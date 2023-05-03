|Batsmen
|0.6 : Tushar DeshpandeÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
|1.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Kyle Mayers, No run.
|0.0 : Lucknow (Playing XI) - Manan Vohra (In place of KL Rahul), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krunal Pandya (C), Ayush Badoni (In place of Yash Thakur), Krishnappa Gowtham,Â Karan Sharma (In place of Deepak Hooda), Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan (In place of Amit Mishra).
|1.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Kyle Mayers, Bangs it in a bit and over the stumps, Kyle MayersÂ shapes up for the pull but has to adjust and just nudges it back on the deck.
|1.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Manan Vohra, On a good length around off, Manan VohraÂ punches it sweetly on the up and toward wide mid off before scampering across forÂ a quick single.
|1.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Manan Vohra, Starts off with a good-length ball around off stump, Manan VohraÂ taps it towardÂ point.
|0.6 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Easy pickings for Kyle MayersÂ and he gets off the mark as well. This is short and wide, begging to be hit, Mayers slaps it away in front of point and picks up the first boundary of the game.Â
|0.5 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, Misses out! Floats one up very full and around off, turns out to be a low full toss. Kyle MayersÂ drives it straight to the man at cover-point. Four dots on the trot now!
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, Nicely bowled! Perfect length and in that channel around off, the ball just goes across the left-hander. Kyle MayersÂ plays inside the line of the ball.
|0.0 : Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar (In place of Ambati Rayudu), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, Beaten! Pitches this one up and around the off stump, swinging it away from the left-hander this time. Kyle MayersÂ looks to cream it through covers but is beaten on the outside edge.
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, Good shape! On a good length around off stump and curving back into the left-hander. Kyle MayersÂ hangs back and keeps it out.
|0.0 : MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai says that they will bowl first because the wicket has been under cover for some time and looks a bit tacky. Adds that you have to look at the conditions, how the wicket is playing, and whether it's a day game or a night game. Informs that Deepak ChaharÂ has played here so he comes in for Akash SinghÂ and the rest of the side remains the same. Ends by joking around with Danny Morrison when he mentions that this is his last season by saying that he never said that
|0.1 : Deepak Chahar to Manan Vohra, Manan VohraÂ and Lucknow are off the mark! Deepak ChaharÂ starts with a length ball around leg stump and gets it to swing away a bit. Vohra tucks it neatly off his pads and down to fine leg for a single.
|0.0 : Krunal Pandya, the captainÂ of Lucknow says that they wanted to bat first anyways so it is even-stevens. Adds that they donât know how the pitch will play so there isÂ no pressure on the batters and they can goÂ express themselves. Mentions that it is a big loss losing KL RahulÂ as he is a quality player and also the captain of the side. Claims that it is an opportunity for others to stand up and make a mark for themselves as this is a confident group. Informs thatÂ Manan VohraÂ and Karan Shar
|We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. MS DhoniÂ has a few last words to share with his team before they disperse and take their respective fielding positions. Kyle MayersÂ and Manan VohraÂ walk out to the middle to open the inning for Lucknow. Deepak ChaharÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|Impact Players for Chennai - Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
|Impact Players for Lucknow - Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Chennai. They have elected to BOWL first.