it through the cover region for a boundary.
|3.6 : Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Flatter and quicker, around off. Quinton de KockÂ stays inside the line of the delivery and cuts it towards the point fielder. The batters take a quick single. 11 runs off the over, a good one for Lucknow!
|3.5 : Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Tossed up, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ chips it over the cover fielder for a brace.
|3.4 : Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Floated, full and outside off. Quinton de KockÂ drives it wide of the long off fielder and takes a couple of runs. Axar PatelÂ in the deep does well to keep it to two by sliding to his right.
|3.3 : Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Just over the fielder! Slightly short and around off. Quinton de KockÂ stays back and pulls it in front of square. The ball goes just over the mid-wicket fielder and races away to the fence.
|3.2 : Lalit Yadav to KL Rahul, A quicker ball, going on with the arm and cramping the batter for room. KL RahulÂ pushes it towards long on and settles for a run.
|3.1 : Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Tossed up, around off. QDK eases it to long off for a single.
|2.6 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, A full ball, around middle. Quinton de KockÂ drives it to the left of the bowler. Shardul ThakurÂ fails to stop it. David WarnerÂ at mid on, moves quickly to his right and dives to stop the ball. A single taken.
|2.5 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, Fuller in length, around off. Quinton de KockÂ drives it to the cover fielder.
|2.4 : Shardul Thakur to KL Rahul, On a length and outside off. KL RahulÂ punches it through the point region and takes a single.
|2.3 : Shardul Thakur to KL Rahul, BEATEN! Back of a length, jagging back in from outside off. KL RahulÂ looks to defend but the ball sneaks through his bat and pad.
|2.2 : Shardul Thakur to KL Rahul, FOUR! Easy pickings! Fuller in length, angling in from middle. KL RahulÂ gets forward and flicks it through the vacant mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|2.1 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, Thakur starts with a good-length ball, around off. Quinton de KockÂ taps it to the off side and rotates the strike.
|1.6 : Lalit Yadav to KL Rahul, KL RahulÂ makes room on the off side and Lalit YadavÂ follows him with a flatter ball. Rahul punches it to the cover fielder. Good start from Yadav, just 3 runs off his first over.
|1.5 : Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, This is darted on the pads. Quinton de KockÂ tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|1.4 : Lalit Yadav to KL Rahul, Sloppy from Shardul ThakurÂ and he concedes a single. Tossed up, outside off. KL RahulÂ drives it towards mid off where Thakur fumbles and the batters steal a run.
|1.3 : Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Floated, full and outside off. QDK drives it to long off for a single.
|1.2 : Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Flatter and quicker, around off. Quinton de KockÂ makes room and punches it to the cover fielder.
|0.6 : Lalit YadavÂ to share the new ball.
|1.1 : Lalit Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Nicely tossed up, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|0.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Short of a length, outside off. QDK steers it towards third man and settles for a run. 5 runs off the first over!
|Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Wide! A wayward ball, angling down leg. Quinton de KockÂ misses his flick and the umpire calls it wide.
|0.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to KL Rahul, A slower ball, on a length, outside off. KL RahulÂ guides it towards third man. The batters cross ends.
|0.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to KL Rahul, Fuller in length, around off. KL RahulÂ prods and drives it to the mid off fielder.
|0.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, On a length, just outside off. Quinton de KockÂ taps it wide of the backward point fielder and he too gets off the mark with a single now.
|0.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to KL Rahul, Back of a length, outside off. KL RahulÂ cuts it towards the deep point fielder and gets off the mark with a run. Lucknow is up and running!
|0.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to KL Rahul, A length ball, around off. KL RahulÂ defends it to the off side.